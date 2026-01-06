Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 6, 2026.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: You might rescue a chocolate one – LAB
- 4 Across: Central part of a church – NAVE
- 5 Across: One of many working on 4-Down, e.g. – ACTOR
- 6 Across: Took a hard fall, in slang – BITIT
- 7 Across: Lead-in to car or care – USED
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: A triple one might really pick you up – LATTE
- 2 Down: Treat like a pariah – AVOID
- 3 Down: Often-shirtless comedian Kreischer – BERT
- 4 Down: It has an “Origins” prequel – NCIS
- 5 Down: Aladdin’s simian sidekick – ABU
What Did You Think of Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This mini meta puzzle packed a lot of personality into a small space, blending everyday scenarios, pop culture, and a dash of humor-driven slang. The Across clues moved fluidly from light-hearted imagery and familiar architectural references to conversational phrasing, giving the grid an approachable, contemporary feel. The Down clues complemented this with a mix of television knowledge, comedy, and playful reinterpretations of common phrases, rewarding solvers who caught subtle associations rather than obscure trivia. Altogether, it felt cohesive and witty, offering a quick but engaging solve that relied more on recognition and clever reading than heavy deduction. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.