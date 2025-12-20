Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Diamond setting until 2008 – SHEA
  • 5 Across: Round composition, at times – BEERS
  • 6 Across: “ER” actress Laura – INNES
  • 7 Across: Ball game on a dirt court – BOCCE
  • 8 Across: Supreme Court appointee between Neil and Amy – BRETT

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Chihuahua title – SENOR
  • 2 Down: Opposite of ago – HENCE
  • 3 Down: In a saluting stance, say – ERECT
  • 4 Down: A liquid one is easy to spend – ASSET
  • 5 Down: Variety of butterhead lettuce – BIBB

Click to reveal the solved image
Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a clean, reference-driven charm, leaning on sports, television, law, and language in a way that felt tightly curated rather than random. I liked how the across clues anchored the grid with recognizable cultural touchstones, while the downs shifted toward abstract ideas like time, value, and posture, giving the puzzle a nice conceptual balance. The connections between clues felt intentional, and the meta element emerged smoothly as those ideas lined up, without demanding extra mental gymnastics. It was brisk, polished, and quietly clever exactly the kind of mini that feels satisfying without overstaying its welcome. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

You may also like

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

Nimble – Crossword Clue Answers

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1380 (December 20, 2025)

Put Back to Zero – Crossword Clue Answers

Magazine Edition – Crossword Clue Answers

Reading Basics – Crossword Clue Answers

Academic Figure – Crossword Clue Answers

Custardy Desserts – Crossword Clue Answers

Metric Million – Crossword Clue Answers

To Trouble – Crossword Clue Answers