Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 20, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Florentine political dynasty – MEDICI
- 7 Across: Posters that are usually ignored – SPAMBOTS
- 15 Across: Transfer – IRONON
- 16 Across: Music genre that originated in 1930s Shanghai – MANDOPOP
- 17 Across: Confection – BONBON
- 18 Across: Cold look – ICYSTARE
- 19 Across: Put away – STOW
- 20 Across: Bajo opposite- ALTO
- 21 Across: Meathead – CLOD
- 22 Across: Federal holiday since 2021 – JUNETEENTH
- 25 Across: Secondary account, informally – FINSTA
- 26 Across: Revolutionary outcomes, often – NEWERAS
- 30 Across: Stick around the TSA line – WAND
- 31 Across: Meddle – PRY
- 33 Across: In profile – SIDEON
- 34 Across: Cancel- NIX
- 35 Across: Vegan baking ingredient made with ground seeds – CHIAEGG
- 37 Across: ___Jayawardenepura Kotte: urban area near Colombo – SRI
- 38 Across: Scrub Daddy competitor – BRILLO
- 40 Across: Greeting often followed by “Como vai?” – OLA
- 41 Across: Smith of “House of the Dragon” – MATT
- 42 Across: Flabbergast – ASTOUND
- 44 Across: Tame __: “The Slow Rush” band – IMPALA
- 46 Across: Find peace – FEELATEASE
- 48 Across: Abbr. in some titles – ASST
- 51 Across: Workers’ residence – HIVE
- 52 Across: Crash site org.- NTSB
- 54 Across: Like some hair products – TWOINONE
- 56 Across: Amused sound – TEEHEE
- 58 Across: Thing that’s handled badly – MISNOMER
- 59 Across: Wading birds with powder down – HERONS
- 60 Across: Exhaustive analysis? – SMOGTEST
- 61 Across: New money? – CRYPTO
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Sci-fi franchise starring Will Smith – MIB
- 2 Down: Cherubic deity – EROS
- 3 Down: “You’ll bring us bad luck!” – DONTJINXIT
- 4 Down: Like some rush-hour traffic – INBOUND
- 5 Across: Shares responsibility, in a way – COOWNS
- 6 Down: Stonewall __ – INN
- 7 Down: Katy Perry album with the single “Cry About It Later” – SMILE
- 8 Down: Old name of a gp. that now has two members – PACTEN
- 9 Down: Impossible to call – ANYONESGAME
- 10 Down: Physical performers, for short – MDS
- 11 Down: Made a mess of – BOTCHED
- 12 Down: Gem for a Libra – OPAL
- 13 Down: Sushi bar cut – TORO
- 14 Down: Tore – SPED
- 20 Down: Game company that released a 50th anniversary bundle in 2022 – ATARI
- 23 Down: Classic movie line uttered while pointing out the window – ETPHONEHOME
- 24 Down: Bit of kindling – TWIG
- 25 Down: The Big E et al. – FAIRS
- 27 Down: Old stock market – RESALESHOP
- 28 Down: Left ventricle outlet – AORTA
- 29 Down: Foul mood – SNIT
- 30 Down: Dream realm? – WNBA
- 32 Down: Former Rocket Ming – YAO
- 35 Down: Fingerprint, maybe – CLUE
- 36 Down: Select few – ELITE
- 39 Down: Hitting up – LOFTING
- 41 Down: Proficiency – MASTERY
- 43 Down: Tackling groups, for short – DLINES
- 45 Down: Saag __: spinach dish with cheese – PANEER
- 47 Down: Stave off – AVERT
- 48 Down: PIN-points – ATMS
- 49 Down: Make waves, say – SWIM
- 50 Down: Shrugworthy – SOSO
- 53 Down: Dog-eared, say – BENT
- 55 Down: “__ cool!” – NOT
- 56 Down: Compound in some edibles – THC
- 57 Down: Spanish pronoun – ESO
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 20, 2025, offers a rich mix of topics that make for an engaging solve. You’ll find references spanning Renaissance history and political dynasties. The puzzle touches on food and cooking, from sweet treats to vegan baking and international cuisine. Entertainment clues feature popular TV shows, bands, and sci-fi franchises, while everyday life shows up through airport security, household products, and nature references like wading birds. The puzzle also nods to our modern world with social media, digital currency, and contemporary slang. It’s a well-rounded collection of clues that blends history, culture, food, entertainment, and current life into one satisfying grid.
