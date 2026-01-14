Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 14, 2026.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 14,2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Its website has a “Fantasy” section — ESPN
- 5 Across: Alternative to “his” or “her” — THEIR
- 7 Across: Baked, in Bologna — COTTA
- 8 Across: Word before “Hungry,” “Busy,” or “Quiet” in Eric Carle book titles — VERY
- 9 Across: Expert in heart hits? — EROS
Down .Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Stand-in for the rest: Abbr. — ETC
- 2 Down: Push, after some escalation — SHOVE
- 3 Down: Flying Pan — PETER
- 4 Down: Energy source for a drag participant — NITRO
- 6 Down: Stinging seafloor swimmers — RAYS
This mini meta puzzle leaned into a mix of sports media, inclusive language, food, children’s literature, and classical mythology, giving the grid a surprisingly broad cultural range for its small size. The Across clues moved from a major sports network’s online features to modern pronoun usage, then into Italian cooking terms and the distinctive word patterns of Eric Carle’s book titles, before finishing with a playful, romantic twist on “heart hits.” The Down clues added extra flavor with academic abbreviations, escalating actions, a famous fictional flyer, high-energy fuel, and sting-bearing sea creatures, all clued cleanly and accessibly. Overall, the puzzle felt current, witty, and well-rounded, rewarding general cultural awareness rather than deep wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.