Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Consecrated, old-style – BLEST
  • 6 Across: 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for his album “DAMN.” – LAMAR
  • 7 Across: How a just-married couple leaves the altar – ASONE
  • 8 Across: “__ of Roses” (punily titled 1995 platinum album) – BETTE
  • 9 Across: Last word in the names of many cruise ships – SEAS

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Fail to keep confidential – BLAB
  • 2 Down: Zaps, in a way, as an unwanted tattoo – LASES
  • 3 Down: Be unbelievable onstage? – EMOTE
  • 4 Down: Role for David Harbour in the 2022 action comedy “Violent Night” – SANTA
  • 5 Down: They periodically turn green – TREES


Click to reveal the solved image
Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle had a festive, pop-culture-savvy feel, blending music, celebrity, romance, and light wordplay into a tight, polished grid. The Across clues moved from old-fashioned religious language to modern award-winning hip-hop, wedding traditions, and cleverly titled albums, before landing on a nautical naming convention, giving the puzzle a nice sense of variety and flow. The Down clues added humor and texture with secrets being spilled, cosmetic mishaps, theatrical exaggeration, a seasonal movie role, and a nod to the natural world. Everything felt neatly clued and culturally current, making for a smooth and entertaining solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Pilgrimage Site – Crossword Clue Answers

Terse – Crossword Clue Answers

Frank – Crossword Clue Answers

Anorak – Crossword Clue Answers

Places Where Soldiers Camp – Crossword Clue Answers

Glass Container – Crossword Clue Answers

Rich Type of Bread – Crossword Clue Answers

Belittle – Crossword Clue Answers

Horse Drawn Carriage – Crossword Clue Answers

Nettle Rash – Crossword Clue Answers