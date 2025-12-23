Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 23, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Root beer brand owned by Coca-Cola – BARQS

: Root beer brand owned by Coca-Cola – 6 Across : Tightly closed – SHUT

: Tightly closed – 10 Across : Smile joyously – BEAM

: Smile joyously – 14 Across : Indigenous Alaskan – ALEUT

: Indigenous Alaskan – 15 Across : Work hard for – EARN

: Work hard for – 16 Across : Feminine Spanish pronoun – ELLA

: Feminine Spanish pronoun – 17 Across : Roman robes – TOGAS

: Roman robes – 18 Across : Rather often – QUITEALOT

: Rather often – 20 Across : Jackie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – CHAN

: Jackie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – 21 Across : Mardi Gras, for one: Abbr. – TUE

: Mardi Gras, for one: Abbr. – 22 Across : Selling point – ASSET

: Selling point – 23 Across : In large quantities – HANDOVERFIST

: In large quantities – 27 Across : Name on a former lake in Central Asia – ARAL

: Name on a former lake in Central Asia – 28 Across : “Guys and Dolls” composer Frank- LOESSER

: “Guys and Dolls” composer Frank- 32 Across : “Been __, done that” – THERE

: “Been __, done that” – 35 Across : Chapel bench – PEW

: Chapel bench – 36 Across : Med. plan option – HMO

: Med. plan option – 37 Across : Taunting remark – EATYOURHEARTOUT

: Taunting remark – 42 Across : Chicken __ king – ALA

: Chicken __ king – 43 Across : Hundred Acre Wood joey – ROO

: Hundred Acre Wood joey – 44 Across : Cropped up – AROSE

: Cropped up – 45 Across : Antarctic body of water with penguin rookeries – ROSSSEA

: Antarctic body of water with penguin rookeries – 48 Across : “Othello” frenemy – IAGO

: “Othello” frenemy – 50 Across : NHL legend known as “The Great One” – WAYNEGRETZKY

: NHL legend known as “The Great One” – 55 Across : Poker buy-ins – ANTES

: Poker buy-ins – 58 Across : Final tally – SUM

: Final tally – 59 Across : Prefix with -gram – SONO

: Prefix with -gram – 60 Across : Handmade backyard nest box, and an apt description of 18-, 23-, 37-, and 50-Across – BIRDHOUSE

: Handmade backyard nest box, and an apt description of 18-, 23-, 37-, and 50-Across – 63 Across : Hollowed out – CORED

: Hollowed out – 64 Across : Crossword hint – CLUE

: Crossword hint – 65 Across : Finds a purpose for – USES

: Finds a purpose for – 66 Across: Blender setting for pumpkin pie filling – PUREE

Blender setting for pumpkin pie filling – 67 Across: “As __ on TV” – SEEN

“As __ on TV” – 68 Across: “Devil Inside” band – INXS

“Devil Inside” band – 69 Across: Ring-shaped island – ATOLL

Down Answers 1 Down : Baker’s sheetful – BATCH

: Baker’s sheetful – 2 Down : “Welcome to Maui!” – ALOHA

: “Welcome to Maui!” – 3 Down : Middle daughter of King Lear- REGAN

: Middle daughter of King Lear- 4 Down : Difficult situation – QUANDARY

: Difficult situation – 5 Down : MA, ME, MI, and MO, but not MU – STS

: MA, ME, MI, and MO, but not MU – 6 Down : Follow-up film – SEQUEL

: Follow-up film – 7 Down : Rutger of “Blade Runner” – HAUER

: Rutger of “Blade Runner” – 8 Down : Ocean State sch. – URI

: Ocean State sch. – 9 Down : Blasting letters – TNT

: Blasting letters – 10 Down : __ of burden: plow-pulling animals – BEASTS

: __ of burden: plow-pulling animals – 11 Down : Letter-shaped pipe joints – ELLS

: Letter-shaped pipe joints – 12 Down : __ vera gel – ALOE

: __ vera gel – 13 Down : “The Simpsons” creator Groening – MATT

: “The Simpsons” creator Groening – 19 Down : “At __, soldier!” – EASE

: “At __, soldier!” – 21 Down : FDR energy project – TVA

: FDR energy project – 24 Down : Dirt pie cookie – OREO

: Dirt pie cookie – 25 Down : Escape in a hurry – FLEE

: Escape in a hurry – 26 Down : Ames locale – IOWA

: Ames locale – 29 Down : “Go on, git!” – SHOO

: “Go on, git!” – 30 Down : Big birds of Australia – EMUS

: Big birds of Australia – 31 Down : Learning by repetition – ROTE

: Learning by repetition – 32 Down : Salty drop – TEAR

: Salty drop – 33 Down : Saintly glow – HALO

: Saintly glow – 34 Down : Airport pickup figs. – ETAS

: Airport pickup figs. – 35 Down : Vietnamese soup – PHO

: Vietnamese soup – 38 Down : Manhattan Project scientist Harold – UREY

: Manhattan Project scientist Harold – 39 Down : Multicolored horse – ROAN

: Multicolored horse – 40 Down : All the __: very popular – RAGE

: All the __: very popular – 41 Down : Brings forward for display – TROTSOUT

: Brings forward for display – 46 Down : Country between Finland and Norway – SWEDEN

: Country between Finland and Norway – 47 Down : Merit badge holder – SASH

: Merit badge holder – 48 Down : “Well, maybe” – IGUESS

: “Well, maybe” – 49 Down : Sleeve – ARM

: Sleeve – 51 Down : English county south of Suffolk – ESSEX

: English county south of Suffolk – 52 Down : Masked vigilante whose name is Spanish for “fox” – ZORRO

: Masked vigilante whose name is Spanish for “fox” – 53 Down : Genuflect – KNEEL

: Genuflect – 54 Down : Alpine song – YODEL

: Alpine song – 55 Down : School basics – ABCS

: School basics – 56 Down : Aswan’s river – NILE

: Aswan’s river – 57 Down : Factual – TRUE

: Factual – 61 Down : French yes – OUI

: French yes – 62 Across: Top Gun org. – USN

Top Gun org. – 63 Across: Audit firm pro – CPA

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 23, 2025, offers a delightful mix of challenges that should appeal to solvers of various skill levels. The fill quality is generally solid, with a good balance between common vocabulary and more interesting entries. There are some lovely longer answers that flow naturally, though a few of the shorter fills rely on the usual crossword standbys we’ve all seen before. The pop culture references span different eras nicely, from classic literature to modern entertainment, so different generations of solvers will find something familiar.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.