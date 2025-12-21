Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 21, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025
Across Answers
Across:
- 1 Across: Béla Fleck’s instrument – BANJO
- 6 Across: Pricey German imports – BMWS
- 10 Across: Italian wine – VINO
- 14 Across: Chaps – LADS
- 18 Across: Not very approachable – ALOOF
- 19 Across: Source of a scoop – LEAK
- 20 Across: Overly caffeinated, perhaps – MANIC
- 21 Across: Social sci. major – ECON
- 22 Across: Big shot in the bulb industry? – LIGHTHEAVYWEIGHT
- 25 Across: K – THOU
- 26 Across: Henry VI’s school – ETON
- 27 Across: __ of Man – ISLE
- 28 Across: Luv – HON
- 29 Across: Take in – ABSORB
- 31 Across: Cards – WITS
- 33 Across: Squandered – BLEW
- 35 Across: Big shot in the sci-fi awards industry? – HUGOBOSS
- 37 Across: Put on a pedestal – ADMIRE
- 40 Across: Fort __, Florida – MYERS
- 41 Across: Wash and wear? – ERODE
- 42 Across: Big shot in the paver industry? – BRICKCHEESE
- 44 Across: Shrewd – CANNY
- 45 Across: Stocky antelope – GNU
- 48 Across: Green house? – BANK
- 49 Across: Trending – HOT
- 50 Across: Fabled messages – MORALS
- 52 Across: “If I were in your __ … ” – SHOES
- 54 Across: Withdraw, with “out” – OPT
- 55 Across: Salty one – MARINER
- 57 Across: Salty five – OCEANS
- 58 Across: Skills assessment – TEST
- 60 Across: Spots – SITES
- 61 Across: Big shot in the podiatry industry? – FOOTBALLER
- 64 Across: “Daaaaang!” – OHSNAP
- 66 Across: Drawing (in) – LURING
- 67 Across: Big shot in the treasure-hunting industry? – FINDINGGOD
- 71 Across: Make fast again – RETIE
- 72 Across: Concert gear – AMPS
- 76 Across: Old sub titles? – UBOATS
- 77 Across: Positively reinforces – REWARDS
- 79 Across: Shrill bark – YAP
- 80 Across: Home of the world’s largest irrigation project – LIBYA
- 81 Across: Source of some travel reservations? – JETLAG
- 83 Across: Put away – ATE
- 85 Across: Arequipa’s land – PERU
- 86 Across: Baton Rouge sch. – LSU
- 87 Across: Drywall supports – STUDS
- 89 Across: Big shot in the champagne glass industry? – FLUTEPLAYER
- 92 Across: Battery terminal – ANODE
- 93 Across: Blah – STALE
- 94 Across: Edmonton NHL team – OILERS
- 95 Across: Big shot in the cab industry? – REDBARON
- 98 Across: Folk-rock supergroup, familiarly – CSNY
- 99 Across: Soapy residue in a sink – SCUM
- 100 Across: Come out – EMERGE
- 101 Across: Sanskrit honorific – SRI
- 102 Across: Ruler who commissioned the Taj Mahal, for one – SHAH
- 104 Across: Slight advantage – EDGE
- 108 Across: Game that can only be played right-handed – POLO
- 109 Across: Big shot in the refrigeration industry? – COOLINGSENSATION
- 114 Across: “Tell Mama” singer James – ETTA
- 115 Across: Per __ – ANNUM
- 116 Across: Serpentine – EELY
- 117 Across: Place for a cross – STAND
- 118 Across: Show the way – LEAD
- 119 Across: Actor Postlethwaite – PETE
- 120 Across: Scandinavian capital – OSLO
- 121 Across: Plot inconsistencies – HOLES
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Hay bundle – BALE
- 2 Down: Came down to earth – ALIT
- 3 Down: Off-limits – NOGO
- 4 Down: Antihero played by Keanu Reeves – JOHNWICK
- 5 Down: Many times o’er – OFT
- 6 Down: Sprinkle with holy water,e.g. – BLESS
