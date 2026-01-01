Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 1, 2026.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Facehuggers on FX’s “Alien: Earth,” e.g. – ETS

4 Across: “Banned ___ NO” (2025 rap hit by Lil Wayne) – FROM

5 Across: See 8-Across – LINES

7 Across: ___ Express – ACELA

8 Across: With 5-Across, people often vote along these – PARTY

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : “God Friended Me” actress Gimpel – ERICA

: “God Friended Me” actress Gimpel – 2 Down : Improver of pore health? – TONER

: Improver of pore health? – 3 Down : Put in a blast furnace, e.g. – SMELT

: Put in a blast furnace, e.g. – 4 Down : A dog might raise one on a door – FLAP

: A dog might raise one on a door – 6 Down: Express – SAY





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Mini Meta lands in that sweet spot where the constraint is obvious fast but still asks you to stay sharp. The central mechanic does most of the work, and once it clicks, the rest flows cleanly without feeling automatic. There’s a nice balance between fill that feels fair and crossings that quietly reinforce the theme instead of spelling it out. It’s not the toughest Meta out there, but it feels intentional and polished, which is exactly what a Mini should aim for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

