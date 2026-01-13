Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 13, 2026.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Not a lot of – FEW
- 4 Across: Holi garments – SARIS
- 6 Across: Shaped like Humpty Dumpty – OVATE
- 7 Across: Comedian Kasher who wrote the memoir “Kasher in the Rye” – MOSHE
- 8 Across: Before, of yore – ERE
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: What the back-scratching is in “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” – FAVOR
- 2 Down: Take out – ERASE
- 3 Down: A partner of – WITH
- 4 Down: Not a lot of – SOME
- 5 Down: Make out – SEE
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This mini meta puzzle had a light, cultural flavor, blending everyday quantity words with traditional clothing, playful shape descriptions, and a contemporary comedy reference. The Across clues moved smoothly from simple measures of amount to festive garments, a humorous visual comparison, and a modern memoir author, before ending with an old-fashioned word for “before,” giving the grid a mix of modern and old-world tone. The Down clues reinforced this simplicity with familiar expressions about favors, housing, partnership, and perception, all clued clearly without heavy trickery. Overall, it felt friendly, concise, and rooted in common language and cultural awareness rather than complex wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.