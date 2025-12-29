Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 29, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 29,2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Inter Miami megastar – MESSI
- 6 Across: Destination of some high flights – ATTIC
- 7 Across: Shakespearean title – THANE
- 8 Across: Animal known for its March madness? – HARE
- 9 Across: With 1-Down, Tom Lehrer song with lots of calculations in its lyrics – NEW
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: See 9-Across – MATH
- 2 Down: “Honey Don’t!” director Coen – ETHAN
- 3 Down: No mere glance – STARE
- 4 Down: Bone-to-muscle connector – SINEW
- 5 Down: What a glaring 3-Down feels like, metaphorically – ICE
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a clever, slightly brainy charm, mixing sports, literature, and wordplay with a light academic twist that made the solve feel playful rather than dense. I liked how the grid moved from modern pop relevance into classic references and then pivoted toward a subtly nerdy payoff, rewarding solvers who caught the thematic throughline instead of just filling quickly. The contrast between lofty imagery and precise calculation gave the puzzle personality, while the downs reinforced that idea with sharp, sensory clues that tightened everything up. The meta moment landed cleanly and with a smile, making the whole mini feel thoughtfully constructed despite its speed. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.