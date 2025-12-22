Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 22,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: News nuggets – ITEMS

News nuggets – 6 Across: Bennet who voiced Yi on “Abominable and the Invisible City” – CHLOE

Bennet who voiced Yi on “Abominable and the Invisible City” – 7 Across: Lead-in to union or unrest – CIVIL

Lead-in to union or unrest – 8 Across: Into Mischief, to all three Kentucky Derby winners Authentic, Mandaloun, and Sovereignty – SIRE

Into Mischief, to all three Kentucky Derby winners Authentic, Mandaloun, and Sovereignty – 9 Across: Airline to Copenhagen – SAS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Old trucking watchdog gp. – ICC

Old trucking watchdog gp. – 2 Down: “___ World’s a Giant” (2024 country hit for Zach Bryan) – THIS

“___ World’s a Giant” (2024 country hit for Zach Bryan) – 3 Down: Costello with the 1983 hit “Everyday I Write the Book” – ELVIS

Costello with the 1983 hit “Everyday I Write the Book” – 4 Down: Kelly or Shearer of the screen – MOIRA

Kelly or Shearer of the screen – 5 Down: Tennis champion with a palindromic last name – SELES





This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta felt crisp and contemporary, stitching together media, history, and pop culture with a confident lightness that made the solve feel breezy but intentional. I liked how the grid balanced modern entertainment references with civic and historical cues, giving it a grounded backbone while still feeling current. The paired ideas worked smoothly, and the supporting clues added just enough specificity to guide you without spelling anything out. The meta aspect emerged cleanly as everything aligned, creating a tidy, satisfying finish rather than a forced reveal. Overall, it was smart, compact, and well-calibrated for a daily mini. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

