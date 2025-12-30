Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 30,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Part of CMYK – CYAN

Part of CMYK – 5 Across: Castle in old dance halls – IRENE

Castle in old dance halls – 6 Across: Old relative of “Suh-weet!” – NEATO

Old relative of “Suh-weet!” – 7 Across: Puts a heavy black coat on? – TARS

Puts a heavy black coat on? – 8 Across: Chorus in a yoga class? – OMS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Half of half-and-half – CREAM

Half of half-and-half – 2 Down: “This ___ Girl” (1978 Elvis Costello song) – YEARS

“This ___ Girl” (1978 Elvis Costello song) – 3 Down: Creatures such as a Pixar flick’s Flik – ANTS

Creatures such as a Pixar flick’s Flik – 4 Down: Con opener? – NEO

Con opener? – 5 Down: Really feeling – INTO





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta leaned into a delightfully eclectic mix of color theory, retro pop culture, wordplay, and light visual humor, making the grid feel both quirky and cohesive. I liked how the clues invited you to think laterally especially where sound, appearance, and reinterpretation came into play without ever becoming abstract or frustrating. The puzzle had a breezy, almost whimsical rhythm, with each entry nudging the solver toward a shared playful tone rather than a heavy-handed theme. The meta element emerged naturally once the connections settled, giving the finish a tidy sense of payoff. Overall, it was quick, clever, and personality-driven. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

