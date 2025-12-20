Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Diamond setting until 2008 – SHEA

Diamond setting until 2008 – 5 Across: Round composition, at times – BEERS

Round composition, at times – 6 Across: “ER” actress Laura – INNES

“ER” actress Laura – 7 Across: Ball game on a dirt court – BOCCE

Ball game on a dirt court – 8 Across: Supreme Court appointee between Neil and Amy – BRETT

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Chihuahua title – SENOR

Chihuahua title – 2 Down: Opposite of ago – HENCE

Opposite of ago – 3 Down: In a saluting stance, say – ERECT

In a saluting stance, say – 4 Down: A liquid one is easy to spend – ASSET

A liquid one is easy to spend – 5 Down: Variety of butterhead lettuce – BIBB

Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a clean, reference-driven charm, leaning on sports, television, law, and language in a way that felt tightly curated rather than random. I liked how the across clues anchored the grid with recognizable cultural touchstones, while the downs shifted toward abstract ideas like time, value, and posture, giving the puzzle a nice conceptual balance. The connections between clues felt intentional, and the meta element emerged smoothly as those ideas lined up, without demanding extra mental gymnastics. It was brisk, polished, and quietly clever exactly the kind of mini that feels satisfying without overstaying its welcome. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword