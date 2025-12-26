Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 26, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Personal space, perhaps – BLOG
  • 5 Across: 1950s politico Stevenson – ADLAI
  • 10 Across: Wax-coated cheese – EDAM
  • 14 Across: All that’s left of a spent apple – CORE
  • 15 Across: Rings up – DIALS
  • 16 Across: Chianti o pinot grigio – VINO
  • 17 Across: Can’t and won’t – CONTRACTOPTIONS
  • 20 Across: Absolut rival – STOLI
  • 21 Across: Actor Watanabe- KEN
  • 22 Across: Call off a romance – ENDIT
  • 23 Across: Respectful title in “Bridgerton” – TOPHERGRACE
  • 26 Across: Oracle – SEER
  • 27 Across: “__ all adults here” – WERE
  • 28 Across: Jelly bean dispenser opening – SLOT
  • 31 Across: Reiteration opening – ISAID
  • 33 Across: Take off politely – DOFF
  • 37 Across: Babe – HON
  • 38 Across: Revealing garment, or how to make 17-, 23-, 49-, and 53 Across match their clues – CROPTOP
  • 40 Across: ___ Culpa – MEA
  • 41 Across: Eco-friendly beauty brand – AVEDA
  • 43 Across: To the __ degree – NTH
  • 44 Across: “Army of Darkness” director Sam – RAIMI
  • 46 Across: Insulation resistance tester’s unit – MEGOHM
  • 48 Across: Doorway – PORTAL
  • 49 Across: Tribute band’s set list- COVERTOPS
  • 53 Across: Decorator’s samples – STOPWATCHES
  • 55 Across: Photo session – SHOOT
  • 57 Across: Half and half? – ONE
  • 58 Across: Put into effect – ENACT
  • 61 Across: Sliced fruit in some salads – PEARS
  • 62 Across: Metric weights, casually – KGS
  • 63 Across: Florida city that hosts an annual Pirate Festival – TAMPA
  • 64 Across: Shows curiosity – ASKS
  • 65 Across: Match component – SET
  • 66 Across: Sudden and jarring transition – LEAP

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Covertly includes on an email – BCCS
  • 2 Down: Booty – LOOT
  • 3 Down: “Welp, never mind” – ORNOT
  • 4 Down: “Amscray!” – GETLOST
  • 5 Down: Orthodontist’s org. – ADA
  • 6 Down: Hall of Famer Eric who was NFL rushing yards leader four times in the 1980s DICKERSON
  • 7 Down: “Peace” – LATER
  • 8 Down: Accompanied by – ALONGWITH
  • 9 Down: Web gateway co. – ISP
  • 10 Down: Made plain to see – EVINCED
  • 11 Down: Part of LED – DIODE
  • 12 Down: Years of Caesar’s reign – ANNI
  • 13 Down: Guinness superlative – MOST
  • 18 Down: Stinky – RIPE
  • 19 Down: Wardrobe malfunction – TEAR
  • 24 Down: Beneficiary – HEIR
  • 25 Down: Mulligan – REDO
  • 28 Down: Ersatz – SHAM
  • 29 Down: Not just fancy – LOVE
  • 30 Down: Universal donor’s type, briefly – ONEG
  • 32 Down: Germane – APT
  • 34 Down: Leave out – OMIT
  • 35 Down: Disaster relief org. – FEMA
  • 36 Down: Come to nothing – FAIL
  • 38 Down: Partnership, informally – CAHOOTS
  • 39 Down: Oracle – PROPHET
  • 42 Down: __ Without Borders – DOCTORS
  • 45 Down: Tottenham’s opponent in the North London derby – ARSENAL
  • 47 Down: Letters for a GOAT, perhaps – MVP
  • 48 Down: Abbreviation that refers to many racial identities- POC
  • 50 Down: Tree hut dwellers on Endor – EWOKS
  • 51 Down: Kitchen fixture – RANGE
  • 52 Down: Statistical tool for comparing means – TTEST
  • 53 Down: Water down, say – SOAK
  • 54 Down: “Me too” – SAME
  • 55 Down: Self-care destination – SPA
  • 56 Down: Chaps – HES
  • 59 Down: Busy bee in Apr. – CPA
  • 60 Down: Draft source – TAP

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 26, 2025, offers a clever and trendy construction, centered around a “reveal” that perfectly bridges the gap between fashion and wordplay. It blends references to modern pop culture, like Regency-era titles and sci-fi forest dwellers, with the classic crossword staples of European geography and 1950s politics. The difficulty feels well-balanced; while the long theme entries might stump you at first glance, the shorter “down” clues are fair and provide enough of a foothold to reveal the hidden gimmick. It’s a great example of how a crossword can feel both traditional and fresh at the same time.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

