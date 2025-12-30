Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 30, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 30,2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Part of CMYK – CYAN
- 5 Across: Castle in old dance halls – IRENE
- 6 Across: Old relative of “Suh-weet!” – NEATO
- 7 Across: Puts a heavy black coat on? – TARS
- 8 Across: Chorus in a yoga class? – OMS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Half of half-and-half – CREAM
- 2 Down: “This ___ Girl” (1978 Elvis Costello song) – YEARS
- 3 Down: Creatures such as a Pixar flick’s Flik – ANTS
- 4 Down: Con opener? – NEO
- 5 Down: Really feeling – INTO
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta leaned into a delightfully eclectic mix of color theory, retro pop culture, wordplay, and light visual humor, making the grid feel both quirky and cohesive. I liked how the clues invited you to think laterally especially where sound, appearance, and reinterpretation came into play without ever becoming abstract or frustrating. The puzzle had a breezy, almost whimsical rhythm, with each entry nudging the solver toward a shared playful tone rather than a heavy-handed theme. The meta element emerged naturally once the connections settled, giving the finish a tidy sense of payoff. Overall, it was quick, clever, and personality-driven. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.