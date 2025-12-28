Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 28, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Caravan’s refueling spot – OASIS

: Caravan’s refueling spot – 6 Across : Inner ears? – COBS

: Inner ears? – 10 Across : Coil in a garden – HOSE

: Coil in a garden – 14 Across : Hinge and Her – APPS

: Hinge and Her – 18 Across : Cackling carnivore – HYENA

: Cackling carnivore – 19 Across : Reebok rival – AVIA

: Reebok rival – 20 Across : Peak performances – BESTS

: Peak performances – 21 Across : Heartfelt sign-off – LOVE

: Heartfelt sign-off – 22 Across : Weighty matter? – HEAVYCREAM

: Weighty matter? – 24 Across : Pressing matter? – FRUITJUICE

: Pressing matter? – 26 Across : Capri, for one – ISLE

: Capri, for one – 27 Across : Cozy Vermont stopovers – INNS

: Cozy Vermont stopovers – 28 Across : “Well, lah-di-__!” – DAH

: “Well, lah-di-__!” – 29 Across : Space to maneuver – ROOM

: Space to maneuver – 30 Across : Part of a flight – STAIR

: Part of a flight – 32 Across : Author with morals – AESOP

: Author with morals – 34 Across : Beach protection – SUNHAT

: Beach protection – 38 Across : Big name in orange soda – FANTA

: Big name in orange soda – 41 Across : Coin toss choice – TAILS

: Coin toss choice – 43 Across : Letters before xis – NUS

: Letters before xis – 45 Across : Encourage a comedian – LAUGH

: Encourage a comedian – 46 Across : “Is that true about me?” – AMI

: “Is that true about me?” – 47 Across : Dark matter? – BLACKICORICE

: Dark matter? – 51 Across : Nintendo Switch avatar – MII

: Nintendo Switch avatar – 52 Across : Dull learning method – ROTE

: Dull learning method – 54 Across : Popped the question – ASKED

: Popped the question – 55 Across : Dry run – DRILL

: Dry run – 56 Across : Autograph hounds – FANS

: Autograph hounds – 57 Across : Wall paintings – MURALS

: Wall paintings – 59 Across : Dances to an upbeat song – BOPS

: Dances to an upbeat song – 61 Across : Playful mockery – TEASING

: Playful mockery – 63 Across : Saws logs – SNORES

: Saws logs – 64 Across : Copenhagen native – DANE

: Copenhagen native – 65 Across : First woman, in Greek myth – PANDORA

: First woman, in Greek myth – 66 Across : Skipjack, for one – TUNA

: Skipjack, for one – 67 Across : Small matter? – FINEPRINT

: Small matter? – 69 Across : Lens care brand – RENU

: Lens care brand – 71 Across : Chain known for its Beauty Insider perks – SEPHORA

: Chain known for its Beauty Insider perks – 73 Across : Sits in the sun – TANS

: Sits in the sun – 74 Across : Ones who never butter up? – VEGANS

: Ones who never butter up? – 76 Across : Craft few people practice now – LOSTART

: Craft few people practice now – 77 Across : Wave radio maker – BOSE

: Wave radio maker – 78 Across : Thrillingly hot – EROTIC

: Thrillingly hot – 79 Across : Call alternative – TEXT

: Call alternative – 80 Across : Only country with a nonrectangular ag – NEPAL

: Only country with a nonrectangular ag – 82 Across : Control jointly – COOWN

: Control jointly – 85 Across : Crepe served with sambar – DOSA

: Crepe served with sambar – 86 Across : “Vive le __!” – ROI

: “Vive le __!” – 87 Across : Private matter? – BASICTRAINING

: Private matter? – 90 Across : Utility closet tool – MOP

: Utility closet tool – 91 Across : Not on a major label – INDIE

: Not on a major label – 93 Across : Vietnamese New Year – TET

: Vietnamese New Year – 94 Across : “Interstellar” actress Burstyn – ELLEN

: “Interstellar” actress Burstyn – 95 Across : Liam of One Direction – PAYNE

: Liam of One Direction – 97 Across : __ together – PIECED

: __ together – 99 Across : Symptoms – SIGNS

: Symptoms – 101 Across : Moth-repellent wood – CEDAR

: Moth-repellent wood – 103 Across : Recycle bin, e.g. – ICON

: Recycle bin, e.g. – 105 Across : Pet doc – VET

: Pet doc – 106 Across : Result of a good pitch – SALE

: Result of a good pitch – 107 Across : Stack-selling chain – IHOP

: Stack-selling chain – 111 Across : Sensitive matter? – TOUCHPANEL

: Sensitive matter? – 115 Across : Grave matter? – BURIALSITE

: Grave matter? – 117 Across : Li with a bent elbow – CURL

: Li with a bent elbow – 118 Across : Unholy things – EVILS

: Unholy things – 119 Across : Word said with a sigh – ALAS

: Word said with a sigh – 120 Across : Karate rank indicators – BELTS

: Karate rank indicators – 121 Across : Distance between markers – MILE

: Distance between markers – 122 Across : Refuse to admit – DENY

: Refuse to admit – 123 Across : Mixed-breed dog – MUTT

: Mixed-breed dog – 124 Across: Spot to boop a doggo – SNOOT

Down Answers 1 Down : “Well, hello there” – OHHI

: “Well, hello there” – 2 Down : House calls? – AYES

: House calls? – 3 Down : Mammal that barks and claps – SEAL

: Mammal that barks and claps – 4 Down : Play the market – INVEST

: Play the market – 5 Down : Blurt out – SAY

: Blurt out – 6 Down : Pork in a burrito – CARNITAS

: Pork in a burrito – 7 Down : Roasting pan holder – OVENRACK

: Roasting pan holder – 8 Down : Partiality – BIAS

: Partiality – 9 Down : “Unholy” singer Smith – SAM

: “Unholy” singer Smith – 10 Down : Respectful reference in court – HERHONOR

: Respectful reference in court – 11 Down : Sch. whose mascot is a buckeye nut – OSU

