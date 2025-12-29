Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Across Answerslo 1 Across : “You snooze, you __!” – LOSE

: “You snooze, you __!” – 5 Across : Not doing anything – IDLE

: Not doing anything – 9 Across : Data on baseball cards – STATS

: Data on baseball cards – 14 Across : Consumes a 15-Across – EATS

: Consumes a 15-Across – 15 Across : Lunch or dinner – MEAL

: Lunch or dinner – 16 Across : Cockpit gure – PILOT

: Cockpit gure – 17 Across : Hangout with ramps and rails for boarders and bladers – SKATEPARK

: Hangout with ramps and rails for boarders and bladers – 19 Across : French “between” – ENTRE

: French “between” – 20 Across : Nine-digit ID – SSN

: Nine-digit ID – 21 Across : Hard drive capacity prex – TERA

: Hard drive capacity prex – 22 Across : Gemstone with colored stripes – AGATE

: Gemstone with colored stripes – 23 Across : Exclamation of surprise – HOLYMACKEREL

: Exclamation of surprise – 26 Across : British nobles with low ranking – BARONS

: British nobles with low ranking – 29 Across : Scottish gal – LASS

: Scottish gal – 30 Across : Grows older – AGES

: Grows older – 31 Across : __ pie: dish with corn chips – FRITO

: __ pie: dish with corn chips – 33 Across : Tennis server’s success – ACE

: Tennis server’s success – 36 Across: “This doesn’t seem right,” or what can be said about 17-, 23-, 46-, and 57-Across – SOMETHINGSFISHY

“This doesn’t seem right,” or what can be said about 17-, 23-, 46-, and 57-Across – 40 Across : Self-image – EGO

: Self-image – 41 Across : Aired again – RERAN

: Aired again – 42 Across : __-Ball: target game in arcades – SKEE

: __-Ball: target game in arcades – 43 Across : Add to the payroll – HIRE

: Add to the payroll – 44 Across : Places for bracelets – WRISTS

: Places for bracelets – 46 Across : Diving stance with bent hips and straight legs – PIKEPOSITION

: Diving stance with bent hips and straight legs – 51 Across : Actress Tatum – ONEAL

: Actress Tatum – 52 Across : Convent residents- NUNS

: Convent residents- 53 Across : Spot for a facial – SPA

: Spot for a facial – 56 Across : Blue-gray color – SLATE

: Blue-gray color – 57 Across : A-OK – HUNKYDORY

: A-OK – 59 Across : Guiding principle – TENET

: Guiding principle – 60 Across : Length x width – AREA

: Length x width – 61 Across : Sunburn-soothing succulent – ALOE

: Sunburn-soothing succulent – 62 Across: Small earrings – STUDS

Small earrings – 63 Across: Trial run – TEST

Trial run – 64 Across: Archery items – BOWS

Down Answers 1 Down : Not as expensive – LESS

: Not as expensive – 2 Down : Acorn droppers – OAKS

: Acorn droppers – 3 Down : “underbolts*” actor Sebastian __ – STAN

: “underbolts*” actor Sebastian __ – 4 Down : Approximate fig. – EST

: Approximate fig. – 5 Down : Spurs to action – IMPELS

: Spurs to action – 6 Down : Sweetie pie – DEARY

: Sweetie pie – 7 Down : SoCal NFL player – LARAM

: SoCal NFL player – 8 Down : Large deer in the Rockies – ELK

: Large deer in the Rockies – 9 Down : Talks about – SPEAKSOF

: Talks about – 10 Down : Touches of color – TINGES

: Touches of color – 11 Down : “I do” venue – ALTAR

: “I do” venue – 12 Down : Rich layer cake – TORTE

: Rich layer cake – 13 Down : Construction girder metal – STEEL

: Construction girder metal – 18 Down : Historic British school – ETON

: Historic British school – 23 Down : Hydrant hookup – HOSE

: Hydrant hookup – 24 Down : Arrange in a row – ALIGN

: Arrange in a row – 25 Down : Purring pets – CATS

: Purring pets – 26 Down : Acid counterpart – BASE

: Acid counterpart – 27 Down : Eager – AGOG

: Eager – 28 Down : San __, Italy – REMO

: San __, Italy – 31 Down : “Little __ Everywhere”: Celeste Ng novel – FIRES

: “Little __ Everywhere”: Celeste Ng novel – 32 Down : Genetic messenger molecule – RNA

: Genetic messenger molecule – 33 Down : Queries – ASKS

: Queries – 34 Down : NBA player Holmgren – CHET

: NBA player Holmgren – 35 Down : Potato spots – EYES

: Potato spots – 37 Down : Three siblings with the same birthday – TRIPLETS

: Three siblings with the same birthday – 38 Down : One saving the day – HERO

: One saving the day – 39 Down : “The proof __ the pudding” – ISIN

: “The proof __ the pudding” – 43 Down : Like a sauna – HEATED

: Like a sauna – 44 Down : Reassure that one’s joking, in a way – WINKAT

: Reassure that one’s joking, in a way – 45 Down : Like pink cheeks – ROSY

: Like pink cheeks – 46 Down : Sends with a stamp – POSTS

: Sends with a stamp – 47 Down : Small bay – INLET

: Small bay – 48 Down : Actor Reeves who plays John Wick – KEANU

: Actor Reeves who plays John Wick – 49 Down : Become accustomed (to) – INURE

: Become accustomed (to) – 50 Down : Adjusts a piano’s pitch, e.g. – TUNES

: Adjusts a piano’s pitch, e.g. – 53 Down : Brand of red plastic cups – SOLO

: Brand of red plastic cups – 54 Down : Boat’s front – PROW

: Boat’s front – 55 Down : Armative votes – AYES

: Armative votes – 57 Down : Part of a Santa costume – HAT

: Part of a Santa costume – 58 Down: Apply gently – DAB

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 29, 2025, provides a clever mental workout by anchoring its grid with a “fishy” theme that hides various aquatic species within common phrases. The construction feels modern and balanced, successfully blending contemporary pop culture references with classic trivia. It strikes a satisfying difficulty level for a Monday, offering enough thematic depth to keep seasoned solvers engaged while remaining accessible enough for newcomers to complete without frustration.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.