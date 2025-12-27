Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 27, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Pop star who dropped the dollar sign from her name in 2014 – KESHA
- 6 Across: “Hearts in Atlantis” co-star Yelchin – ANTON
- 7 Across: He said “My ambition is to hit .400 and talk 1,000” – BERRA
- 8 Across: Like some rial earners – OMANI
- 9 Across: Computer storage spaces? – BYTES
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Something stuck at a food cart? – KABOB
- 2 Down: Target of a military operation – ENEMY
- 3 Down: Fender fave since the ’50s – STRAT
- 4 Down: She’s the subject of the 2009 biography “Stormy Weather” – HORNE
- 5 Down: Nin in “Henny & June” – ANAIS
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Washington Post Meta mini feels clean and clever with a theme that clicks fast once you spot the pattern. The grid rewards lateral thinking more than brute forcing, which keeps it satisfying without being a time sink. Clues are mostly fair, a couple lean tricky but not in an annoying way, and the overall flow is smooth enough to breeze through while still feeling smart. Solid daily brain snack. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.