Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Across Answerslo
  • 1 Across: “You snooze, you __!” – LOSE
  • 5 Across: Not doing anything – IDLE
  • 9 Across: Data on baseball cards – STATS
  • 14 Across: Consumes a 15-Across – EATS
  • 15 Across: Lunch or dinner – MEAL
  • 16 Across: Cockpit gure – PILOT
  • 17 Across: Hangout with ramps and rails for boarders and bladers – SKATEPARK
  • 19 Across: French “between” – ENTRE
  • 20 Across: Nine-digit ID – SSN
  • 21 Across: Hard drive capacity prex – TERA
  • 22 Across: Gemstone with colored stripes – AGATE
  • 23 Across: Exclamation of surprise – HOLYMACKEREL
  • 26 Across: British nobles with low ranking – BARONS
  • 29 Across: Scottish gal – LASS
  • 30 Across: Grows older – AGES
  • 31 Across: __ pie: dish with corn chips – FRITO
  • 33 Across: Tennis server’s success – ACE
  • 36 Across: “This doesn’t seem right,” or what can be said about 17-, 23-, 46-, and 57-Across – SOMETHINGSFISHY
  • 40 Across: Self-image – EGO
  • 41 Across: Aired again – RERAN
  • 42 Across: __-Ball: target game in arcades – SKEE
  • 43 Across: Add to the payroll – HIRE
  • 44 Across: Places for bracelets – WRISTS
  • 46 Across: Diving stance with bent hips and straight legs – PIKEPOSITION
  • 51 Across: Actress Tatum – ONEAL
  • 52 Across: Convent residents- NUNS
  • 53 Across: Spot for a facial – SPA
  • 56 Across: Blue-gray color – SLATE
  • 57 Across: A-OK – HUNKYDORY
  • 59 Across: Guiding principle – TENET
  • 60 Across: Length x width – AREA
  • 61 Across: Sunburn-soothing succulent – ALOE
  • 62 Across: Small earrings – STUDS
  • 63 Across: Trial run – TEST
  • 64 Across: Archery items – BOWS

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Not as expensive – LESS
  • 2 Down: Acorn droppers – OAKS
  • 3 Down: “underbolts*” actor Sebastian __ – STAN
  • 4 Down: Approximate fig. – EST
  • 5 Down: Spurs to action – IMPELS
  • 6 Down: Sweetie pie – DEARY
  • 7 Down: SoCal NFL player – LARAM
  • 8 Down: Large deer in the Rockies – ELK
  • 9 Down: Talks about – SPEAKSOF
  • 10 Down: Touches of color – TINGES
  • 11 Down: “I do” venue – ALTAR
  • 12 Down: Rich layer cake – TORTE
  • 13 Down: Construction girder metal – STEEL
  • 18 Down: Historic British school – ETON
  • 23 Down: Hydrant hookup – HOSE
  • 24 Down: Arrange in a row – ALIGN
  • 25 Down: Purring pets – CATS
  • 26 Down: Acid counterpart – BASE
  • 27 Down: Eager –AGOG
  • 28 Down: San __, Italy – REMO
  • 31 Down: “Little __ Everywhere”: Celeste Ng novel – FIRES
  • 32 Down: Genetic messenger molecule – RNA
  • 33 Down: Queries – ASKS
  • 34 Down: NBA player Holmgren – CHET
  • 35 Down: Potato spots – EYES
  • 37 Down: Three siblings with the same birthday – TRIPLETS
  • 38 Down: One saving the day – HERO
  • 39 Down: “The proof __ the pudding” – ISIN
  • 43 Down: Like a sauna – HEATED
  • 44 Down: Reassure that one’s joking, in a way – WINKAT
  • 45 Down: Like pink cheeks – ROSY
  • 46 Down: Sends with a stamp – POSTS
  • 47 Down: Small bay – INLET
  • 48 Down: Actor Reeves who plays John Wick – KEANU
  • 49 Down: Become accustomed (to) – INURE
  • 50 Down: Adjusts a piano’s pitch, e.g. –TUNES
  • 53 Down: Brand of red plastic cups – SOLO
  • 54 Down: Boat’s front – PROW
  • 55 Down: Armative votes – AYES
  • 57 Down: Part of a Santa costume – HAT
  • 58 Down: Apply gently – DAB

Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 29, 2025, provides a clever mental workout by anchoring its grid with a “fishy” theme that hides various aquatic species within common phrases. The construction feels modern and balanced, successfully blending contemporary pop culture references with classic trivia. It strikes a satisfying difficulty level for a Monday, offering enough thematic depth to keep seasoned solvers engaged while remaining accessible enough for newcomers to complete without frustration.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

“Short Change” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Rushing Yards Informally – Crossword Clue Answers

“WITH THE WEEKEND OVER…” Jumble Answers Today (December 29, 2025)

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,362) Answers Today- December 29, 2025

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1440 (December 29, 2025)

Soxer Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,317 Answers Today: December 29, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 29, 2025