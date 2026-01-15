Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 15, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: With 7-Across, Universal, Sony, and Warner, e.g. – BIG

With 7-Across, Universal, Sony, and Warner, e.g. – 4 Across: Opera title boy who had “night visitors” – AMAHL

Opera title boy who had “night visitors” – 7 Across: See 1-Across – THREE

See 1-Across – 8 Across: Extra-crisp, in a way – HIDEF

Extra-crisp, in a way – 9 Across: Shower forcefully – PELT

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Shower alternative – BATH

Shower alternative – 2 Down: Cat’s reply to “You dig?” – IMHIP

Cat’s reply to “You dig?” – 3 Down: Arrière____ (group that’s out of date, unlike the “avant” one) – GARDE

Arrière____ (group that’s out of date, unlike the “avant” one) – 5 Down: One of a pair of elevators? – HEEL

One of a pair of elevators? – 6 Down: Disappeared, so to speak – LEFT





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle had a strong entertainment-industry flavor, centering on major movie studios, a famous opera character, and modern display quality, while still keeping the tone playful and accessible. The Across clues moved from big-name film companies to a holiday-themed opera reference, then into high-definition visuals and a vivid action verb, giving the grid a cinematic, high-energy feel. The Down clues balanced this with everyday concepts like bathing, casual pet “conversation,” elevator mechanics, and a touch of French wordplay, all clued clearly and fairly. The mix of pop culture, technology, and simple language made the puzzle feel current and engaging without being demanding. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

