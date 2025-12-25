Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 25, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: With 1-Down, title for many a mayor – HIS
- 4 Across: Power-wielding figure associated with the light side – YODA
- 5 Across: Stampede toward, say – RUNAT
- 6 Across: Lei sporter’s sign-off – ALOHA
- 7 Across: Musical character advising Argentina not to cry for her – PERON
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: See 1 Across – HONOR
- 2 Down: Setting of the 2022 film “The Whale” and the 2024 film “The Order” – IDAHO
- 3 Down: Power-wielding figure associated with the dark side – SATAN
- 4 Down: Eggnog season – YULE
- 5 Down: Emulate Earl Sweatshirt – RAP
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Meta Mini lands in a sweet spot. It feels clever without feeling smug, and the theme clicks just late enough to make the solve satisfying instead of stressful. The clues are clean, the grid flows fast, and nothing feels like filler. There is a subtle misdirection that rewards paying attention rather than brute forcing, which is exactly what a Mini should do. Overall, it respects the solver’s time while still delivering that brief “oh wow” realization that makes you want to immediately check the comments and see if others clocked it the same way. I would rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.