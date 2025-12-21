Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers Across: 1 Across: Béla Fleck’s instrument – BANJO

Béla Fleck’s instrument – 6 Across: Pricey German imports – BMWS

Pricey German imports – 10 Across: Italian wine – VINO

Italian wine – 14 Across: Chaps – LADS

Chaps – 18 Across: Not very approachable – ALOOF

Not very approachable – 19 Across: Source of a scoop – LEAK

Source of a scoop – 20 Across: Overly caffeinated, perhaps – MANIC

Overly caffeinated, perhaps – 21 Across: Social sci. major – ECON

Social sci. major – 22 Across: Big shot in the bulb industry? – LIGHTHEAVYWEIGHT

Big shot in the bulb industry? – 25 Across: K – THOU

K – 26 Across: Henry VI’s school – ETON

Henry VI’s school – 27 Across: __ of Man – ISLE

__ of Man – 28 Across: Luv – HON

Luv – 29 Across: Take in – ABSORB

Take in – 31 Across: Cards – WITS

Cards – 33 Across: Squandered – BLEW

Squandered – 35 Across: Big shot in the sci-fi awards industry? – HUGOBOSS

Big shot in the sci-fi awards industry? – 37 Across: Put on a pedestal – ADMIRE

Put on a pedestal – 40 Across: Fort __, Florida – MYERS

Fort __, Florida – 41 Across: Wash and wear? – ERODE

Wash and wear? – 42 Across: Big shot in the paver industry? – BRICKCHEESE

Big shot in the paver industry? – 44 Across: Shrewd – CANNY

Shrewd – 45 Across: Stocky antelope – GNU

Stocky antelope – 48 Across: Green house? – BANK

Green house? – 49 Across: Trending – HOT

Trending – 50 Across: Fabled messages – MORALS

Fabled messages – 52 Across: “If I were in your __ … ” – SHOES

“If I were in your __ … ” – 54 Across: Withdraw, with “out” – OPT

Withdraw, with “out” – 55 Across: Salty one – MARINER

Salty one – 57 Across: Salty five – OCEANS

Salty five – 58 Across: Skills assessment – TEST

Skills assessment – 60 Across: Spots – SITES

Spots – 61 Across: Big shot in the podiatry industry? – FOOTBALLER

Big shot in the podiatry industry? – 64 Across: “Daaaaang!” – OHSNAP

“Daaaaang!” – 66 Across: Drawing (in) – LURING

Drawing (in) – 67 Across: Big shot in the treasure-hunting industry? – FINDINGGOD

Big shot in the treasure-hunting industry? – 71 Across: Make fast again – RETIE

Make fast again – 72 Across: Concert gear – AMPS

Concert gear – 76 Across: Old sub titles? – UBOATS

Old sub titles? – 77 Across: Positively reinforces – REWARDS

Positively reinforces – 79 Across: Shrill bark – YAP

Shrill bark – 80 Across: Home of the world’s largest irrigation project – LIBYA

Home of the world’s largest irrigation project – 81 Across: Source of some travel reservations? – JETLAG

Source of some travel reservations? – 83 Across: Put away – ATE

Put away – 85 Across: Arequipa’s land – PERU

Arequipa’s land – 86 Across: Baton Rouge sch. – LSU

Baton Rouge sch. – 87 Across: Drywall supports – STUDS

Drywall supports – 89 Across: Big shot in the champagne glass industry? – FLUTEPLAYER

Big shot in the champagne glass industry? – 92 Across: Battery terminal – ANODE

Battery terminal – 93 Across: Blah – STALE

Blah – 94 Across: Edmonton NHL team – OILERS

Edmonton NHL team – 95 Across: Big shot in the cab industry? – REDBARON

Big shot in the cab industry? – 98 Across: Folk-rock supergroup, familiarly – CSNY

Folk-rock supergroup, familiarly – 99 Across: Soapy residue in a sink – SCUM

Soapy residue in a sink – 100 Across: Come out – EMERGE

Come out – 101 Across: Sanskrit honorific – SRI

Sanskrit honorific – 102 Across: Ruler who commissioned the Taj Mahal, for one – SHAH

Ruler who commissioned the Taj Mahal, for one – 104 Across: Slight advantage – EDGE

Slight advantage – 108 Across: Game that can only be played right-handed – POLO

Game that can only be played right-handed – 109 Across: Big shot in the refrigeration industry? – COOLINGSENSATION

Big shot in the refrigeration industry? – 114 Across: “Tell Mama” singer James – ETTA

