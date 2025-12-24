Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 24, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Gift wrapping need – TAPE

: Gift wrapping need – 5 Across : Sound in “The Addams Family” theme song – SNAP

: Sound in “The Addams Family” theme song – 9 Across : Dramatic haircut – CHOP

: Dramatic haircut – 13 Across : Jazz legend Fitzgerald – ELLA

: Jazz legend Fitzgerald – 14 Across : Award presented at the World Science Fiction Convention – HUGO

: Award presented at the World Science Fiction Convention – 15 Across : Origami bird – CRANE

: Origami bird – 16 Across : Fortnite’s company – EPICGAMES

: Fortnite’s company – 18 Across : Noodle dish – RAMEN

: Noodle dish – 19 Across : Where to find a sturdy 4×4 – THEHOMEDEPOT

: Where to find a sturdy 4×4 – 21 Across : “You __ to be there” – HAD

: “You __ to be there” – 22 Across : Tug-of-__ – WAR

: Tug-of-__ – 23 Across : Endless expanse – OCEAN

: Endless expanse – 26 Across : Where to find a caloric 4×4 – INNOUTBURGER

: Where to find a caloric 4×4 – 30 Across : Shadowboxes – SPARS

: Shadowboxes – 33 Across : Disapproving chorus – BOOS

: Disapproving chorus – 34 Across : Brew that may be hazy – IPA

: Brew that may be hazy – 35 Across : Lines that are often blue – URLS

: Lines that are often blue – 36 Across : Out of it – LOOPY

: Out of it – 38 Across : Glitz – GLAM

: Glitz – 39 Across : Stock quote? – MOO

: Stock quote? – 40 Across : Took a tumble – FELL

: Took a tumble – 41 Across : In one’s __: emotional – FEELS

: In one’s __: emotional – 42 Across : Where to find an adventurous 4×4 – OFFROADTRAIL

: Where to find an adventurous 4×4 – 46 Across : Drummer twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – STARR

: Drummer twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – 47 Across : Subj. for an aspiring polyglot – ESL

: Subj. for an aspiring polyglot – 48 Across : Faux __ – PAS

: Faux __ – 51 Across : Where to find an athletic 4×4 – RUNNINGTRACK

: Where to find an athletic 4×4 – 55 Across : Baggage __ – CLAIM

: Baggage __ – 58 Across : Eight-sided solids – OCTAHEDRA

: Eight-sided solids – 59 Across : Provokes – BAITS

: Provokes – 60 Across : Backup camera’s view – REAR

: Backup camera’s view – 61 Across: Send out – EMIT

Send out – 62 Across: Quick and nimble – SPRY

Quick and nimble – 63 Across: Blend together – MELD

Blend together – 64 Across: Dull – FADE

Down Answers 1 Down : Pearly whites – TEETH

: Pearly whites – 2 Down : Omega opposite – ALPHA

: Omega opposite – 3 Down : Practiced, as a trade – PLIED

: Practiced, as a trade – 4 Down : Per person – EACH

: Per person – 5 Down : Spiritual healer – SHAMAN

: Spiritual healer – 6 Down : Dos, por ejemplo – NUMERO

: Dos, por ejemplo – 7 Down : Like black vinegar – AGED

: Like black vinegar – 8 Down : Billy Porter series about 1980s ball culture – POSE

: Billy Porter series about 1980s ball culture – 9 Down : Result of a blast from the past? – CRATER

: Result of a blast from the past? – 10 Down : Cordon bleu meat – HAM

: Cordon bleu meat – 11 Down : End of a countdown – ONE

: End of a countdown – 12 Down : Write – PEN

: Write – 15 Down : Early spring bloomer – CROCUS

: Early spring bloomer – 17 Down : Met Gala garb – GOWNS

: Met Gala garb – 20 Down : NOLA sandwich – POBOY

: NOLA sandwich – 24 Down : Quick and nimble – AGILE

: Quick and nimble – 25 Down : Annapurna’s country – NEPAL

: Annapurna’s country – 26 Down : W-2 org. – IRS

: W-2 org. – 27 Down : Horseshoe-shaped fastener – UBOLT

: Horseshoe-shaped fastener – 28 Down : Spinner – TOP

: Spinner – 29 Down : Merino males – RAMS

: Merino males – 30 Down : Japan’s national sport – SUMO

: Japan’s national sport – 31 Down : Tenured employees, for short – PROFS

: Tenured employees, for short – 32 Down : Floating in the air – ALOFT

: Floating in the air – 36 Down : Get the hang of – LEARN

: Get the hang of – 37 Down : Word before some language names – OLD

: Word before some language names – 38 Down : Insole option – GEL

: Insole option – 40 Down : Subreddits, e.g. – FORUMS

: Subreddits, e.g. – 41 Down : Sordid matter – FILTH

: Sordid matter – 43 Down : Triple play, for one – RARITY

: Triple play, for one – 44 Down : Vacation cottage, often – RENTAL

: Vacation cottage, often – 45 Down : Realm in Norse cosmology – ASGARD

: Realm in Norse cosmology – 48 Down : “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” memoirist Lakshmi – PADMA

: “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” memoirist Lakshmi – 49 Down : Pungent – ACRID

: Pungent – 50 Down : Walk on water, essentially – SKATE

: Walk on water, essentially – 52 Down : Convention – NORM

: Convention – 53 Down : Slushy drink – ICEE

: Slushy drink – 54 Down : “Finding Nemo” setting – REEF

: “Finding Nemo” setting – 55 Down : Network with an eye on television – CBS

: Network with an eye on television – 56 Down : F1 unit – LAP

: F1 unit – 57 Down: Yoga ball filler – AIR

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

Today’s puzzle is built around a clever theme that explores the many different ways we use the phrase “4×4” in everyday life. As you solve, you’ll travel to several distinct locations, including a hardware store, a popular fast-food spot, a rugged path for driving, and a sports arena. Each of these places uses that specific measurement or name in a unique way—whether it’s referring to a piece of lumber, a massive burger, a type of vehicle, or a relay race. Beyond the main theme, the clues touch on a wide range of topics like legendary music icons, popular video games, and even figures from Norse mythology. It is a well-rounded and diverse challenge that rewards both your general knowledge and your ability to spot how one simple phrase can have many different meanings depending on the context.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.