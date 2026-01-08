Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 8,2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Half-__ – CAF

Half-__ – 4 Across: See 8-Across – JAMES

See 8-Across – 6 Across: Hudson who portrayed Winston Zeddemore in four “Ghostbusters” films – ERNIE

Hudson who portrayed Winston Zeddemore in four “Ghostbusters” films – 7 Across: Like many exam answers – WRONG

Like many exam answers – 8 Across: With 4-Across, Beyoncé’s role in “Cadillac Records” – ETTA

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Spy novelist John le ___ – CARRE

Spy novelist John le ___ – 2 Down: Defensive comeback – AMNOT

Defensive comeback – 3 Down: Head fake, for one – FEINT

Head fake, for one – 4 Down: One who may be swaying while praying – JEW

One who may be swaying while praying – 5 Down: Saturn’s origin? – SEGA





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle leaned into music, film, and literary references, giving the grid a cultured, pop-aware feel despite its compact size. The Across clues cleverly tied together name recognition and performance history, with a linked pair drawing attention to a notable biographical role, while another clue played on the familiar frustration of test-taking. The Down clues added depth through classic spy fiction, fencing terminology, religious roles, and mythology, rewarding solvers who enjoy making quick but informed associations. Altogether, it felt smart and cohesive, offering a satisfying blend of entertainment, knowledge and clean wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

