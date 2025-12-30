Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 30, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Closes, as a parka – ZIPS

: Closes, as a parka – 5 Across : Animal that may sleep upside down – SLOTH

: Animal that may sleep upside down – 10 Across : Morning joe – JAVA

: Morning joe – 14 Across : Prepare for publication – EDIT

: Prepare for publication – 15 Across : Secret stash – CACHE

: Secret stash – 16 Across : Decorative pitcher in still lifes – EWER

: Decorative pitcher in still lifes – 17 Across : Silicon Valley city Palo __ – ALTO

: Silicon Valley city Palo __ – 18 Across : Catchall option on a survey – OTHER

: Catchall option on a survey – 19 Across : Smartphone message – TEXT

: Smartphone message – 20 Across : Departure instructions for an ornithologist? – LEAVETHENEST

: Departure instructions for an ornithologist? – 23 Across : Keyboard key with an arrow – ENTER

: Keyboard key with an arrow – 24 Across : Behr product – PAINT

: Behr product – 28 Across : Zodiac sign boundaries – CUSPS

: Zodiac sign boundaries – 31 Across : Green vegetable in a pod – PEA

: Green vegetable in a pod – 33 Across : Soccer star Hamm – MIA

: Soccer star Hamm – 34 Across : Not in support of – ANTI

: Not in support of – 35 Across: Departure instructions for a railway worker? – MAKETRACKS

Departure instructions for a railway worker? – 39 Across : Box office bomb – FLOP

: Box office bomb – 40 Across : Stadium – ARENA

: Stadium – 41 Across : Eccentric fellow – COOT

: Eccentric fellow – 42 Across : Departure instructions for a student pilot? – TAKEFLIGHT

: Departure instructions for a student pilot? – 44 Across : Play part – ROLE

: Play part – 45 Across : Blackjack card – ACE

: Blackjack card – 46 Across : Spearheaded – LED

: Spearheaded – 47 Across : Back tooth – MOLAR

: Back tooth – 48 Across : Gumption – NERVE

: Gumption – 50 Across : Tiny bits – IOTAS

: Tiny bits – 53 Across : Plan for ending involvement, or an apt title for this puzzle- EXITSTRATEGY

: Plan for ending involvement, or an apt title for this puzzle- 59 Across : Bowl over – STUN

: Bowl over – 62 Across : Unpleasant, as weather – NASTY

: Unpleasant, as weather – 63 Across : Speck in the ocean – ISLE

: Speck in the ocean – 64 Across : Machu Picchu country – PERU

: Machu Picchu country – 65 Across: Crossword hints – CLUES

Crossword hints – 66 Across: Old Testament brother – CAIN

Old Testament brother – 67 Across: Wheel shaft – AXLE

Wheel shaft – 68 Across: Bright-eyed – ALERT

Bright-eyed – 69 Across: Underwater vessels – SUBS

Down Answers 1 Down : Unbridled enthusiasm – ZEAL

: Unbridled enthusiasm – 2 Down : Loafing around – IDLE

: Loafing around – 3 Down : Bread with a pocket – PITA

: Bread with a pocket – 4 Down : Hat worn by Abraham Lincoln- STOVEPIPE

: Hat worn by Abraham Lincoln- 5 Down : “Severance” star Adam – SCOTT

: “Severance” star Adam – 6 Down : Spinning shaper in a woodshop – LATHE

: Spinning shaper in a woodshop – 7 Down : Earthy pigment – OCHER

: Earthy pigment – 8 Down : Every now and __: sporadically – THEN

: Every now and __: sporadically – 9 Down : Roll-call response – HERE

: Roll-call response – 10 Down : Volkswagen sedan – JETTA

: Volkswagen sedan – 11 Down : Fill with wonder – AWE

: Fill with wonder – 12 Down : Irk – VEX

: Irk – 13 Down : Museum collection – ART

: Museum collection – 21 Down : Coast Guard rank: Abbr – ENS

: Coast Guard rank: Abbr – 22 Down : Practice boxing – SPAR

: Practice boxing – 25 Down : “That works for me” – IMCOOL

: “That works for me” – 26 Down : Inventor Tesla – NIKOLA

: Inventor Tesla – 27 Down : Many a winery visitor – TASTER

: Many a winery visitor – 28 Down : Flowy robe with long sleeves – CAFTAN

: Flowy robe with long sleeves – 29 Down : Loosen, as a shoe – UNLACE

: Loosen, as a shoe – 30 Down : Novelist Bram who created Dracula – STOKER

: Novelist Bram who created Dracula – 31 Down : Phnom __, Cambodia – PENH

: Phnom __, Cambodia – 32 Down : Coup d’__: sudden regime change- ETAT

: Coup d’__: sudden regime change- 35 Down : Like green-headed mallards – MALE

: Like green-headed mallards – 36 Down : Extremely dry – ARID

: Extremely dry – 37 Down : Beer barrel – KEG

: Beer barrel – 38 Down : Word puzzles with hidden messages – ACROSTICS

: Word puzzles with hidden messages – 43 Down : Move a muscle – FLEX

: Move a muscle – 47 Down : Goat’s bleat – MAA

: Goat’s bleat – 49 Down : Event site – VENUE

: Event site – 50 Down : Magazine edition – ISSUE

: Magazine edition – 51 Down : Furry swimmer – OTTER

: Furry swimmer – 52 Down : Lovers’ meeting – TRYST

: Lovers’ meeting – 54 Down : Machu Picchu native – INCA

: Machu Picchu native – 55 Down : Like skyscrapers – TALL

: Like skyscrapers – 56 Down : Old Testament brother – ESAU

: Old Testament brother – 57 Down : Smooth-talking – GLIB

: Smooth-talking – 58 Down : Cravings – YENS

: Cravings – 59 Down : Pampering place – SPA

: Pampering place – 60 Down : __-Mex cuisine- TEX

: __-Mex cuisine- 61 Down: Web address – URL

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 30, 2025, offers a clever twist on a common phrase, using “Exit Strategy” as a perfect anchor for the theme. The constructor did a great job finding playful ways to tell people in specific professions to “get going,” from the ornithologist to the railway worker. It’s the kind of theme that makes you smile once the long answers finally click into place. The grid itself feels very balanced. There is a nice mix of modern references, like “Severance” and “Smartphone messages.”



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.