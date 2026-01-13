Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 13, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Not a lot of – FEW

Not a lot of – 4 Across: Holi garments – SARIS

Holi garments – 6 Across: Shaped like Humpty Dumpty – OVATE

Shaped like Humpty Dumpty – 7 Across: Comedian Kasher who wrote the memoir “Kasher in the Rye” – MOSHE

Comedian Kasher who wrote the memoir “Kasher in the Rye” – 8 Across: Before, of yore – ERE

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: What the back-scratching is in “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” – FAVOR

What the back-scratching is in “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” – 2 Down: Take out – ERASE

Take out – 3 Down: A partner of – WITH

A partner of – 4 Down: Not a lot of – SOME

Not a lot of – 5 Down: Make out – SEE

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle had a light, cultural flavor, blending everyday quantity words with traditional clothing, playful shape descriptions, and a contemporary comedy reference. The Across clues moved smoothly from simple measures of amount to festive garments, a humorous visual comparison, and a modern memoir author, before ending with an old-fashioned word for “before,” giving the grid a mix of modern and old-world tone. The Down clues reinforced this simplicity with familiar expressions about favors, housing, partnership, and perception, all clued clearly without heavy trickery. Overall, it felt friendly, concise, and rooted in common language and cultural awareness rather than complex wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

