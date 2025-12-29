Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025
Across Answerslo
- 1 Across: “You snooze, you __!” – LOSE
- 5 Across: Not doing anything – IDLE
- 9 Across: Data on baseball cards – STATS
- 14 Across: Consumes a 15-Across – EATS
- 15 Across: Lunch or dinner – MEAL
- 16 Across: Cockpit gure – PILOT
- 17 Across: Hangout with ramps and rails for boarders and bladers – SKATEPARK
- 19 Across: French “between” – ENTRE
- 20 Across: Nine-digit ID – SSN
- 21 Across: Hard drive capacity prex – TERA
- 22 Across: Gemstone with colored stripes – AGATE
- 23 Across: Exclamation of surprise – HOLYMACKEREL
- 26 Across: British nobles with low ranking – BARONS
- 29 Across: Scottish gal – LASS
- 30 Across: Grows older – AGES
- 31 Across: __ pie: dish with corn chips – FRITO
- 33 Across: Tennis server’s success – ACE
- 36 Across: “This doesn’t seem right,” or what can be said about 17-, 23-, 46-, and 57-Across – SOMETHINGSFISHY
- 40 Across: Self-image – EGO
- 41 Across: Aired again – RERAN
- 42 Across: __-Ball: target game in arcades – SKEE
- 43 Across: Add to the payroll – HIRE
- 44 Across: Places for bracelets – WRISTS
- 46 Across: Diving stance with bent hips and straight legs – PIKEPOSITION
- 51 Across: Actress Tatum – ONEAL
- 52 Across: Convent residents- NUNS
- 53 Across: Spot for a facial – SPA
- 56 Across: Blue-gray color – SLATE
- 57 Across: A-OK – HUNKYDORY
- 59 Across: Guiding principle – TENET
- 60 Across: Length x width – AREA
- 61 Across: Sunburn-soothing succulent – ALOE
- 62 Across: Small earrings – STUDS
- 63 Across: Trial run – TEST
- 64 Across: Archery items – BOWS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Not as expensive – LESS
- 2 Down: Acorn droppers – OAKS
- 3 Down: “underbolts*” actor Sebastian __ – STAN
- 4 Down: Approximate fig. – EST
- 5 Down: Spurs to action – IMPELS
- 6 Down: Sweetie pie – DEARY
- 7 Down: SoCal NFL player – LARAM
- 8 Down: Large deer in the Rockies – ELK
- 9 Down: Talks about – SPEAKSOF
- 10 Down: Touches of color – TINGES
- 11 Down: “I do” venue – ALTAR
- 12 Down: Rich layer cake – TORTE
- 13 Down: Construction girder metal – STEEL
- 18 Down: Historic British school – ETON
- 23 Down: Hydrant hookup – HOSE
- 24 Down: Arrange in a row – ALIGN
- 25 Down: Purring pets – CATS
- 26 Down: Acid counterpart – BASE
- 27 Down: Eager –AGOG
- 28 Down: San __, Italy – REMO
- 31 Down: “Little __ Everywhere”: Celeste Ng novel – FIRES
- 32 Down: Genetic messenger molecule – RNA
- 33 Down: Queries – ASKS
- 34 Down: NBA player Holmgren – CHET
- 35 Down: Potato spots – EYES
- 37 Down: Three siblings with the same birthday – TRIPLETS
- 38 Down: One saving the day – HERO
- 39 Down: “The proof __ the pudding” – ISIN
- 43 Down: Like a sauna – HEATED
- 44 Down: Reassure that one’s joking, in a way – WINKAT
- 45 Down: Like pink cheeks – ROSY
- 46 Down: Sends with a stamp – POSTS
- 47 Down: Small bay – INLET
- 48 Down: Actor Reeves who plays John Wick – KEANU
- 49 Down: Become accustomed (to) – INURE
- 50 Down: Adjusts a piano’s pitch, e.g. –TUNES
- 53 Down: Brand of red plastic cups – SOLO
- 54 Down: Boat’s front – PROW
- 55 Down: Armative votes – AYES
- 57 Down: Part of a Santa costume – HAT
- 58 Down: Apply gently – DAB
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 29, 2025, provides a clever mental workout by anchoring its grid with a “fishy” theme that hides various aquatic species within common phrases. The construction feels modern and balanced, successfully blending contemporary pop culture references with classic trivia. It strikes a satisfying difficulty level for a Monday, offering enough thematic depth to keep seasoned solvers engaged while remaining accessible enough for newcomers to complete without frustration.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
