Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Half-__ – CAF
  • 4 Across: See 8-Across – JAMES
  • 6 Across: Hudson who portrayed Winston Zeddemore in four “Ghostbusters” films – ERNIE
  • 7 Across: Like many exam answers – WRONG
  • 8 Across: With 4-Across, Beyoncé’s role in “Cadillac Records” – ETTA

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Spy novelist John le ___ – CARRE
  • 2 Down: Defensive comeback – AMNOT
  • 3 Down: Head fake, for one – FEINT
  • 4 Down: One who may be swaying while praying – JEW
  • 5 Down: Saturn’s origin? – SEGA


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle leaned into music, film, and literary references, giving the grid a cultured, pop-aware feel despite its compact size. The Across clues cleverly tied together name recognition and performance history, with a linked pair drawing attention to a notable biographical role, while another clue played on the familiar frustration of test-taking. The Down clues added depth through classic spy fiction, fencing terminology, religious roles, and mythology, rewarding solvers who enjoy making quick but informed associations. Altogether, it felt smart and cohesive, offering a satisfying blend of entertainment, knowledge and clean wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

