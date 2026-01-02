Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 2, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Quick pick-me-up? – CAF
  • 4 Across: With 1-Down, what travelogue writers often try to capture – LOCAL
  • 6 Across: Informal statement on a candy heart – ILUVU
  • 7 Across: The fifth element – BORON
  • 8 Across: Like triple plays and perfect games – RARE

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: See 4-Across – COLOR
  • 2 Down: Car brand with the slogan “Exhilaration takes many forms” – ACURA
  • 3 Down: Show a preference for – FAVOR
  • 4 Down: Ad trailer? – LIB
  • 5 Down: It orbits la Terre – LUNE


Click to reveal the solved image
Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword delivered a neat, efficient theme with a clever central idea and just enough wordplay to keep things interesting. The clues were concise but playful, especially the paired entries that worked together cleanly without feeling forced. I liked how the grid balanced cultural references with straightforward vocabulary, making the solve feel brisk yet rewarding. Nothing overstayed its welcome, and the theme revealed itself naturally as the answers filled in. It’s the kind of Mini Meta that feels polished and confident in its simplicity.

Difficulty rating: 3.5 / 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

Fruit Pastries – Crossword Clue Answers

Tree Knot – Crossword Clue Answers

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026

Penguin Breed – Crossword Clue Answers

Blue Hawaii Actor Kai – Crossword Clue Answers

Idly Pluck as a Banjo – Crossword Clue Answers

“Be You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 2,...