Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 19, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : “Black Widow” singer Rita – ORA

: “Black Widow” singer Rita – 4 Across : Oodles – STACKS

: Oodles – 10 Across : Harvest – CROP

: Harvest – 14 Across : Loonie currency, briefly – CAD

: Loonie currency, briefly – 15 Across : Prestige – CACHET

: Prestige – 16 Across : Lentil pancake – DOSA

: Lentil pancake – 17 Across : “Pencils down!,” for one? – TIMBERLINE

: “Pencils down!,” for one? – 19 Across : Scattered – SOWN

: Scattered – 20 Across : More than half of the world’s population – ASIANS

: More than half of the world’s population – 21 Across : Courtroom figs. – DAS

: Courtroom figs. – 23 Across : Brief read? – MAG

: Brief read? – 24 Across : Curriculum __ – VITAE

: Curriculum __ – 25 Across : “What I did last summer” essay penned by a lifeguard? – POOLTABLE

: “What I did last summer” essay penned by a lifeguard? – 28 Across : USN rank- ENS

: USN rank- 29 Across : Hotel bar – SOAP

: Hotel bar – 31 Across : Burrito option – ASADA

: Burrito option – 32 Across : Alien-seeking org. – SETI

: Alien-seeking org. – 34 Across : Bind – TIE

: Bind – 35 Across : Class with pastels – ART

: Class with pastels – 36 Across : Soliloquy dilemma, and a phonetic hint to 17-, 25-, 51-, and 61-Across – TOBEORNOTTOBE

: Soliloquy dilemma, and a phonetic hint to 17-, 25-, 51-, and 61-Across – 41 Across : Sculpture medium – ICE

: Sculpture medium – 42 Across : Bygone JFK carrier – TWA

: Bygone JFK carrier – 43 Across : Silver State city – RENO

: Silver State city – 45 Across : Fountain spot, perhaps – PLAZA

: Fountain spot, perhaps – 48 Across : Staffer – AIDE

: Staffer – 50 Across : Keebler baker – ELF

: Keebler baker – 51 Across : Ice cream truck jingle, e.g.?- SUGARCUBE

: Ice cream truck jingle, e.g.?- 54 Across : “Groundhog Day” writer/director Harold – RAMIS

: “Groundhog Day” writer/director Harold – 56 Across : Slip – ERR

: Slip – 57 Across : __ Quixote – DON

: __ Quixote – 58 Across : From the beginning – DENOVO

: From the beginning – 59 Across: Luau strings – UKES

Luau strings – 61 Across: Fee for a reunion dinner? – ALBUMCOVER

Fee for a reunion dinner? – 64 Across: Bambi, for one – DEER

Bambi, for one – 65 Across: Afternoon trayful – TEASET

Afternoon trayful – 66 Across: QB mistake – INT

QB mistake – 67 Across: Ish – ORSO

Ish – 68 Across: Knight mares – STEEDS

Knight mares – 69 Across: Season opener? – ESS

Down Answers 1 Down : So-so ranges?- OCTAVES

: So-so ranges?- 2 Down : Chocolate-covered bite – RAISINET

: Chocolate-covered bite – 3 Down : Comes clean about – ADMITSTO

: Comes clean about – 4 Down : Tantrums – SCENES

: Tantrums – 5 Down : Works on the road – TARS

: Works on the road – 6 Down : Knee pt. – ACL

: Knee pt. – 7 Down : Home of the Cubbies and the Bears – CHI

: Home of the Cubbies and the Bears – 8 Down : Martial art that began as sword exercises practiced by samurai – KENDO

: Martial art that began as sword exercises practiced by samurai – 9 Down : Take the wrong way? – STEAL

: Take the wrong way? – 10 Down : Common PC inserts, once – CDS

: Common PC inserts, once – 11 Down : Floor model? – ROOMBA

: Floor model? – 12 Down : The Penguin’s first name – OSWALD

: The Penguin’s first name – 13 Down : Supercontinent of the late Paleozoic Era – PANGEA

: Supercontinent of the late Paleozoic Era – 18 Down : Sheepish remark – BAA

: Sheepish remark – 22 Down : Tee of – START

: Tee of – 25 Down : Two of a kind – PAIR

: Two of a kind – 26 Down : Bill with round numbers? – OPENTAB

: Bill with round numbers? – 27 Down : Mary of “The Maltese Falcon” – ASTOR

: Mary of “The Maltese Falcon” – 30 Down : Oklahoma Natives – OTOE

: Oklahoma Natives – 33 Down : Island near Majorca – IBIZA

: Island near Majorca – 35 Down : Little bit – ATAD

: Little bit – 37 Down : Digital greeting – ECARD

: Digital greeting – 38 Down : Tot’s bruise – OWIE

: Tot’s bruise – 39 Down : Animated film in which Renée Zellweger voices a florist named Vanessa Bloome – BEEMOVIE

: Animated film in which Renée Zellweger voices a florist named Vanessa Bloome – 40 Down : Spices up – ENLIVENS

: Spices up – 44 Down : In a way – OFSORTS

: In a way – 45 Down : Ersatz – PSEUDO

: Ersatz – 46 Down : Forum visitor who never posts – LURKER

: Forum visitor who never posts – 47 Down : Sees eye to eye – AGREES

: Sees eye to eye – 49 Down : Raises – ERECTS

: Raises – 52 Down : Checked garments – COATS

: Checked garments – 53 Down : Still in need of tenants – UNLET

: Still in need of tenants – 55 Down : “That’s __-brainer!” – ANO

: “That’s __-brainer!” – 58 Down : Contacted privately, briefly – DMED

: Contacted privately, briefly – 60 Down : B’way sign – SRO

: B’way sign – 62 Down: Honeybunny – BAE

Honeybunny – 63 Down: Capitalize on – USE

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 19, 2025, is a fantastic example of clever and accessible design, using a famous literary catchphrase to unlock several long, creative answers throughout the grid. The theme relies on a playful phonetic twist that adds flair to the experience without making the clues feel overly complicated. For a grid with so many lengthy entries, the “fill” is remarkably smooth, swapping out obscure words for modern pop-culture nods and everyday vocabulary. This balance ensures the puzzle remains fresh and satisfying for both longtime solvers and newcomers alike.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.