Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 28, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Caravan’s refueling spot – OASIS
- 6 Across: Inner ears? – COBS
- 10 Across: Coil in a garden – HOSE
- 14 Across: Hinge and Her – APPS
- 18 Across: Cackling carnivore – HYENA
- 19 Across: Reebok rival – AVIA
- 20 Across: Peak performances – BESTS
- 21 Across: Heartfelt sign-off – LOVE
- 22 Across: Weighty matter? – HEAVYCREAM
- 24 Across: Pressing matter? – FRUITJUICE
- 26 Across: Capri, for one – ISLE
- 27 Across: Cozy Vermont stopovers – INNS
- 28 Across: “Well, lah-di-__!” – DAH
- 29 Across: Space to maneuver – ROOM
- 30 Across: Part of a flight – STAIR
- 32 Across: Author with morals – AESOP
- 34 Across: Beach protection – SUNHAT
- 38 Across: Big name in orange soda – FANTA
- 41 Across: Coin toss choice – TAILS
- 43 Across: Letters before xis – NUS
- 45 Across: Encourage a comedian – LAUGH
- 46 Across: “Is that true about me?” – AMI
- 47 Across: Dark matter? – BLACKICORICE
- 51 Across: Nintendo Switch avatar – MII
- 52 Across: Dull learning method – ROTE
- 54 Across: Popped the question – ASKED
- 55 Across: Dry run – DRILL
- 56 Across: Autograph hounds – FANS
- 57 Across: Wall paintings – MURALS
- 59 Across: Dances to an upbeat song – BOPS
- 61 Across: Playful mockery – TEASING
- 63 Across: Saws logs – SNORES
- 64 Across: Copenhagen native – DANE
- 65 Across: First woman, in Greek myth – PANDORA
- 66 Across: Skipjack, for one – TUNA
- 67 Across: Small matter? – FINEPRINT
- 69 Across: Lens care brand – RENU
- 71 Across: Chain known for its Beauty Insider perks – SEPHORA
- 73 Across: Sits in the sun – TANS
- 74 Across: Ones who never butter up? – VEGANS
- 76 Across: Craft few people practice now – LOSTART
- 77 Across: Wave radio maker – BOSE
- 78 Across: Thrillingly hot – EROTIC
- 79 Across: Call alternative – TEXT
- 80 Across: Only country with a nonrectangular ag – NEPAL
- 82 Across: Control jointly – COOWN
- 85 Across: Crepe served with sambar – DOSA
- 86 Across: “Vive le __!” – ROI
- 87 Across: Private matter? – BASICTRAINING
- 90 Across: Utility closet tool – MOP
- 91 Across: Not on a major label – INDIE
- 93 Across: Vietnamese New Year – TET
- 94 Across: “Interstellar” actress Burstyn – ELLEN
- 95 Across: Liam of One Direction – PAYNE
- 97 Across: __ together – PIECED
- 99 Across: Symptoms – SIGNS
- 101 Across: Moth-repellent wood – CEDAR
- 103 Across: Recycle bin, e.g. – ICON
- 105 Across: Pet doc – VET
- 106 Across: Result of a good pitch – SALE
- 107 Across: Stack-selling chain – IHOP
- 111 Across: Sensitive matter? – TOUCHPANEL
- 115 Across: Grave matter? – BURIALSITE
- 117 Across: Li with a bent elbow – CURL
- 118 Across: Unholy things – EVILS
- 119 Across: Word said with a sigh – ALAS
- 120 Across: Karate rank indicators – BELTS
- 121 Across: Distance between markers – MILE
- 122 Across: Refuse to admit – DENY
- 123 Across: Mixed-breed dog – MUTT
- 124 Across: Spot to boop a doggo – SNOOT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: “Well, hello there” – OHHI
- 2 Down: House calls? – AYES
- 3 Down: Mammal that barks and claps – SEAL
- 4 Down: Play the market – INVEST
- 5 Down: Blurt out – SAY
