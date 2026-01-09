Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It's like a crossword with a twist; there's a hidden "meta" answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you're a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 9, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 9,2026

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: With 7-Across, they don’t usually have pilots anymore – GAS
  • 4 Across: Barton who founded the American Red Cross – CLARA
  • 6 Across: Providers of some zest – LIMES
  • 7 Across: See 1-Across – OVENS
  • 8 Across: Flipping too quickly, perhaps – TESTY

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: See 5-Down – GAMES
  • 2 Down: Repeated word in the lyrics of Tom Lehrer’s “N Apostrophe T” – ARENT
  • 3 Down: Like Karen on “Will & Grace” – SASSY
  • 4 Down: What heparin prevents – CLOT
  • 5 Down: With 1-Down, matches streamed in real time, say – LIVE


Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle leaned into everyday appliances, historical figures, food flavors, and broadcast terminology, giving the grid a practical yet lightly playful tone. The Across clues connected modern kitchen tech with a famous humanitarian, citrus zest, and a personality trait that comes from acting too fast, while the linked pair cleverly updated an old phrase for contemporary times. The Down clues added musical humor, sitcom character flavor, medical knowledge, and live-streaming language, rounding out the puzzle with a nice mix of culture and real-world references. Everything felt cleanly clued and easy to follow, making for a quick but satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

