Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 26, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Personal space, perhaps – BLOG
- 5 Across: 1950s politico Stevenson – ADLAI
- 10 Across: Wax-coated cheese – EDAM
- 14 Across: All that’s left of a spent apple – CORE
- 15 Across: Rings up – DIALS
- 16 Across: Chianti o pinot grigio – VINO
- 17 Across: Can’t and won’t – CONTRACTOPTIONS
- 20 Across: Absolut rival – STOLI
- 21 Across: Actor Watanabe- KEN
- 22 Across: Call off a romance – ENDIT
- 23 Across: Respectful title in “Bridgerton” – TOPHERGRACE
- 26 Across: Oracle – SEER
- 27 Across: “__ all adults here” – WERE
- 28 Across: Jelly bean dispenser opening – SLOT
- 31 Across: Reiteration opening – ISAID
- 33 Across: Take off politely – DOFF
- 37 Across: Babe – HON
- 38 Across: Revealing garment, or how to make 17-, 23-, 49-, and 53 Across match their clues – CROPTOP
- 40 Across: ___ Culpa – MEA
- 41 Across: Eco-friendly beauty brand – AVEDA
- 43 Across: To the __ degree – NTH
- 44 Across: “Army of Darkness” director Sam – RAIMI
- 46 Across: Insulation resistance tester’s unit – MEGOHM
- 48 Across: Doorway – PORTAL
- 49 Across: Tribute band’s set list- COVERTOPS
- 53 Across: Decorator’s samples – STOPWATCHES
- 55 Across: Photo session – SHOOT
- 57 Across: Half and half? – ONE
- 58 Across: Put into effect – ENACT
- 61 Across: Sliced fruit in some salads – PEARS
- 62 Across: Metric weights, casually – KGS
- 63 Across: Florida city that hosts an annual Pirate Festival – TAMPA
- 64 Across: Shows curiosity – ASKS
- 65 Across: Match component – SET
- 66 Across: Sudden and jarring transition – LEAP
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Covertly includes on an email – BCCS
- 2 Down: Booty – LOOT
- 3 Down: “Welp, never mind” – ORNOT
- 4 Down: “Amscray!” – GETLOST
- 5 Down: Orthodontist’s org. – ADA
- 6 Down: Hall of Famer Eric who was NFL rushing yards leader four times in the 1980s – DICKERSON
- 7 Down: “Peace” – LATER
- 8 Down: Accompanied by – ALONGWITH
- 9 Down: Web gateway co. – ISP
- 10 Down: Made plain to see – EVINCED
- 11 Down: Part of LED – DIODE
- 12 Down: Years of Caesar’s reign – ANNI
- 13 Down: Guinness superlative – MOST
- 18 Down: Stinky – RIPE
- 19 Down: Wardrobe malfunction – TEAR
- 24 Down: Beneficiary – HEIR
- 25 Down: Mulligan – REDO
- 28 Down: Ersatz – SHAM
- 29 Down: Not just fancy – LOVE
- 30 Down: Universal donor’s type, briefly – ONEG
- 32 Down: Germane – APT
- 34 Down: Leave out – OMIT
- 35 Down: Disaster relief org. – FEMA
- 36 Down: Come to nothing – FAIL
- 38 Down: Partnership, informally – CAHOOTS
- 39 Down: Oracle – PROPHET
- 42 Down: __ Without Borders – DOCTORS
- 45 Down: Tottenham’s opponent in the North London derby – ARSENAL
- 47 Down: Letters for a GOAT, perhaps – MVP
- 48 Down: Abbreviation that refers to many racial identities- POC
- 50 Down: Tree hut dwellers on Endor – EWOKS
- 51 Down: Kitchen fixture – RANGE
- 52 Down: Statistical tool for comparing means – TTEST
- 53 Down: Water down, say – SOAK
- 54 Down: “Me too” – SAME
- 55 Down: Self-care destination – SPA
- 56 Down: Chaps – HES
- 59 Down: Busy bee in Apr. – CPA
- 60 Down: Draft source – TAP
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 26, 2025, offers a clever and trendy construction, centered around a “reveal” that perfectly bridges the gap between fashion and wordplay. It blends references to modern pop culture, like Regency-era titles and sci-fi forest dwellers, with the classic crossword staples of European geography and 1950s politics. The difficulty feels well-balanced; while the long theme entries might stump you at first glance, the shorter “down” clues are fair and provide enough of a foothold to reveal the hidden gimmick. It’s a great example of how a crossword can feel both traditional and fresh at the same time.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.