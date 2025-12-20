Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 20, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Florentine political dynasty – MEDICI

: Florentine political dynasty – 7 Across : Posters that are usually ignored – SPAMBOTS

: Posters that are usually ignored – 15 Across : Transfer – IRONON

: Transfer – 16 Across : Music genre that originated in 1930s Shanghai – MANDOPOP

: Music genre that originated in 1930s Shanghai – 17 Across : Confection – BONBON

: Confection – 18 Across : Cold look – ICYSTARE

: Cold look – 19 Across : Put away – STOW

: Put away – 20 Across : Bajo opposite- ALTO

: Bajo opposite- 21 Across : Meathead – CLOD

: Meathead – 22 Across : Federal holiday since 2021 – JUNETEENTH

: Federal holiday since 2021 – 25 Across : Secondary account, informally – FINSTA

: Secondary account, informally – 26 Across : Revolutionary outcomes, often – NEWERAS

: Revolutionary outcomes, often – 30 Across : Stick around the TSA line – WAND

: Stick around the TSA line – 31 Across : Meddle – PRY

: Meddle – 33 Across : In profile – SIDEON

: In profile – 34 Across : Cancel- NIX

: Cancel- 35 Across : Vegan baking ingredient made with ground seeds – CHIAEGG

: Vegan baking ingredient made with ground seeds – 37 Across : ___Jayawardenepura Kotte: urban area near Colombo – SRI

: ___Jayawardenepura Kotte: urban area near Colombo – 38 Across : Scrub Daddy competitor – BRILLO

: Scrub Daddy competitor – 40 Across : Greeting often followed by “Como vai?” – OLA

: Greeting often followed by “Como vai?” – 41 Across : Smith of “House of the Dragon” – MATT

: Smith of “House of the Dragon” – 42 Across : Flabbergast – ASTOUND

: Flabbergast – 44 Across : Tame __: “The Slow Rush” band – IMPALA

: Tame __: “The Slow Rush” band – 46 Across : Find peace – FEELATEASE

: Find peace – 48 Across : Abbr. in some titles – ASST

: Abbr. in some titles – 51 Across : Workers’ residence – HIVE

: Workers’ residence – 52 Across : Crash site org.- NTSB

: Crash site org.- 54 Across : Like some hair products – TWOINONE

: Like some hair products – 56 Across : Amused sound – TEEHEE

: Amused sound – 58 Across : Thing that’s handled badly – MISNOMER

: Thing that’s handled badly – 59 Across : Wading birds with powder down – HERONS

: Wading birds with powder down – 60 Across: Exhaustive analysis? – SMOGTEST

Exhaustive analysis? – 61 Across: New money? – CRYPTO

Down Answers 1 Down : Sci-fi franchise starring Will Smith – MIB

: Sci-fi franchise starring Will Smith – 2 Down : Cherubic deity – EROS

: Cherubic deity – 3 Down : “You’ll bring us bad luck!” – DONTJINXIT

: “You’ll bring us bad luck!” – 4 Down : Like some rush-hour traffic – INBOUND

: Like some rush-hour traffic – 5 Across: Shares responsibility, in a way – COOWNS

Shares responsibility, in a way – 6 Down: Stonewall __ – INN

Stonewall __ – 7 Down: Katy Perry album with the single “Cry About It Later” – SMILE

Katy Perry album with the single “Cry About It Later” – 8 Down: Old name of a gp. that now has two members – PACTEN

Old name of a gp. that now has two members – 9 Down: Impossible to call – ANYONESGAME

Impossible to call – 10 Down: Physical performers, for short – MDS

Physical performers, for short – 11 Down: Made a mess of – BOTCHED

Made a mess of – 12 Down: Gem for a Libra – OPAL

Gem for a Libra – 13 Down: Sushi bar cut – TORO

Sushi bar cut – 14 Down: Tore – SPED

Tore – 20 Down: Game company that released a 50th anniversary bundle in 2022 – ATARI

Game company that released a 50th anniversary bundle in 2022 – 23 Down: Classic movie line uttered while pointing out the window – ETPHONEHOME

Classic movie line uttered while pointing out the window – 24 Down: Bit of kindling – TWIG

Bit of kindling – 25 Down: The Big E et al. – FAIRS

The Big E et al. – 27 Down: Old stock market – RESALESHOP

Old stock market – 28 Down: Left ventricle outlet – AORTA

Left ventricle outlet – 29 Down: Foul mood – SNIT

Foul mood – 30 Down: Dream realm? – WNBA

Dream realm? – 32 Down: Former Rocket Ming – YAO

Former Rocket Ming – 35 Down: Fingerprint, maybe – CLUE

Fingerprint, maybe – 36 Down: Select few – ELITE

Select few – 39 Down: Hitting up – LOFTING

Hitting up – 41 Down: Proficiency – MASTERY

Proficiency – 43 Down: Tackling groups, for short – DLINES

Tackling groups, for short – 45 Down: Saag __: spinach dish with cheese – PANEER

Saag __: spinach dish with cheese – 47 Down: Stave off – AVERT

Stave off – 48 Down: PIN-points – ATMS

PIN-points – 49 Down: Make waves, say – SWIM

Make waves, say – 50 Down: Shrugworthy – SOSO

Shrugworthy – 53 Down: Dog-eared, say – BENT

Dog-eared, say – 55 Down: “__ cool!” – NOT

“__ cool!” – 56 Down: Compound in some edibles – THC

Compound in some edibles – 57 Down: Spanish pronoun – ESO

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 20, 2025, offers a rich mix of topics that make for an engaging solve. You’ll find references spanning Renaissance history and political dynasties. The puzzle touches on food and cooking, from sweet treats to vegan baking and international cuisine. Entertainment clues feature popular TV shows, bands, and sci-fi franchises, while everyday life shows up through airport security, household products, and nature references like wading birds. The puzzle also nods to our modern world with social media, digital currency, and contemporary slang. It’s a well-rounded collection of clues that blends history, culture, food, entertainment, and current life into one satisfying grid.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.