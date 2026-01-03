Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 3, 2026.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 3,2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Having learned something – WISER
- 6 Across: What gives a reader pause? – COMMA
- 7 Across: What some chips might be – SNACK
- 8 Across: Response from a psychotherapist, perhaps – ISEE
- 9 Across: She sang the 2023 single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” – CHER
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Lavs – WCS
- 2 Down: Charged, in a way – IONIC
- 3 Down: “Believe” was one for 9-Across – SMASH
- 4 Down: Conan O’Brien, for the 2025 Oscar ceremony – EMCEE
- 5 Down: Person using a yard stick? – RAKER
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
The mini meta puzzle was compact yet thoughtfully constructed, drawing on everyday language, punctuation awareness, and light pop-culture knowledge to create an engaging solve. The Across clues were clean and approachable, with a couple of playful, slightly whimsical definitions that encouraged a smile without slowing progress. The Down clues added variety through a mix of practical terminology and contemporary references, all cluing fairly and concisely. Overall, it felt polished and clever without being taxing, making it an enjoyable short puzzle that rewarded attentiveness rather than deep deduction. Difficulty: 4/5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.