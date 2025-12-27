Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 27, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Squirrel away – STOW
- 5 Across: Barely usable pencils – NUBS
- 9 Across: “Kapow!” – WHAM
- 13 Across: Snaps – TAKESAPIC
- 15 Across: Banchero who was the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year – PAOLO
- 16 Across: Manipulator of one of the four elements, in a classic animated series – AIRBENDER
- 17 Across: Natural styles – AFROS
- 18 Across: __ punk: “Tragic Kingdom” genre – SKA
- 19 Across: “All My Children” actress Kathleen – NOONE
- 20 Across: “Failing that … ” – IFNOT
- 21 Across: Must – HASTO
- 23 Across: Like some waiters – EARLY
- 25 Across: Hesitant sounds – ERS
- 27 Across: Mikey Day’s show, for short – SNL
- 28 Across: Guests’ guesses –ETAS
- 31 Across: Some boxing losses – SPLITDECISIONS
- 35 Across: “And??” – CARETOELABORATE
- 36 Across: “Who Shot Mr. Burns?,” for one – TWOPARTEPISODE
- 37 Across: Glom __ – ONTO
- 38 Across: Some humanities degs. – MAS
- 39 Across: Confession confession – SIN
- 40 Across: “e best in pests” company – ORKIN
- 42 Across: Attracted to more than one gender, informally – MSPEC
- 46 Across: Peak reward – VISTA
- 48 Across: Stay at a 57-Across, perhaps – GLAMP
- 52 Across: “Hadestown” Tony nominee Noblezada – EVA
- 53 Across: Big name in chips – INTEL
- 54 Across: Hot bodies? – LAVALAKES
- 56 Across: Close call – SCARE
- 57 Across: Sustainable place to unwind – ECORESORT
- 58 Across: Good listeners? – EARS
- 59 Across: __-eyed – DEWY
- 60 Across: Code breakers – KEYS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Squirrel away – STASH
- 2 Down: Waititi of “Our Flag Means Death” – TAIKA
- 3 Down: Mallow family plants with edible seed pods – OKRAS
- 4 Down: Intricate trap – WEB
- 5 Down: Tech startup? – NANO
- 6 Down: Top knot, e.g. – UPDO
- 7 Down: “Très __!” – BIEN
- 8 Down: Safari snap – SCREENCAP
- 9 Down: Array at a hotel breakfast bar – WAFFLEIRONS
- 10 Down: Lizard with defensive spines – HORNYTOAD
- 11 Down: __ gobi – ALOO
- 12 Down: More than some – MOST
- 14 Down: Miss living in Mexico, say – SENORITA
- 15 Down: Duo – PAIR
- 22 Down: Forms of rapid transit – TELEPORTERS
- 24 Down: Crime stories? – ALIBIS
- 26 Down: Kylie’s daughter – STORMI
- 27 Down: Tennis great Monica – SELES
- 29 Down: Up the __ – ANTE
- 30 Down: Compass pt. – SSE
- 31 Down: Like cut lumber – SAWN
- 32 Down: One just starting to shine – PROSTAR
- 33 Down: Forced a comb through, say – DETANGLED
- 34 Down: “Easy-peasy!” – SOSIMPLE
- 35 Down: Exec who might oversee R&D – CTO
- 41 Down: Superfood whose “special power is tasting bad,” per Jim Gaffigan – KALE
- 43 Down: Tea type – PEKOE
- 44 Down: Not just some – EVERY
- 45 Down: Gives a role – CASTS
- 46 Down: Bench clamp – VISE
- 47 Down: Worshipper of the goddess Pachamama – INCA
- 49 Down: Peignoir trim – LACE
- 50 Down: Declare – AVOW
- 51 Down: Writer Shelley – MARY
- 55 Down: “Why do you __ – ASK
Today’s Washington Post crossword felt clean and confident, with a grid that rewarded steady solving over gimmicks. The cluing stayed sharp without being try-hard, mixing approachable fill with a few clever stretches that made the longer entries feel earned. The theme landed smoothly and stayed consistent, which kept momentum high instead of breaking flow. Nothing here felt stale or overly cute, just solid construction and fair wordplay that respected the solver’s time. Overall, it was a satisfying daily solve that hit the sweet spot between chill and engaging. I would easily rate it a 3 out of 5.