- 6 Down: Pork in a burrito – CARNITAS
- 7 Down: Roasting pan holder – OVENRACK
- 8 Down: Partiality – BIAS
- 9 Down: “Unholy” singer Smith – SAM
- 10 Down: Respectful reference in court – HERHONOR
- 11 Down: Sch. whose mascot is a buckeye nut – OSU
- 12 Down: Cake mix instruction – STIR
- 13 Down: ese, in Tijuana – ESTOS
- 14 Down: Smith College graduate – ALUMNA
- 15 Down: Introductory food for keiki – POI
- 16 Down: Pipe plastic, for short – PVC
- 17 Down: “What did I say!?” – SEE
- 20 Down: Degs. for graphic designers – BFAS
- 23 Down: Org. in many spy thrillers – CIA
- 25 Down: Unit of energy – JOULE
- 28 Down: “Being the Ricardos” role – DESI
- 31 Down: Key above Caps Lock – TAB
- 32 Down: “Chores finished!” – ALLDONE
- 33 Down: Early Boston settlers – PURITANS
- 35 Down: Gray matter? – HUMANANATOMY
- 36 Down: Gerontologist’s focus – AGING
- 37 Down: “Totally agree!,” on social media – THIS
- 38 Down: Rural businesses – FARMS
- 39 Down: Word on receipts – AMOUNT
- 40 Down: Laughing matter? – NITROUSOXIDE
- 42 Down: Practice depicted in the Japanese film “Flower and Sword” – IKEABANA
- 44 Down: Mum – SILENT
- 48 Down: Young lady – LASS
- 49 Down: DJ’s stack in the 1990s – CDS
- 50 Down: Decked out – CLAD
- 53 Down: Sincere – EARNEST
- 56 Down: Hot-headed deity? – FIREGOD
- 58 Down: Jumped – LEAPT
- 60 Down: __-Bismol – PEPTO
- 62 Down: More tender – SORER
- 64 Down: Desserts with crushed Oreos – DIRTPIES
- 65 Down: Natural disinfectant – PINEOIL
- 67 Down: __ green – FOREST
- 68 Down: Troublemakers – RASCALS
- 70 Down: People might sing in it – UNISON
- 72 Down: Flower, in Japanese – HANA
- 74 Down: Kind of circle diagram – VENN
- 75 Down: Garlic __: pungent stalk – SCAPE
- 76 Down: “Madam Secretary” star – LEONI
- 77 Down: Diner fave – BLT
- 79 Down: Voyage – TRIP
- 81 Down: With true effort – ACTIVELY
- 83 Down: Diamond size – ONECARAT
- 84 Down: Menu with reds and whites – WINELIST
- 87 Down: Tree with a “copper” variety – BEECH
- 88 Down: Payment for a flat – RENT
- 89 Down: Stat on a transcript – GPA
- 92 Down: Frozen spike – ICICLE
- 96 Down: Up and about – ARISEN
- 98 Down: Sussed (out) – DOPED
- 100 Down: Some toothpastes – GELS
- 102 Down: “Narcos” org. – DEA
- 104 Down: Cathedral part – NAVE
- 106 Down: Enterprise navigator – SULU
- 108 Down: County seat of Hawaii County – HILO
- 109 Down: “Beetle Bailey” dog – OTTO
- 110 Down: Irksome insect – PEST
- 111 Down: Old lm channel – TCM
- 112 Down: “Okay by moi” – OUI
- 113 Down: Address with slashes – URL
- 114 Down: “Delta of Venus” author – NIN
- 115 Down: “Pow!” – BAM
- 116 Down: Abbr. on barbells – LBS
Today’s Washington Post crossword leaned into a lively, packed grid that kept things moving almost nonstop. The fill felt modern and energetic, with lots of short entries that made the puzzle feel breezy even when the crossings got a little dense. Cluing stayed mostly fair and readable, though a few spots leaned more on recognition than wordplay, which slightly dulled the challenge. Still, the overall vibe was fun and solver friendly, the kind of puzzle that feels satisfying rather than draining. Solid daily offering, I’d put it at a 3.5 out of 5.