- 7 Down: Combo, say – MEAL
- 8 Down: Make a parting gesture – WAVEBYE
- 9 Down: Chicago WNBA team – SKY
- 10 Down: Like the subject of a Carly Simon classic – VAIN
- 11 Down: Gerund maker – ING
- 12 Down: Medical research org. – NIH
- 13 Down: Umbrella shape, typically – OCTAGON
- 14 Down: Does not disturb – LETSBE
- 15 Down: Sneeze sound – ACHOO
- 16 Down: Closers – DOORS
- 17 Down: Gives the cold shoulder to – SNUBS
- 20 Down: Asks for more catnip,perhaps – MEOWS
- 23 Down: Advanced, as gadgets – HITECH
- 24 Down: “Infected be the air __ they ride”: Macbeth – WHEREON
- 30 Down: Part of some security checkpoints – BODYSCAN
- 32 Down: Vex – IRK
- 34 Down: Jean Valjean’s story,familiarly – LESMIS
- 35 Down: Get well – HEAL
- 36 Down: Large garden planters – URNS
- 37 Down: Head monk – ABOT
- 38 Down: Fall in folds – DRAPE
- 39 Down: Money makers – MINTS
- 40 Down: Descriptive piece of HTML code – METATAG
- 43 Down: Zeroing (in on) – HOMING
- 44 Down: Holiday singer – CAROLER
- 45 Down: Tender prelude? – GOAL
- 46 Down: State bird of Hawaii – NENE
- 47 Down: Space race initials – USSR
- 51 Down: Third in a ring – REF
- 53 Down: Wife of Hägar the Horrible – HELGA
- 56 Down: Shows up for duty – REPORTS
- 57 Down: Four Tops singer Benson – OBIE
- 59 Down: Until midnight – TODAY
- 60 Down: IRS tracking info – SSNS
- 62 Down: Render obsolete – OUTDATE
- 63 Down: Blue, in Burgundy – TRISTE
- 65 Down: Had to pivot to plan B, say – HITASNAG
- 67 Down: Out of room – FULL
- 68 Down: Wading bird in Egyptian art – IBIS
- 69 Down: Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain – NOBU
- 70 Down: Third key in a reboot sequence – DEL
- 71 Down: Sleeve style – RAGLAN
- 73 Down: “Poppycock!” – MYEYE
- 74 Down: Prep chef’s knife – PARER
- 75 Down: San Antonio team – SPURS
- 78 Down: Enters the room airily – WAFTSIN
- 81 Down: Grand Slam Tokyo discipline – JUDO
- 82 Down: Paradise – EDEN
- 84 Down: Multiple ages – EPOCHS
- 85 Down: Tree on South Carolina’s flag – PALMETTO
- 88 Down: “In summary … ” – TORECAP
- 90 Down: Government Grant? – ULYSSES
- 91 Down: Simu of “Barbie” – LIU
- 92 Down: Overseas – ABROAD
- 93 Down: Hanging in the theater – SCRIM
- 95 Down: Put off – REPEL
- 96 Down: Really get into a role – EMOTE
- 97 Down: Airline that grew from a crop-dusting operation founded in 1925 – DELTA
- 99 Down: Panasonic subsidiary – SANYO
- 101 Down: Swivel around – SLUE
- 103 Down: “Inferno” setting – HELL
- 105 Down: Tuning knob – DIAL
- 106 Down: Out of the park – GONE
- 107 Down: Pulls the plug on – ENDS
- 110 Down: Individual – ONE
- 111 Down: Province between Man.and Que. – ONT
- 112 Down: Prefix with cache – GEO
- 113 Down: Bat wood – ASH
This Washington Post crossword leaned confident and playful, with cluing that felt modern and slightly cheeky without tipping into gimmicky. The grid rewarded steady momentum, where getting a few footholds early made the rest click smoothly. There was a nice mix of pop culture, wordplay, and straightforward definitions that kept things moving. It felt like a puzzle that trusts solvers to stay engaged rather than spoon feeding them, which made the finish feel clean and satisfying. I would rate this 3 out of 5.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.