“Tell Mama” singer James – 115 Across: Per __ – ANNUM

Per __ – 116 Across: Serpentine – EELY

Serpentine – 117 Across: Place for a cross – STAND

Place for a cross – 118 Across: Show the way – LEAD

Show the way – 119 Across: Actor Postlethwaite – PETE

Actor Postlethwaite – 120 Across: Scandinavian capital – OSLO

Scandinavian capital – 121 Across: Plot inconsistencies – HOLES

Down Answers 1 Down: Hay bundle – BALE

Hay bundle – 2 Down: Came down to earth – ALIT

Came down to earth – 3 Down: Off-limits – NOGO

Off-limits – 4 Down: Antihero played by Keanu Reeves – JOHNWICK

Antihero played by Keanu Reeves – 5 Down: Many times o’er – OFT

Many times o’er – 6 Down: Sprinkle with holy water,e.g. – BLESS

Sprinkle with holy water,e.g. – 7 Down: Combo, say – MEAL

Combo, say – 8 Down: Make a parting gesture – WAVEBYE

Make a parting gesture – 9 Down: Chicago WNBA team – SKY

Chicago WNBA team – 10 Down: Like the subject of a Carly Simon classic – VAIN

Like the subject of a Carly Simon classic – 11 Down: Gerund maker – ING

Gerund maker – 12 Down: Medical research org. – NIH

Medical research org. – 13 Down: Umbrella shape, typically – OCTAGON

Umbrella shape, typically – 14 Down: Does not disturb – LETSBE

Does not disturb – 15 Down: Sneeze sound – ACHOO

Sneeze sound – 16 Down: Closers – DOORS

Closers – 17 Down: Gives the cold shoulder to – SNUBS

Gives the cold shoulder to – 20 Down: Asks for more catnip,perhaps – MEOWS

Asks for more catnip,perhaps – 23 Down: Advanced, as gadgets – HITECH

Advanced, as gadgets – 24 Down: “Infected be the air __ they ride”: Macbeth – WHEREON

“Infected be the air __ they ride”: Macbeth – 30 Down: Part of some security checkpoints – BODYSCAN

Part of some security checkpoints – 32 Down: Vex – IRK

Vex – 34 Down: Jean Valjean’s story,familiarly – LESMIS

Jean Valjean’s story,familiarly – 35 Down: Get well – HEAL

Get well – 36 Down: Large garden planters – URNS

Large garden planters – 37 Down: Head monk – ABOT

Head monk – 38 Down: Fall in folds – DRAPE

Fall in folds – 39 Down: Money makers – MINTS

Money makers – 40 Down: Descriptive piece of HTML code – METATAG

Descriptive piece of HTML code – 43 Down: Zeroing (in on) – HOMING

Zeroing (in on) – 44 Down: Holiday singer – CAROLER

Holiday singer – 45 Down: Tender prelude? – GOAL

Tender prelude? – 46 Down: State bird of Hawaii – NENE

State bird of Hawaii – 47 Down: Space race initials – USSR

Space race initials – 51 Down: Third in a ring – REF

Third in a ring – 53 Down: Wife of Hägar the Horrible – HELGA

Wife of Hägar the Horrible – 56 Down: Shows up for duty – REPORTS

Shows up for duty – 57 Down: Four Tops singer Benson – OBIE

Four Tops singer Benson – 59 Down: Until midnight – TODAY

Until midnight – 60 Down: IRS tracking info – SSNS

IRS tracking info – 62 Down: Render obsolete – OUTDATE

Render obsolete – 63 Down: Blue, in Burgundy – TRISTE

Blue, in Burgundy – 65 Down: Had to pivot to plan B, say – HITASNAG

Had to pivot to plan B, say – 67 Down: Out of room – FULL

Out of room – 68 Down: Wading bird in Egyptian art – IBIS

Wading bird in Egyptian art – 69 Down: Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain – NOBU

Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain – 70 Down: Third key in a reboot sequence – DEL

Third key in a reboot sequence – 71 Down: Sleeve style – RAGLAN

Sleeve style – 73 Down: “Poppycock!” – MYEYE

“Poppycock!” – 74 Down: Prep chef’s knife – PARER

Prep chef’s knife – 75 Down: San Antonio team – SPURS

San Antonio team – 78 Down: Enters the room airily – WAFTSIN

Enters the room airily – 81 Down: Grand Slam Tokyo discipline – JUDO

Grand Slam Tokyo discipline – 82 Down: Paradise – EDEN

Paradise – 84 Down: Multiple ages – EPOCHS

Multiple ages – 85 Down: Tree on South Carolina’s flag – PALMETTO

Tree on South Carolina’s flag – 88 Down: “In summary … ” – TORECAP

“In summary … ” – 90 Down: Government Grant? – ULYSSES

Government Grant? – 91 Down: Simu of “Barbie” – LIU

Simu of “Barbie” – 92 Down: Overseas – ABROAD

Overseas – 93 Down: Hanging in the theater – SCRIM

Hanging in the theater – 95 Down: Put off – REPEL

Put off – 96 Down: Really get into a role – EMOTE

Really get into a role – 97 Down: Airline that grew from a crop-dusting operation founded in 1925 – DELTA

Airline that grew from a crop-dusting operation founded in 1925 – 99 Down: Panasonic subsidiary – SANYO

Panasonic subsidiary – 101 Down: Swivel around – SLUE

Swivel around – 103 Down: “Inferno” setting – HELL

“Inferno” setting – 105 Down: Tuning knob – DIAL

Tuning knob – 106 Down: Out of the park – GONE

Out of the park – 107 Down: Pulls the plug on – ENDS

Pulls the plug on – 110 Down: Individual – ONE

Individual – 111 Down: Province between Man.and Que. – ONT

Province between Man.and Que. – 112 Down: Prefix with cache – GEO

Prefix with cache – 113 Down: Bat wood – ASH

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post crossword leaned confident and playful, with cluing that felt modern and slightly cheeky without tipping into gimmicky. The grid rewarded steady momentum, where getting a few footholds early made the rest click smoothly. There was a nice mix of pop culture, wordplay, and straightforward definitions that kept things moving. It felt like a puzzle that trusts solvers to stay engaged rather than spoon feeding them, which made the finish feel clean and satisfying. I would rate this 3 out of 5.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.