Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Across Answers:

1 Across: Facehuggers on FX’s “Alien: Earth,” e.g. – ETS
4 Across: “Banned ___ NO” (2025 rap hit by Lil Wayne) – FROM
5 Across: See 8-Across – LINES
7 Across: ___ Express – ACELA
8 Across: With 5-Across, people often vote along these – PARTY

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: “God Friended Me” actress Gimpel – ERICA
  • 2 Down: Improver of pore health? – TONER
  • 3 Down: Put in a blast furnace, e.g. – SMELT
  • 4 Down: A dog might raise one on a door – FLAP
  • 6 Down: Express – SAY


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Mini Meta lands in that sweet spot where the constraint is obvious fast but still asks you to stay sharp. The central mechanic does most of the work, and once it clicks, the rest flows cleanly without feeling automatic. There’s a nice balance between fill that feels fair and crossings that quietly reinforce the theme instead of spelling it out. It’s not the toughest Meta out there, but it feels intentional and polished, which is exactly what a Mini should aim for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

