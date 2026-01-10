Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Consecrated, old-style – BLEST

Consecrated, old-style – 6 Across: 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for his album “DAMN.” – LAMAR

2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for his album “DAMN.” – 7 Across: How a just-married couple leaves the altar – ASONE

How a just-married couple leaves the altar – 8 Across: “__ of Roses” (punily titled 1995 platinum album) – BETTE

“__ of Roses” (punily titled 1995 platinum album) – 9 Across: Last word in the names of many cruise ships – SEAS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Fail to keep confidential – BLAB

Fail to keep confidential – 2 Down: Zaps, in a way, as an unwanted tattoo – LASES

Zaps, in a way, as an unwanted tattoo – 3 Down: Be unbelievable onstage? – EMOTE

Be unbelievable onstage? – 4 Down: Role for David Harbour in the 2022 action comedy “Violent Night” – SANTA

Role for David Harbour in the 2022 action comedy “Violent Night” – 5 Down: They periodically turn green – TREES





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle had a festive, pop-culture-savvy feel, blending music, celebrity, romance, and light wordplay into a tight, polished grid. The Across clues moved from old-fashioned religious language to modern award-winning hip-hop, wedding traditions, and cleverly titled albums, before landing on a nautical naming convention, giving the puzzle a nice sense of variety and flow. The Down clues added humor and texture with secrets being spilled, cosmetic mishaps, theatrical exaggeration, a seasonal movie role, and a nod to the natural world. Everything felt neatly clued and culturally current, making for a smooth and entertaining solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.

