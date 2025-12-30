Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 30, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Closes, as a parka – ZIPS
- 5 Across: Animal that may sleep upside down – SLOTH
- 10 Across: Morning joe – JAVA
- 14 Across: Prepare for publication – EDIT
- 15 Across: Secret stash – CACHE
- 16 Across: Decorative pitcher in still lifes – EWER
- 17 Across: Silicon Valley city Palo __ – ALTO
- 18 Across: Catchall option on a survey – OTHER
- 19 Across: Smartphone message – TEXT
- 20 Across: Departure instructions for an ornithologist? – LEAVETHENEST
- 23 Across: Keyboard key with an arrow – ENTER
- 24 Across: Behr product – PAINT
- 28 Across: Zodiac sign boundaries – CUSPS
- 31 Across: Green vegetable in a pod – PEA
- 33 Across: Soccer star Hamm – MIA
- 34 Across: Not in support of – ANTI
- 35 Across: Departure instructions for a railway worker? – MAKETRACKS
- 39 Across: Box office bomb – FLOP
- 40 Across: Stadium – ARENA
- 41 Across: Eccentric fellow – COOT
- 42 Across: Departure instructions for a student pilot? – TAKEFLIGHT
- 44 Across: Play part – ROLE
- 45 Across: Blackjack card – ACE
- 46 Across: Spearheaded – LED
- 47 Across: Back tooth – MOLAR
- 48 Across: Gumption – NERVE
- 50 Across: Tiny bits – IOTAS
- 53 Across: Plan for ending involvement, or an apt title for this puzzle- EXITSTRATEGY
- 59 Across: Bowl over – STUN
- 62 Across: Unpleasant, as weather – NASTY
- 63 Across: Speck in the ocean – ISLE
- 64 Across: Machu Picchu country – PERU
- 65 Across: Crossword hints – CLUES
- 66 Across: Old Testament brother – CAIN
- 67 Across: Wheel shaft – AXLE
- 68 Across: Bright-eyed – ALERT
- 69 Across: Underwater vessels – SUBS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Unbridled enthusiasm – ZEAL
- 2 Down: Loafing around – IDLE
- 3 Down: Bread with a pocket – PITA
- 4 Down: Hat worn by Abraham Lincoln- STOVEPIPE
- 5 Down: “Severance” star Adam – SCOTT
- 6 Down: Spinning shaper in a woodshop – LATHE
- 7 Down: Earthy pigment – OCHER
- 8 Down: Every now and __: sporadically – THEN
- 9 Down: Roll-call response – HERE
- 10 Down: Volkswagen sedan – JETTA
- 11 Down: Fill with wonder – AWE
- 12 Down: Irk – VEX
- 13 Down: Museum collection – ART
- 21 Down: Coast Guard rank: Abbr – ENS
- 22 Down: Practice boxing – SPAR
- 25 Down: “That works for me” – IMCOOL
- 26 Down: Inventor Tesla – NIKOLA
- 27 Down: Many a winery visitor – TASTER
- 28 Down: Flowy robe with long sleeves – CAFTAN
- 29 Down: Loosen, as a shoe –UNLACE
- 30 Down: Novelist Bram who created Dracula – STOKER
- 31 Down: Phnom __, Cambodia – PENH
- 32 Down: Coup d’__: sudden regime change- ETAT
- 35 Down: Like green-headed mallards – MALE
- 36 Down: Extremely dry – ARID
- 37 Down: Beer barrel – KEG
- 38 Down: Word puzzles with hidden messages – ACROSTICS
- 43 Down: Move a muscle – FLEX
- 47 Down: Goat’s bleat – MAA
- 49 Down: Event site – VENUE
- 50 Down: Magazine edition – ISSUE
- 51 Down: Furry swimmer – OTTER
- 52 Down: Lovers’ meeting – TRYST
- 54 Down: Machu Picchu native – INCA
- 55 Down: Like skyscrapers – TALL
- 56 Down: Old Testament brother – ESAU
- 57 Down: Smooth-talking –GLIB
- 58 Down: Cravings – YENS
- 59 Down: Pampering place – SPA
- 60 Down: __-Mex cuisine- TEX
- 61 Down: Web address – URL
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 30, 2025, offers a clever twist on a common phrase, using “Exit Strategy” as a perfect anchor for the theme. The constructor did a great job finding playful ways to tell people in specific professions to “get going,” from the ornithologist to the railway worker. It’s the kind of theme that makes you smile once the long answers finally click into place. The grid itself feels very balanced. There is a nice mix of modern references, like “Severance” and “Smartphone messages.”
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
