Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It's like a crossword with a twist; there's a hidden "meta" answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you're a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : With 1-Down, title for many a mayor – HIS

: With 1-Down, title for many a mayor – 4 Across : Power-wielding figure associated with the light side – YODA

: Power-wielding figure associated with the light side – 5 Across : Stampede toward, say – RUNAT

: Stampede toward, say – 6 Across : Lei sporter’s sign-off – ALOHA

: Lei sporter’s sign-off – 7 Across: Musical character advising Argentina not to cry for her – PERON

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : See 1 Across – HONOR

: See 1 Across – 2 Down : Setting of the 2022 film “The Whale” and the 2024 film “The Order” – IDAHO

: Setting of the 2022 film “The Whale” and the 2024 film “The Order” – 3 Down : Power-wielding figure associated with the dark side – SATAN

: Power-wielding figure associated with the dark side – 4 Down : Eggnog season – YULE

: Eggnog season – 5 Down: Emulate Earl Sweatshirt – RAP





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Meta Mini lands in a sweet spot. It feels clever without feeling smug, and the theme clicks just late enough to make the solve satisfying instead of stressful. The clues are clean, the grid flows fast, and nothing feels like filler. There is a subtle misdirection that rewards paying attention rather than brute forcing, which is exactly what a Mini should do. Overall, it respects the solver’s time while still delivering that brief “oh wow” realization that makes you want to immediately check the comments and see if others clocked it the same way. I would rate it 3 out of 5.

