Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 23, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 23,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: DuVernay who directed the 2024 film “Origin” – AVA

DuVernay who directed the 2024 film “Origin” – 4 Across: Genre of Netflix’s “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” – MECHA

Genre of Netflix’s “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” – 7 Across: Boxer Beterbiev whom Dmitry Bivol dethroned in 2025 – ARTUR

Boxer Beterbiev whom Dmitry Bivol dethroned in 2025 – 8 Across: “Layla,” “Lola,” or “Lucille” – SONG

“Layla,” “Lola,” or “Lucille” – 9 Across: Term before the sum? – ERGO

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Doctors’ org. – AMA

Doctors’ org. – 2 Down: Start of many an 8-Across – VERSE

Start of many an 8-Across – 3 Down: Ben Affleck or Alan Arkin, for 6-Down – ACTOR

Ben Affleck or Alan Arkin, for 6-Down – 5 Down: Unable to reach a decision, in a way – HUNG

Unable to reach a decision, in a way – 6 Down: Best Picture between “The Artist” and “12 Years a Slave” – ARGO





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta leaned confidently into film, music, and modern pop culture, giving the grid a sleek, media-savvy personality. I liked how the across clues moved from contemporary cinema into genre and performance before landing on a bit of wordplay that tied ideas together conceptually rather than literally. The downs reinforced that cohesion with industry shorthand and awards-season knowledge, which made the puzzle feel curated instead of scattershot. The meta connection was light but satisfying, clicking into place once you noticed how creative roles and storytelling elements echoed across the grid. It was quick, current, and neatly structured, with just enough cleverness to leave a good aftertaste. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

