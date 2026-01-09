Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 9, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 9,2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: With 7-Across, they don’t usually have pilots anymore – GAS

With 7-Across, they don’t usually have pilots anymore – 4 Across: Barton who founded the American Red Cross – CLARA

Barton who founded the American Red Cross – 6 Across: Providers of some zest – LIMES

Providers of some zest – 7 Across: See 1-Across – OVENS

See 1-Across – 8 Across: Flipping too quickly, perhaps – TESTY

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: See 5-Down – GAMES

See 5-Down – 2 Down: Repeated word in the lyrics of Tom Lehrer’s “N Apostrophe T” – ARENT

Repeated word in the lyrics of Tom Lehrer’s “N Apostrophe T” – 3 Down: Like Karen on “Will & Grace” – SASSY

Like Karen on “Will & Grace” – 4 Down: What heparin prevents – CLOT

What heparin prevents – 5 Down: With 1-Down, matches streamed in real time, say – LIVE





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle leaned into everyday appliances, historical figures, food flavors, and broadcast terminology, giving the grid a practical yet lightly playful tone. The Across clues connected modern kitchen tech with a famous humanitarian, citrus zest, and a personality trait that comes from acting too fast, while the linked pair cleverly updated an old phrase for contemporary times. The Down clues added musical humor, sitcom character flavor, medical knowledge, and live-streaming language, rounding out the puzzle with a nice mix of culture and real-world references. Everything felt cleanly clued and easy to follow, making for a quick but satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword