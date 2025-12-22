Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 22, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Apple Pay alternative – CASH

: Apple Pay alternative – 5 Across : Egg on – GOAD

: Egg on – 9 Across : Spills the beans – BLABS

: Spills the beans – 14 Across : Blue Buffalo competitor – ALPO

: Blue Buffalo competitor – 15 Across : Opposed to – ANTI

: Opposed to – 16 Across : Lounges – LOLLS

: Lounges – 17 Across : “Just keeping you on your __” – TOES

: “Just keeping you on your __” – 18 Across : Yoga studio supply – MATS

: Yoga studio supply – 19 Across : Large body of water – OCEAN

: Large body of water – 20 Across : Basic lunch choice – CHEESESANDWICH

: Basic lunch choice – 23 Across : Owned – HAD

: Owned – 24 Across : Rock concert sound booster – AMP

: Rock concert sound booster – 25 Across : Ages and ages – EON

: Ages and ages – 26 Across : Art activity that comes with a key- COLORBYNUMBER

: Art activity that comes with a key- 33 Across : Name of 12 popes – PIUS

: Name of 12 popes – 35 Across : Narc’s org. – DEA

: Narc’s org. – 36 Across : Diet that shuns processed foods – PALEO

: Diet that shuns processed foods – 37 Across : Standard connector for electronic devices – USBC

: Standard connector for electronic devices – 38 Across : Minuscule – EENSY

: Minuscule – 41 Across : Site with a Write a Review button – YELP

: Site with a Write a Review button – 42 Across : Pet collar targets – FLEAS

: Pet collar targets – 44 Across : Tea, in French – THE

: Tea, in French – 45 Across : Military outpost – BASE

: Military outpost – 46 Across : 1986 film teen with a poor attendance record – FERRISBUELLER

: 1986 film teen with a poor attendance record – 50 Across : The Marlins, on scoreboards – MIA

: The Marlins, on scoreboards – 51 Across : __-mo video – SLO

: __-mo video – 52 Across : “I accept!” – YES

: “I accept!” – 55 Across : Driving a car, or an apt description of the ends of 20-, 26-, and 46 Across – BEHINDTHEWHEEL

: Driving a car, or an apt description of the ends of 20-, 26-, and 46 Across – 60 Across : Cry to someone learning to ride a bike – PEDAL

: Cry to someone learning to ride a bike – 61 Across : Wetlands plant – REED

: Wetlands plant – 62 Across : Brontë’s “Jane __” – EYRE

: Brontë’s “Jane __” – 63 Across: Middle Schuyler sister in “Hamilton” – ELIZA

Middle Schuyler sister in “Hamilton” – 64 Across: Alan of “M*A*S*H” – ALDA

Alan of “M*A*S*H” – 65 Across: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy – REID

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy – 66 Across: Change – ALTER

Change – 67 Across: Exterminator’s target – PEST

Exterminator’s target – 68 Across: Poems of praise – ODES

Down Answers 1 Down : Little Leaguer’s warm-up activity- CATCH

: Little Leaguer’s warm-up activity- 2 Down : “__ ‘Oe”: “Lilo & Stitch” song – ALOHA

: “__ ‘Oe”: “Lilo & Stitch” song – 3 Down : Competitive puzzler with quick fingers – SPEEDCUBER

: Competitive puzzler with quick fingers – 4 Down : Garden spigot attachment – HOSE

: Garden spigot attachment – 5 Down : Esports player’s computer setting – GAMEMODE

: Esports player’s computer setting – 6 Down : Spending like mad – ONASPREE

: Spending like mad – 7 Down : Roti flour – ATTA

: Roti flour – 8 Down : Mickey Mouse operation? – DISNEY

: Mickey Mouse operation? – 9 Down : Like beach balls and bouncy castles – BLOWNUP

: Like beach balls and bouncy castles – 10 Down : Sets of points, in math – LOCI

: Sets of points, in math – 11 Down : Actor Guinness – ALEC

: Actor Guinness – 12 Down : Boring – BLAH

: Boring – 13 Down : ID fig. often hidden by x’s – SSN

: ID fig. often hidden by x’s – 21 Down : Spanish seasoning – SAL

: Spanish seasoning – 22 Down : Put on, as clothing – DON

: Put on, as clothing – 27 Down : “I Love Trash” singer on “Sesame Street” – OSCAR

: “I Love Trash” singer on “Sesame Street” – 28 Down : Language family that includes Zulu – BANTU

: Language family that includes Zulu – 29 Down : Noncommittal reply – MAYBE

: Noncommittal reply – 30 Down : Feeling the effects of studying all night, say – BLEARYEYED

: Feeling the effects of studying all night, say – 31 Down : Snakelike swimmers – EELS

: Snakelike swimmers – 33 Down : __ pastry – PUFF

: __ pastry – 34 Down : Dot in the 19-Across – ISLE

: Dot in the 19-Across – 39 Down : Man cave counterparts – SHESHEDS

: Man cave counterparts – 40 Down : Scolded loudly – YELLEDAT

: Scolded loudly – 43 Down : Like – SIMILAR

: Like – 47 Down : Moral wrong – SIN

: Moral wrong – 48 Down : Unfair reputation – BADRAP

: Unfair reputation – 49 Down : Close to the floor – LOW

: Close to the floor – 53 Down : Like a haunted house – EERIE

: Like a haunted house – 54 Down : Snow day toys – SLEDS

: Snow day toys – 55 Down : End-of-class signal – BELL

: End-of-class signal – 56 Down : Menu heading often next to File – EDIT

: Menu heading often next to File – 57 Down : Foggy state – HAZE

: Foggy state – 58 Down : Prefix with health – TELE

: Prefix with health – 59 Down : Gallant one – HERO

: Gallant one – 60 Down: Split __ soup – PEA

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 22, 2025, is a fun crossword with a clever idea behind it! The difficulty level is just right – not too hard, not too easy. Most people should be able to solve it without getting too frustrated. The longer answers help you get started, and then you can fill in the shorter ones around them. You’ll find questions about movies, books, sports, geography, and everyday things. Some clues are straightforward, while others make you think a bit before you get the answer. That keeps it interesting!



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.