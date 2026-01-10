Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 10, 2026.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Consecrated, old-style – BLEST
- 6 Across: 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for his album “DAMN.” – LAMAR
- 7 Across: How a just-married couple leaves the altar – ASONE
- 8 Across: “__ of Roses” (punily titled 1995 platinum album) – BETTE
- 9 Across: Last word in the names of many cruise ships – SEAS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Fail to keep confidential – BLAB
- 2 Down: Zaps, in a way, as an unwanted tattoo – LASES
- 3 Down: Be unbelievable onstage? – EMOTE
- 4 Down: Role for David Harbour in the 2022 action comedy “Violent Night” – SANTA
- 5 Down: They periodically turn green – TREES
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This mini meta puzzle had a festive, pop-culture-savvy feel, blending music, celebrity, romance, and light wordplay into a tight, polished grid. The Across clues moved from old-fashioned religious language to modern award-winning hip-hop, wedding traditions, and cleverly titled albums, before landing on a nautical naming convention, giving the puzzle a nice sense of variety and flow. The Down clues added humor and texture with secrets being spilled, cosmetic mishaps, theatrical exaggeration, a seasonal movie role, and a nod to the natural world. Everything felt neatly clued and culturally current, making for a smooth and entertaining solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.