: Sch. whose mascot is a buckeye nut – 12 Down : Cake mix instruction – STIR

: Cake mix instruction – 13 Down : ese, in Tijuana – ESTOS

: ese, in Tijuana – 14 Down : Smith College graduate – ALUMNA

: Smith College graduate – 15 Down : Introductory food for keiki – POI

: Introductory food for keiki – 16 Down : Pipe plastic, for short – PVC

: Pipe plastic, for short – 17 Down : “What did I say!?” – SEE

: “What did I say!?” – 20 Down : Degs. for graphic designers – BFAS

: Degs. for graphic designers – 23 Down : Org. in many spy thrillers – CIA

: Org. in many spy thrillers – 25 Down : Unit of energy – JOULE

: Unit of energy – 28 Down : “Being the Ricardos” role – DESI

: “Being the Ricardos” role – 31 Down : Key above Caps Lock – TAB

: Key above Caps Lock – 32 Down : “Chores finished!” – ALLDONE

: “Chores finished!” – 33 Down : Early Boston settlers – PURITANS

: Early Boston settlers – 35 Down : Gray matter? – HUMANANATOMY

: Gray matter? – 36 Down : Gerontologist’s focus – AGING

: Gerontologist’s focus – 37 Down : “Totally agree!,” on social media – THIS

: “Totally agree!,” on social media – 38 Down : Rural businesses – FARMS

: Rural businesses – 39 Down : Word on receipts – AMOUNT

: Word on receipts – 40 Down : Laughing matter? – NITROUSOXIDE

: Laughing matter? – 42 Down : Practice depicted in the Japanese film “Flower and Sword” – IKEABANA

: Practice depicted in the Japanese film “Flower and Sword” – 44 Down : Mum – SILENT

: Mum – 48 Down : Young lady – LASS

: Young lady – 49 Down : DJ’s stack in the 1990s – CDS

: DJ’s stack in the 1990s – 50 Down : Decked out – CLAD

: Decked out – 53 Down : Sincere – EARNEST

: Sincere – 56 Down : Hot-headed deity? – FIREGOD

: Hot-headed deity? – 58 Down : Jumped – LEAPT

: Jumped – 60 Down : __-Bismol – PEPTO

: __-Bismol – 62 Down : More tender – SORER

: More tender – 64 Down : Desserts with crushed Oreos – DIRTPIES

: Desserts with crushed Oreos – 65 Down : Natural disinfectant – PINEOIL

: Natural disinfectant – 67 Down : __ green – FOREST

: __ green – 68 Down : Troublemakers – RASCALS

: Troublemakers – 70 Down : People might sing in it – UNISON

: People might sing in it – 72 Down : Flower, in Japanese – HANA

: Flower, in Japanese – 74 Down : Kind of circle diagram – VENN

: Kind of circle diagram – 75 Down : Garlic __: pungent stalk – SCAPE

: Garlic __: pungent stalk – 76 Down : “Madam Secretary” star – LEONI

: “Madam Secretary” star – 77 Down : Diner fave – BLT

: Diner fave – 79 Down : Voyage – TRIP

: Voyage – 81 Down : With true effort – ACTIVELY

: With true effort – 83 Down : Diamond size – ONECARAT

: Diamond size – 84 Down : Menu with reds and whites – WINELIST

: Menu with reds and whites – 87 Down : Tree with a “copper” variety – BEECH

: Tree with a “copper” variety – 88 Down : Payment for a flat – RENT

: Payment for a flat – 89 Down : Stat on a transcript – GPA

: Stat on a transcript – 92 Down : Frozen spike – ICICLE

: Frozen spike – 96 Down : Up and about – ARISEN

: Up and about – 98 Down : Sussed (out) – DOPED

: Sussed (out) – 100 Down : Some toothpastes – GELS

: Some toothpastes – 102 Down : “Narcos” org. – DEA

: “Narcos” org. – 104 Down : Cathedral part – NAVE

: Cathedral part – 106 Down : Enterprise navigator – SULU

: Enterprise navigator – 108 Down : County seat of Hawaii County – HILO

: County seat of Hawaii County – 109 Down : “Beetle Bailey” dog – OTTO

: “Beetle Bailey” dog – 110 Down : Irksome insect – PEST

: Irksome insect – 111 Down : Old lm channel – TCM

: Old lm channel – 112 Down : “Okay by moi” – OUI

: “Okay by moi” – 113 Down : Address with slashes – URL

: Address with slashes – 114 Down : “Delta of Venus” author – NIN

: “Delta of Venus” author – 115 Down : “Pow!” – BAM

: “Pow!” – 116 Down: Abbr. on barbells – LBS

Today’s Washington Post crossword leaned into a lively, packed grid that kept things moving almost nonstop. The fill felt modern and energetic, with lots of short entries that made the puzzle feel breezy even when the crossings got a little dense. Cluing stayed mostly fair and readable, though a few spots leaned more on recognition than wordplay, which slightly dulled the challenge. Still, the overall vibe was fun and solver friendly, the kind of puzzle that feels satisfying rather than draining. Solid daily offering, I’d put it at a 3.5 out of 5.



