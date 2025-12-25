Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 25, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Extract in some dog treats, briefly – CBD

: Extract in some dog treats, briefly – 4 Across : Fare ways? – CABS

: Fare ways? – 8 Across : Blue Ribbon beer – PABST

: Blue Ribbon beer – 13 Across : Mine material – ORE

: Mine material – 14 Across : Tech gi-guide site – CNET

: Tech gi-guide site – 15 Across : Uneasy feeling – AGITA

: Uneasy feeling – 16 Across : Produces apian-themed bedroom decor? – MAKESABEELINEN

: Produces apian-themed bedroom decor? – 19 Across : Jessica of “e Better Sister” – BIEL

: Jessica of “e Better Sister” – 20 Across : London’s prov. – ONT

: London’s prov. – 21 Across : Step up from amateur night – GIG

: Step up from amateur night – 22 Across : Cal. column – MON

: Cal. column – 23 Across : Brand stylization such as camel case? – BUMPONALOGO

: Brand stylization such as camel case? – 28 Across : “R u 4 real!?” – OMG

: “R u 4 real!?” – 29 Across : 1860s prez – ABE

: 1860s prez – 30 Across : Before now – AGO

: Before now – 31 Across : PG Tips and Barry’s – TEAS

: PG Tips and Barry’s – 33 Across : Odds partner – ENDS

: Odds partner – 36 Across : Contradict in court – REBUT

: Contradict in court – 40 Across : Creates cabernet with mallets? – HAMMERSOUTAWINE

: Creates cabernet with mallets? – 43 Across : Slumber – SLEEP

: Slumber – 44 Across : Tip-top – ACME

: Tip-top – 45 Across : Element of cooled pudding – SKIN

: Element of cooled pudding – 46 Across : Objective – AIM

: Objective – 48 Across : “Tinker Bell” voice actress Whitman – MAE

: “Tinker Bell” voice actress Whitman – 50 Across : Actress Mendes – EVA

: Actress Mendes – 51 Across : English noble with an eyebrow ring? – PIECEDEARL

: English noble with an eyebrow ring? – 56 Across : 43-Across letters – REM

: 43-Across letters – 57 Across : One point in gin rummy – ACE

: One point in gin rummy – 58 Across : DC villain Luthor – LEX

: DC villain Luthor – 59 Across : Tie to a dock – MOOR

: Tie to a dock – 61 Across : End-of-year perk, and what this puzzle’s circled letters form – CHRISTMASBONUS

: End-of-year perk, and what this puzzle’s circled letters form – 66 Across : Actor/director Waititi – TAIKA

: Actor/director Waititi – 67 Across : Beauty aisle brand – OLAY

: Beauty aisle brand – 68 Across : Unreliable stat from the chronically late – ETA

: Unreliable stat from the chronically late – 69 Across : Like an intimidating climb – STEEP

: Like an intimidating climb – 70 Across : Eyelid issue – STYE

: Eyelid issue – 71 Across: Set – GEL

Down Answers 1 Down : Burger, fries, and a drink, perhaps – COMBOMEAL

: Burger, fries, and a drink, perhaps – 2 Down : Cognitive ability improver – BRAINGAME

: Cognitive ability improver – 3 Down : Hockey feint – DEKE

: Hockey feint – 4 Down : Includes, in a way – CCS

: Includes, in a way – 5 Down : “Ballerina” actress de Armas – ANA

: “Ballerina” actress de Armas – 6 Down : “__-a-Lula”: classic Gene Vincent hit – BEBOP

: “__-a-Lula”: classic Gene Vincent hit – 7 Down : Real-time record-keeper, for short – STENO

: Real-time record-keeper, for short – 8 Down : Good bud – PAL

: Good bud – 9 Down : Form 1040 amt. – AGI

: Form 1040 amt. – 10 Down : “at’s exactly right!” – BINGO

: “at’s exactly right!” – 11 Down : “Doctor De Soto” writer/illustrator William – STEING

: “Doctor De Soto” writer/illustrator William – 12 Down : Dance with gure-eight steps – TANGO

: Dance with gure-eight steps – 17 Down : Idris of “Hijack” – ELBA

: Idris of “Hijack” – 18 Down : Volcano where Bronte pistachios are grown – ETNA

: Volcano where Bronte pistachios are grown – 22 Down : Wool-loving pests – MOTHS

: Wool-loving pests – 24 Down : __ Eats – UBER

: __ Eats – 25 Down : Society for smarties – MENSA

: Society for smarties – 26 Down : Taj Mahal city – AGRA

: Taj Mahal city – 27 Down : Luxury hotel chain – LOEWS

: Luxury hotel chain – 32 Down : Spread, as peanut butter – SMEAR

: Spread, as peanut butter – 34 Down : Sleepy housemate – DOC

: Sleepy housemate – 35 Down : __ cum laude – SUMMA

: __ cum laude – 37 Down : Trail for cyclists – BIKEROUTE

: Trail for cyclists – 38 Down : Covering everything – UNIVERSAL

: Covering everything – 39 Down : Brunch date hr. – TENAM

: Brunch date hr. – 41 Down : Extraordinary – EPIC

: Extraordinary – 42 Down : Feature of some distressed jeans – TEAR

: Feature of some distressed jeans – 47 Down : Turn to liquid – MELT

: Turn to liquid – 49 Down : Furry red Muppet – ELMO

: Furry red Muppet – 51 Down : Promises between besties – PACTS

: Promises between besties – 52 Down : Apple’s old messaging app – ICHAT

: Apple’s old messaging app – 53 Down : Haunting – EERIE

: Haunting – 54 Down : Short exhibitions – DEMOS

: Short exhibitions – 55 Down : Speak highly of – EXALT

: Speak highly of – 60 Down : Pull felt on Earth – ONEG

: Pull felt on Earth – 62 Down : 1950s prez – IKE

: 1950s prez – 63 Down : Sucker – SAP

: Sucker – 64 Down : Go – SAY

: Go – 65 Down: “Ta-ta” – BYE

Today’s Washington Post crossword feels confident and clean, like a grid that knows exactly what it wants to be. The fill is approachable without being sleepy, with plenty of modern energy and smooth crossings that reward steady solving instead of cheap tricks. There is a nice balance between straightforward entries and a few spots that slow you down just enough to make the payoff satisfying. Nothing feels forced or overly cute, and the overall construction stays tight from start to finish. It is the kind of puzzle that works well whether you breeze through or savor it clue by clue. I would rate it 4 out of 5.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.