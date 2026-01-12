Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 12, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Well-known pen name – BIC

Well-known pen name – 4 Across: Get ready to snap, perhaps – AIMAT

Get ready to snap, perhaps – 6 Across: What matzo balls often soak up – BROTH

What matzo balls often soak up – 7 Across: Draw forth – EDUCE

Draw forth – 8 Across: Lead-in to kingdom come? – THY

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Crane high in the air, say – BIRD

Crane high in the air, say – 2 Down: What you might say after a bad deal? – IMOUT

What you might say after a bad deal? – 3 Down: Something to angle for – CATCH

Something to angle for – 4 Down: Bill worth five Georges – ABE

Bill worth five Georges – 5 Down: Part of the musical initialism TMBG – THEY





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle blended writing tools, food, and expressive language with a touch of biblical phrasing and playful wordplay. The Across clues moved from a famous pen name to photography-style preparation, comforting soup imagery, and a thoughtful verb for drawing something out, before finishing with a cleverly phrased lead-in that felt both dramatic and old-fashioned. The Down clues added variety through construction imagery, humorous reactions to bad deals, musical shorthand, and a light historical-money reference, keeping the grid lively and well-rounded. Overall, it felt concise, clever, and rooted in everyday language with a few witty twists along the way. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

