Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 3,2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Having learned something – WISER

Having learned something – 6 Across: What gives a reader pause? – COMMA

What gives a reader pause? – 7 Across: What some chips might be – SNACK

What some chips might be – 8 Across: Response from a psychotherapist, perhaps – ISEE

Response from a psychotherapist, perhaps – 9 Across: She sang the 2023 single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” – CHER

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Lavs – WCS

Lavs – 2 Down: Charged, in a way – IONIC

Charged, in a way – 3 Down: “Believe” was one for 9-Across – SMASH

“Believe” was one for 9-Across – 4 Down: Conan O’Brien, for the 2025 Oscar ceremony – EMCEE

Conan O’Brien, for the 2025 Oscar ceremony – 5 Down: Person using a yard stick? – RAKER





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

The mini meta puzzle was compact yet thoughtfully constructed, drawing on everyday language, punctuation awareness, and light pop-culture knowledge to create an engaging solve. The Across clues were clean and approachable, with a couple of playful, slightly whimsical definitions that encouraged a smile without slowing progress. The Down clues added variety through a mix of practical terminology and contemporary references, all cluing fairly and concisely. Overall, it felt polished and clever without being taxing, making it an enjoyable short puzzle that rewarded attentiveness rather than deep deduction. Difficulty: 4/5.

