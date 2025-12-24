Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 24, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Gift wrapping need – TAPE
- 5 Across: Sound in “The Addams Family” theme song – SNAP
- 9 Across: Dramatic haircut – CHOP
- 13 Across: Jazz legend Fitzgerald – ELLA
- 14 Across: Award presented at the World Science Fiction Convention – HUGO
- 15 Across: Origami bird – CRANE
- 16 Across: Fortnite’s company – EPICGAMES
- 18 Across: Noodle dish – RAMEN
- 19 Across: Where to find a sturdy 4×4 – THEHOMEDEPOT
- 21 Across: “You __ to be there” – HAD
- 22 Across: Tug-of-__ – WAR
- 23 Across: Endless expanse – OCEAN
- 26 Across: Where to find a caloric 4×4 – INNOUTBURGER
- 30 Across: Shadowboxes – SPARS
- 33 Across: Disapproving chorus – BOOS
- 34 Across: Brew that may be hazy – IPA
- 35 Across: Lines that are often blue – URLS
- 36 Across: Out of it – LOOPY
- 38 Across: Glitz – GLAM
- 39 Across: Stock quote? – MOO
- 40 Across: Took a tumble – FELL
- 41 Across: In one’s __: emotional – FEELS
- 42 Across: Where to find an adventurous 4×4 – OFFROADTRAIL
- 46 Across: Drummer twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – STARR
- 47 Across: Subj. for an aspiring polyglot – ESL
- 48 Across: Faux __ – PAS
- 51 Across: Where to find an athletic 4×4 – RUNNINGTRACK
- 55 Across: Baggage __ – CLAIM
- 58 Across: Eight-sided solids – OCTAHEDRA
- 59 Across: Provokes – BAITS
- 60 Across: Backup camera’s view – REAR
- 61 Across: Send out – EMIT
- 62 Across: Quick and nimble – SPRY
- 63 Across: Blend together – MELD
- 64 Across: Dull – FADE
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Pearly whites – TEETH
- 2 Down: Omega opposite – ALPHA
- 3 Down: Practiced, as a trade – PLIED
- 4 Down: Per person – EACH
- 5 Down: Spiritual healer – SHAMAN
- 6 Down: Dos, por ejemplo – NUMERO
- 7 Down: Like black vinegar – AGED
- 8 Down: Billy Porter series about 1980s ball culture – POSE
- 9 Down: Result of a blast from the past? – CRATER
- 10 Down: Cordon bleu meat – HAM
- 11 Down: End of a countdown – ONE
- 12 Down: Write – PEN
- 15 Down: Early spring bloomer – CROCUS
- 17 Down: Met Gala garb – GOWNS
- 20 Down: NOLA sandwich – POBOY
- 24 Down: Quick and nimble – AGILE
- 25 Down: Annapurna’s country – NEPAL
- 26 Down: W-2 org. – IRS
- 27 Down: Horseshoe-shaped fastener – UBOLT
- 28 Down: Spinner – TOP
- 29 Down: Merino males – RAMS
- 30 Down: Japan’s national sport – SUMO
- 31 Down: Tenured employees, for short – PROFS
- 32 Down: Floating in the air – ALOFT
- 36 Down: Get the hang of – LEARN
- 37 Down: Word before some language names – OLD
- 38 Down: Insole option – GEL
- 40 Down: Subreddits, e.g. – FORUMS
- 41 Down: Sordid matter – FILTH
- 43 Down: Triple play, for one – RARITY
- 44 Down: Vacation cottage, often – RENTAL
- 45 Down: Realm in Norse cosmology – ASGARD
- 48 Down: “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” memoirist Lakshmi – PADMA
- 49 Down: Pungent – ACRID
- 50 Down: Walk on water, essentially – SKATE
- 52 Down: Convention – NORM
- 53 Down: Slushy drink – ICEE
- 54 Down: “Finding Nemo” setting – REEF
- 55 Down: Network with an eye on television – CBS
- 56 Down: F1 unit – LAP
- 57 Down: Yoga ball filler – AIR
Today’s puzzle is built around a clever theme that explores the many different ways we use the phrase “4×4” in everyday life. As you solve, you’ll travel to several distinct locations, including a hardware store, a popular fast-food spot, a rugged path for driving, and a sports arena. Each of these places uses that specific measurement or name in a unique way—whether it’s referring to a piece of lumber, a massive burger, a type of vehicle, or a relay race. Beyond the main theme, the clues touch on a wide range of topics like legendary music icons, popular video games, and even figures from Norse mythology. It is a well-rounded and diverse challenge that rewards both your general knowledge and your ability to spot how one simple phrase can have many different meanings depending on the context.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.