Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
by Abeer Chawake

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 28, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: The category is HOLIDAYS (9)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

ORNAMENTS

Monday Answer Word

ITEMS

Tuesday Answer Word

HUNG

Wednesday Answer Word

UPON

Thursday Answer Word

YULE

Friday Answer Word

TREES

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Meta mini leans more conceptual than usual, and it pays off. The structure nudges you to think in phrases instead of isolated words, which makes the solving process feel intentional rather than mechanical. A few spots require a pause and a rethink, but that friction feels earned and thematic instead of cheap. Once the idea lands, everything tightens up fast and the finish is clean. Strong execution for a meta that stays accessible.

Difficulty rating: 4.5 / 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

