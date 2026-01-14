Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 14,2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Its website has a “Fantasy” section — ESPN

Its website has a “Fantasy” section — 5 Across: Alternative to “his” or “her” — THEIR

Alternative to “his” or “her” — 7 Across: Baked, in Bologna — COTTA

Baked, in Bologna — 8 Across: Word before “Hungry,” “Busy,” or “Quiet” in Eric Carle book titles — VERY

Word before “Hungry,” “Busy,” or “Quiet” in Eric Carle book titles — 9 Across: Expert in heart hits? — EROS

Down .Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Stand-in for the rest: Abbr. — ETC

Stand-in for the rest: Abbr. — 2 Down: Push, after some escalation — SHOVE

Push, after some escalation — 3 Down: Flying Pan — PETER

Flying Pan — 4 Down: Energy source for a drag participant — NITRO

Energy source for a drag participant — 6 Down: Stinging seafloor swimmers — RAYS





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle leaned into a mix of sports media, inclusive language, food, children’s literature, and classical mythology, giving the grid a surprisingly broad cultural range for its small size. The Across clues moved from a major sports network’s online features to modern pronoun usage, then into Italian cooking terms and the distinctive word patterns of Eric Carle’s book titles, before finishing with a playful, romantic twist on “heart hits.” The Down clues added extra flavor with academic abbreviations, escalating actions, a famous fictional flyer, high-energy fuel, and sting-bearing sea creatures, all clued cleanly and accessibly. Overall, the puzzle felt current, witty, and well-rounded, rewarding general cultural awareness rather than deep wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword