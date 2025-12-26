Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: With 8-Across, feature of an L-shaped object – RIGHT

With 8-Across, feature of an L-shaped object – 6 Across: Like a pumped-up crowd at a campaign rally – AROAR

Like a pumped-up crowd at a campaign rally – 7 Across: Co-host of a 1970s variety show with Donny – MARIE

Co-host of a 1970s variety show with Donny – 8 Across: See 1-Across – ANGLE

See 1-Across – 9 Across: Start to sneeze? – ESS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Spin-o-___ (evasive 360° hockey maneuver) – RAMA

Spin-o-___ (evasive 360° hockey maneuver) – 2 Down: Setting of 2025’s Operation Midnight Hammer – IRAN

Setting of 2025’s Operation Midnight Hammer – 3 Down: Keep going back for more at a buffet, say – GORGE

Keep going back for more at a buffet, say – 4 Down: Tries to stop for a ride, in a way – HAILS

Tries to stop for a ride, in a way – 5 Down: What a clearing is clear of – TREES





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a lively, slightly theatrical energy, bouncing between geometry, sound, and pop-culture familiarity in a way that felt playful rather than busy. I liked how the grid set up a clean visual idea early on and then reinforced it with clues that leaned on motion, noise, and recognition, giving the solve a sense of momentum. The celebrity reference added a nostalgic spark without dominating the puzzle, while the downs grounded everything with action-oriented imagery and concrete settings. The meta element emerged smoothly once the relationships became clear, making the finish feel neat and intentional instead of clever for its own sake. Overall, it was brisk, cohesive, and fun to unravel. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword