Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 26, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: With 8-Across, feature of an L-shaped object – RIGHT
- 6 Across: Like a pumped-up crowd at a campaign rally – AROAR
- 7 Across: Co-host of a 1970s variety show with Donny – MARIE
- 8 Across: See 1-Across – ANGLE
- 9 Across: Start to sneeze? – ESS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Spin-o-___ (evasive 360° hockey maneuver) – RAMA
- 2 Down: Setting of 2025’s Operation Midnight Hammer – IRAN
- 3 Down: Keep going back for more at a buffet, say – GORGE
- 4 Down: Tries to stop for a ride, in a way – HAILS
- 5 Down: What a clearing is clear of – TREES
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a lively, slightly theatrical energy, bouncing between geometry, sound, and pop-culture familiarity in a way that felt playful rather than busy. I liked how the grid set up a clean visual idea early on and then reinforced it with clues that leaned on motion, noise, and recognition, giving the solve a sense of momentum. The celebrity reference added a nostalgic spark without dominating the puzzle, while the downs grounded everything with action-oriented imagery and concrete settings. The meta element emerged smoothly once the relationships became clear, making the finish feel neat and intentional instead of clever for its own sake. Overall, it was brisk, cohesive, and fun to unravel. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.