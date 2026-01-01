Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1, 2026

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1, 2026

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1, 2026

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Complete failures – BOMBS
  • 6 Across: “Now!” – STAT
  • 10 Across: A couple of bucks? – DEER
  • 14 Across: Oak tree, once – ACORN
  • 15 Across: Words of dismay – OHNO
  • 16 Across: New Age artist who often sings in Irish – ENYA
  • 17 Across: Crossover design from Vivienne Westwood and Diane von Fürstenberg? – BUBBLEWRAP
  • 19 Across: Suds – BEER
  • 20 Across: Former quarterback Manning – ELI
  • 21 Across: __-Caps candy – SNO
  • 22 Across: Give a damn? – CURSE
  • 23 Across: __ gel: contents of “Do not eat” packets – SILICA
  • 26 Across: On the decline – WANING
  • 29 Across: Creative team behind Lilly Pulitzer’s signature frock? – SHIFTWORKERS
  • 33 Across: Liturgical vestment – STOLE
  • 36 Across: Really, really enjoy a joke – ROAR
  • 37 Across: Madre’s sister – TIA
  • 38 Across: Greek cafe – TAVERNA
  • 40 Across: Alive and __ – KICKING
  • 43 Across: Viking weapon – AXE
  • 44 Across: Pinnacle – ACME
  • 46 Across: Aection from a dog – LICKS
  • 47 Across: Item in Giorgio Armani’s 50th anniversary collection? – BIRTHDAYSUIT
  • 51 Across: Patterned fabric woven on Jacquard looms – DAMASK
  • 52 Across: Orates – SPEAKES
  • 56 Across: __ shorts – CARGO
  • 58 Across: Be in debt – OWE
  • 60 Across: Briny – SEA
  • 61 Across: Vaping device – ECIG
  • 62 Across: Line of Mary Quant’s trademark skirts? – MINISERIES
  • 66 Across: Place for pews – NAVE
  • 67 Across: Legend – ICON
  • 68 Across: Wet bars? – SOAPS
  • 69 Across: Even – TIED
  • 70 Across: Keyboard locale – DESK
  • 71 Across: Really hard to see – EENSY

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Innocents – BABES
  • 2 Down: Circular openings in domes – OCULI
  • 3 Down: Synergy Supreme+ gasoline retailer – MOBIL
  • 4 Down: “Putting my phone down a sec” – BRB
  • 5 Down: Weekly skit show, for short – SNL
  • 6 Down: Scattered – SOWN
  • 7 Down: Target in a game of catch – THROWTO
  • 8 Down: Japanese carrier – ANA
  • 9 Down: Blouse – TOP
  • 10 Down: Expose as false – DEBUNK
  • 11 Down: Peppy – ENERGETIC
  • 12 Down: Seeing things – EYES
  • 13 Down: Redder than medium – RARE
  • 18 Down: Actor Morales – ESAI
  • 22 Down: Round g. – CIR
  • 24 Down: Remote getaway spot – ISLE
  • 25 Down: “Moonstruck” Oscar winner – CHER
  • 27 Down: Faces the day – AWAKES
  • 28 Down: Musubi seaweed – NORI
  • 30 Down: Brawl – FRACAS
  • 31 Down: Playing surface surrounded by boards – RINK
  • 32 Down: Droops – SAGS
  • 33 Down: Try – STAB
  • 34 Down: Call with a raised hand – TAXI
  • 35 Down: State of ramped-up productivity – OVERDRIVE
  • 39 Down: Zilch – NADA
  • 41 Down: Rate of speed – CLIP
  • 42 Down: Beach toy – KITE
  • 45 Down: Greek island in the Cyclades – MYKONOS
  • 48 Down: Caught off base? – TAGGED
  • 49 Down: Med. plan option – HMO
  • 50 Down: Functions – USES
  • 53 Down: Nepali, e.g. – ASIAN
  • 54 Down: Stays fresh – KEEPS
  • 55 Down: “Listen to __”: podcast that covers a classic teen magazine – SASSY
  • 56 Down: Penny – CENT
  • 57 Down: Berry native to the Amazon rainforest – ACAI
  • 59 Down: “Don’t take me too seriously” indicator – WINK
  • 62 Down: Prefix with way or wife – MID
  • 63 Down: Raw bar need – ICE
  • 64 Down: Language suffix – ESE
  • 65 Down: Caviar – ROE

Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1, 2026

Today’s Washington Post puzzle lands in that sweet spot where it feels busy but not brutal. The grid looks intimidating at first glance, yet the cluing is fair enough that momentum builds quickly once a few corners fall. There is a nice mix of straightforward entries and playful misdirection, which keeps it from feeling like autopilot fill. Some clues push you to rethink the obvious, but they rarely cross into eye-roll territory. Overall, it feels sharp, modern, and confident, the kind of solve that rewards paying attention without demanding total brain melt.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

“Someone who might be swimming…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

“Chicken crosses avenue to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1392 (January 1, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 1, 2026)

Today’s Hurdle #1461 Answer – January 1, 2026

Cleaner – Crossword Clue Answers

Mope – Crossword Clue Answers

Quail Group – Crossword Clue Answers

Plots a course – Crossword Clue Answers

“2025 in news and politics” The New Yorker Crossword Answers:...