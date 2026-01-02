Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 2, 2026.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Quick pick-me-up? – CAF
- 4 Across: With 1-Down, what travelogue writers often try to capture – LOCAL
- 6 Across: Informal statement on a candy heart – ILUVU
- 7 Across: The fifth element – BORON
- 8 Across: Like triple plays and perfect games – RARE
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: See 4-Across – COLOR
- 2 Down: Car brand with the slogan “Exhilaration takes many forms” – ACURA
- 3 Down: Show a preference for – FAVOR
- 4 Down: Ad trailer? – LIB
- 5 Down: It orbits la Terre – LUNE
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword delivered a neat, efficient theme with a clever central idea and just enough wordplay to keep things interesting. The clues were concise but playful, especially the paired entries that worked together cleanly without feeling forced. I liked how the grid balanced cultural references with straightforward vocabulary, making the solve feel brisk yet rewarding. Nothing overstayed its welcome, and the theme revealed itself naturally as the answers filled in. It’s the kind of Mini Meta that feels polished and confident in its simplicity.
Difficulty rating: 3.5 / 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.