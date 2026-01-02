Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 2, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Quick pick-me-up? – CAF

Quick pick-me-up? – 4 Across: With 1-Down, what travelogue writers often try to capture – LOCAL

With 1-Down, what travelogue writers often try to capture – 6 Across: Informal statement on a candy heart – ILUVU

Informal statement on a candy heart – 7 Across: The fifth element – BORON

The fifth element – 8 Across: Like triple plays and perfect games – RARE

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: See 4-Across – COLOR

See 4-Across – 2 Down: Car brand with the slogan “Exhilaration takes many forms” – ACURA

Car brand with the slogan “Exhilaration takes many forms” – 3 Down: Show a preference for – FAVOR

Show a preference for – 4 Down: Ad trailer? – LIB

Ad trailer? – 5 Down: It orbits la Terre – LUNE





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword delivered a neat, efficient theme with a clever central idea and just enough wordplay to keep things interesting. The clues were concise but playful, especially the paired entries that worked together cleanly without feeling forced. I liked how the grid balanced cultural references with straightforward vocabulary, making the solve feel brisk yet rewarding. Nothing overstayed its welcome, and the theme revealed itself naturally as the answers filled in. It’s the kind of Mini Meta that feels polished and confident in its simplicity.

Difficulty rating: 3.5 / 5

