Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 24,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Comic characters – WAGS

Comic characters – 5 Across: Biden : Robinette :: Garfield : ___ – ABRAM

Biden : Robinette :: Garfield : ___ – 7 Across: “The same goes for me” – SOAMI

“The same goes for me” – 8 Across: Second word of many fairy tales – UPON

Second word of many fairy tales – 9 Across: See 2-Down – THAT

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Once lived – WAS

Once lived – 2 Down: With 9-Across, “Since the topic’s been brought up …” – ABOUT

With 9-Across, “Since the topic’s been brought up …” – 3 Down: Its origin is (0,0) – GRAPH

Its origin is (0,0) – 4 Down: Popular Girl Scout cookie – SAMOA

Popular Girl Scout cookie – 6 Down: Thin ___ (popular Girl Scout cookie) – MINT





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a playful, language-forward personality that rewarded careful reading more than brute filling. I liked how the grid leaned into names, phrases, and familiar story structures, creating a conversational tone that felt clever without being showy. The paired clues were especially satisfying, since they nudged you to think relationally rather than literally, and the wordplay around origins and phrasing added a neat intellectual twist. Everything stayed light and quick, but there was enough connective tissue for the meta idea to feel intentional and complete. It’s a mini that feels witty, tidy, and pleasantly self-aware. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

