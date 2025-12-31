Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 31, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : Where you might be relaxing after a waxing – SPA

: Where you might be relaxing after a waxing – 4 Across : Vessel in which to 5-Across – PAN

: Vessel in which to 5-Across – 5 Across : Apply drippings to – BASTE

: Apply drippings to – 7 Across : Last quarter for the players? – ACTIV

: Last quarter for the players? – 8 Across: Man whose company eventually went to Pieces? – REESE

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : With 5-Down, computer key to a void? – SPACE

: With 5-Down, computer key to a void? – 2 Down : What a user will often do after copying – PASTE

: What a user will often do after copying – 3 Down : They’re not for things – ANTIS

: They’re not for things – 5 Down : See 1-Down – BAR

: See 1-Down – 6 Down: She was suckered by a snake – EVE





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Meta Mini felt clean, quick, and kind of sneaky in a good way. The grid looked friendly at first glance, but the theme quietly asked you to think one level deeper than usual, especially with how the entries stacked and interacted. Nothing felt wasted. Every square pulled its weight, which made the solve feel efficient rather than flashy. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword