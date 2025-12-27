Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 27, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Squirrel away – STOW

: Squirrel away – 5 Across : Barely usable pencils – NUBS

: Barely usable pencils – 9 Across : “Kapow!” – WHAM

: “Kapow!” – 13 Across : Snaps – TAKESAPIC

: Snaps – 15 Across : Banchero who was the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year – PAOLO

: Banchero who was the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year – 16 Across : Manipulator of one of the four elements, in a classic animated series – AIRBENDER

: Manipulator of one of the four elements, in a classic animated series – 17 Across : Natural styles – AFROS

: Natural styles – 18 Across : __ punk: “Tragic Kingdom” genre – SKA

: __ punk: “Tragic Kingdom” genre – 19 Across : “All My Children” actress Kathleen – NOONE

: “All My Children” actress Kathleen – 20 Across : “Failing that … ” – IFNOT

: “Failing that … ” – 21 Across : Must – HASTO

: Must – 23 Across : Like some waiters – EARLY

: Like some waiters – 25 Across : Hesitant sounds – ERS

: Hesitant sounds – 27 Across : Mikey Day’s show, for short – SNL

: Mikey Day’s show, for short – 28 Across : Guests’ guesses – ETAS

: Guests’ guesses – 31 Across : Some boxing losses – SPLITDECISIONS

: Some boxing losses – 35 Across : “And??” – CARETOELABORATE

: “And??” – 36 Across : “Who Shot Mr. Burns?,” for one – TWOPARTEPISODE

: “Who Shot Mr. Burns?,” for one – 37 Across : Glom __ – ONTO

: Glom __ – 38 Across : Some humanities degs. – MAS

: Some humanities degs. – 39 Across : Confession confession – SIN

: Confession confession – 40 Across : “e best in pests” company – ORKIN

: “e best in pests” company – 42 Across : Attracted to more than one gender, informally – MSPEC

: Attracted to more than one gender, informally – 46 Across : Peak reward – VISTA

: Peak reward – 48 Across : Stay at a 57-Across, perhaps – GLAMP

: Stay at a 57-Across, perhaps – 52 Across : “Hadestown” Tony nominee Noblezada – EVA

: “Hadestown” Tony nominee Noblezada – 53 Across : Big name in chips – INTEL

: Big name in chips – 54 Across : Hot bodies? – LAVALAKES

: Hot bodies? – 56 Across : Close call – SCARE

: Close call – 57 Across : Sustainable place to unwind – ECORESORT

: Sustainable place to unwind – 58 Across : Good listeners? – EARS

: Good listeners? – 59 Across : __-eyed – DEWY

: __-eyed – 60 Across: Code breakers – KEYS

Down Answers 1 Down : Squirrel away – STASH

: Squirrel away – 2 Down : Waititi of “Our Flag Means Death” – TAIKA

: Waititi of “Our Flag Means Death” – 3 Down : Mallow family plants with edible seed pods – OKRAS

: Mallow family plants with edible seed pods – 4 Down : Intricate trap – WEB

: Intricate trap – 5 Down : Tech startup? – NANO

: Tech startup? – 6 Down : Top knot, e.g. – UPDO

: Top knot, e.g. – 7 Down : “Très __!” – BIEN

: “Très __!” – 8 Down : Safari snap – SCREENCAP

: Safari snap – 9 Down : Array at a hotel breakfast bar – WAFFLEIRONS

: Array at a hotel breakfast bar – 10 Down : Lizard with defensive spines – HORNYTOAD

: Lizard with defensive spines – 11 Down : __ gobi – ALOO

: __ gobi – 12 Down : More than some – MOST

: More than some – 14 Down : Miss living in Mexico, say – SENORITA

: Miss living in Mexico, say – 15 Down : Duo – PAIR

: Duo – 22 Down : Forms of rapid transit – TELEPORTERS

: Forms of rapid transit – 24 Down : Crime stories? – ALIBIS

: Crime stories? – 26 Down : Kylie’s daughter – STORMI

: Kylie’s daughter – 27 Down : Tennis great Monica – SELES

: Tennis great Monica – 29 Down : Up the __ – ANTE

: Up the __ – 30 Down : Compass pt. – SSE

: Compass pt. – 31 Down : Like cut lumber – SAWN

: Like cut lumber – 32 Down : One just starting to shine – PROSTAR

: One just starting to shine – 33 Down : Forced a comb through, say – DETANGLED

: Forced a comb through, say – 34 Down : “Easy-peasy!” – SOSIMPLE

: “Easy-peasy!” – 35 Down : Exec who might oversee R&D – CTO

: Exec who might oversee R&D – 41 Down : Superfood whose “special power is tasting bad,” per Jim Gaffigan – KALE

: Superfood whose “special power is tasting bad,” per Jim Gaffigan – 43 Down : Tea type – PEKOE

: Tea type – 44 Down : Not just some – EVERY

: Not just some – 45 Down : Gives a role – CASTS

: Gives a role – 46 Down : Bench clamp – VISE

: Bench clamp – 47 Down : Worshipper of the goddess Pachamama – INCA

: Worshipper of the goddess Pachamama – 49 Down : Peignoir trim – LACE

: Peignoir trim – 50 Down : Declare – AVOW

: Declare – 51 Down : Writer Shelley – MARY

: Writer Shelley – 55 Down: “Why do you __ – ASK

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt clean and confident, with a grid that rewarded steady solving over gimmicks. The cluing stayed sharp without being try-hard, mixing approachable fill with a few clever stretches that made the longer entries feel earned. The theme landed smoothly and stayed consistent, which kept momentum high instead of breaking flow. Nothing here felt stale or overly cute, just solid construction and fair wordplay that respected the solver’s time. Overall, it was a satisfying daily solve that hit the sweet spot between chill and engaging. I would easily rate it a 3 out of 5.



