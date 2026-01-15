Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 15, 2026.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: With 7-Across, Universal, Sony, and Warner, e.g. – BIG
  • 4 Across: Opera title boy who had “night visitors” – AMAHL
  • 7 Across: See 1-Across – THREE
  • 8 Across: Extra-crisp, in a way – HIDEF
  • 9 Across: Shower forcefully – PELT

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Shower alternative – BATH
  • 2 Down: Cat’s reply to “You dig?” – IMHIP
  • 3 Down: Arrière____ (group that’s out of date, unlike the “avant” one) – GARDE
  • 5 Down: One of a pair of elevators? – HEEL
  • 6 Down: Disappeared, so to speak – LEFT


Click to reveal the solved image
Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle had a strong entertainment-industry flavor, centering on major movie studios, a famous opera character, and modern display quality, while still keeping the tone playful and accessible. The Across clues moved from big-name film companies to a holiday-themed opera reference, then into high-definition visuals and a vivid action verb, giving the grid a cinematic, high-energy feel. The Down clues balanced this with everyday concepts like bathing, casual pet “conversation,” elevator mechanics, and a touch of French wordplay, all clued clearly and fairly. The mix of pop culture, technology, and simple language made the puzzle feel current and engaging without being demanding. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Astrobiology – Crossword Clue Answers

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today

“Tailspin” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today

The Missing Letter Answers Today

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 15, 2025)

“THEY PAID CASH FOR THEIR…” Jumble Answers Today (January 15,...

The Guardian Quick Crossword Answers Today

The Telegraph Plusword Answers Today