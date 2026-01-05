Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 5, 2026.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Half-awake person’s inquiry, maybe – WHA

Half-awake person’s inquiry, maybe – 4 Across: “___ One Here” (2025 Kanye West song) – THIS

“___ One Here” (2025 Kanye West song) – 5 Across: Brothers who directed “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – COENS

Brothers who directed “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – 6 Across: Victor known as “The Clown Prince of Denmark” – BORGE

Victor known as “The Clown Prince of Denmark” – 7 Across: Hard fall? – SLEET

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Any and every follower? – WHERE

Any and every follower? – 2 Down: Swinging joint – HINGE

Swinging joint – 3 Down: It’s a plus – ASSET

It’s a plus – 4 Down: Jack, hammer, or jackhammer – TOOL

Jack, hammer, or jackhammer – 5 Down: “Elsbeth” airer – CBS

This mini meta puzzle packed a surprising amount of personality into a small grid, mixing groggy everyday speech, contemporary music, classic cinema, and wintry imagery. The Across clues moved smoothly from informal expressions to pop-culture and entertainment references, capped by a nicely ambiguous definition that rewarded careful interpretation. The Down clues grounded the puzzle with clear logical constructions and familiar concepts, providing steady confirmation through crossings rather than tricky misdirection. Overall, it felt witty and well-calibrated, offering a concise but engaging solve that balanced modern references with clean cluing. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 2.5 out of 5.

