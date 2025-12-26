Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 26, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Personal space, perhaps – BLOG

: Personal space, perhaps – 5 Across : 1950s politico Stevenson – ADLAI

: 1950s politico Stevenson – 10 Across : Wax-coated cheese – EDAM

: Wax-coated cheese – 14 Across : All that’s left of a spent apple – CORE

: All that’s left of a spent apple – 15 Across : Rings up – DIALS

: Rings up – 16 Across : Chianti o pinot grigio – VINO

: Chianti o pinot grigio – 17 Across : Can’t and won’t – CONTRACTOPTIONS

: Can’t and won’t – 20 Across : Absolut rival – STOLI

: Absolut rival – 21 Across : Actor Watanabe- KEN

: Actor Watanabe- 22 Across : Call off a romance – ENDIT

: Call off a romance – 23 Across : Respectful title in “Bridgerton” – TOPHERGRACE

: Respectful title in “Bridgerton” – 26 Across : Oracle – SEER

: Oracle – 27 Across : “__ all adults here” – WERE

: “__ all adults here” – 28 Across : Jelly bean dispenser opening – SLOT

: Jelly bean dispenser opening – 31 Across : Reiteration opening – ISAID

: Reiteration opening – 33 Across : Take off politely – DOFF

: Take off politely – 37 Across : Babe – HON

: Babe – 38 Across: Revealing garment, or how to make 17-, 23-, 49-, and 53 Across match their clues – CROPTOP

Revealing garment, or how to make 17-, 23-, 49-, and 53 Across match their clues – 40 Across: ___ Culpa – MEA

___ Culpa – 41 Across : Eco-friendly beauty brand – AVEDA

: Eco-friendly beauty brand – 43 Across : To the __ degree – NTH

: To the __ degree – 44 Across : “Army of Darkness” director Sam – RAIMI

: “Army of Darkness” director Sam – 46 Across : Insulation resistance tester’s unit – MEGOHM

: Insulation resistance tester’s unit – 48 Across : Doorway – PORTAL

: Doorway – 49 Across : Tribute band’s set list- COVERTOPS

: Tribute band’s set list- 53 Across : Decorator’s samples – STOPWATCHES

: Decorator’s samples – 55 Across : Photo session – SHOOT

: Photo session – 57 Across : Half and half? – ONE

: Half and half? – 58 Across : Put into effect – ENACT

: Put into effect – 61 Across : Sliced fruit in some salads – PEARS

: Sliced fruit in some salads – 62 Across : Metric weights, casually – KGS

: Metric weights, casually – 63 Across : Florida city that hosts an annual Pirate Festival – TAMPA

: Florida city that hosts an annual Pirate Festival – 64 Across : Shows curiosity – ASKS

: Shows curiosity – 65 Across: Match component – SET

Match component – 66 Across: Sudden and jarring transition – LEAP

Down Answers 1 Down : Covertly includes on an email – BCCS

: Covertly includes on an email – 2 Down : Booty – LOOT

: Booty – 3 Down : “Welp, never mind” – ORNOT

: “Welp, never mind” – 4 Down : “Amscray!” – GETLOST

: “Amscray!” – 5 Down : Orthodontist’s org. – ADA

: Orthodontist’s org. – 6 Down : Hall of Famer Eric who was NFL rushing yards leader four times in the 1980s – DICKERSON

: Hall of Famer Eric who was NFL rushing yards leader four times in the 1980s 7 Down : “Peace” – LATER

: “Peace” – 8 Down : Accompanied by – ALONGWITH

: Accompanied by – 9 Down : Web gateway co. – ISP

: Web gateway co. – 10 Down : Made plain to see – EVINCED

: Made plain to see – 11 Down : Part of LED – DIODE

: Part of LED – 12 Down : Years of Caesar’s reign – ANNI

: Years of Caesar’s reign – 13 Down : Guinness superlative – MOST

: Guinness superlative – 18 Down : Stinky – RIPE

: Stinky – 19 Down : Wardrobe malfunction – TEAR

: Wardrobe malfunction – 24 Down : Beneficiary – HEIR

: Beneficiary – 25 Down : Mulligan – REDO

: Mulligan – 28 Down : Ersatz – SHAM

: Ersatz – 29 Down : Not just fancy – LOVE

: Not just fancy – 30 Down : Universal donor’s type, briefly – ONEG

: Universal donor’s type, briefly – 32 Down : Germane – APT

: Germane – 34 Down : Leave out – OMIT

: Leave out – 35 Down : Disaster relief org. – FEMA

: Disaster relief org. – 36 Down : Come to nothing – FAIL

: Come to nothing – 38 Down : Partnership, informally – CAHOOTS

: Partnership, informally – 39 Down : Oracle – PROPHET

: Oracle – 42 Down : __ Without Borders – DOCTORS

: __ Without Borders – 45 Down : Tottenham’s opponent in the North London derby – ARSENAL

: Tottenham’s opponent in the North London derby – 47 Down : Letters for a GOAT, perhaps – MVP

: Letters for a GOAT, perhaps – 48 Down : Abbreviation that refers to many racial identities- POC

: Abbreviation that refers to many racial identities- 50 Down : Tree hut dwellers on Endor – EWOKS

: Tree hut dwellers on Endor – 51 Down : Kitchen fixture – RANGE

: Kitchen fixture – 52 Down : Statistical tool for comparing means – TTEST

: Statistical tool for comparing means – 53 Down : Water down, say – SOAK

: Water down, say – 54 Down : “Me too” – SAME

: “Me too” – 55 Down : Self-care destination – SPA

: Self-care destination – 56 Down : Chaps – HES

: Chaps – 59 Down : Busy bee in Apr. – CPA

: Busy bee in Apr. – 60 Down: Draft source – TAP

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 26, 2025, offers a clever and trendy construction, centered around a “reveal” that perfectly bridges the gap between fashion and wordplay. It blends references to modern pop culture, like Regency-era titles and sci-fi forest dwellers, with the classic crossword staples of European geography and 1950s politics. The difficulty feels well-balanced; while the long theme entries might stump you at first glance, the shorter “down” clues are fair and provide enough of a foothold to reveal the hidden gimmick. It’s a great example of how a crossword can feel both traditional and fresh at the same time.



That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.