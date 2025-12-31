Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 31, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Sugar serving – LUMP

“At your earliest convenience,” less politely – 16 Across: Intentionally delaying, or a punny title for this puzzle? – PLAYINGFORTIME

D-backs, in box scores – 54 Across: Constant reshuffling of one’s schedule, or what’s depicted in this puzzle’s circles – CALENDARTETRIS

“__ there, tiger” – 62 Across: Gender-fluid pronoun – THEY

Down Answers 1 Down: Slurps (up) – LAPS

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt clean and confident without trying too hard. The grid had a smooth flow, with cluing that rewarded steady solving rather than deep trivia dives, which made it feel accessible but not dull. There was a nice balance between straightforward entries and a few clues that made you pause and rethink, the good kind of friction. Nothing felt unfair or outdated, and the overall vibe was polished and modern. Not the flashiest puzzle of the year, but definitely solid and satisfying, the kind you finish feeling calm instead of cooked.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.