Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 1, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across : Complete failures – BOMBS

: Complete failures – 6 Across : “Now!” – STAT

: “Now!” – 10 Across : A couple of bucks? – DEER

: A couple of bucks? – 14 Across : Oak tree, once – ACORN

: Oak tree, once – 15 Across : Words of dismay – OHNO

: Words of dismay – 16 Across : New Age artist who often sings in Irish – ENYA

: New Age artist who often sings in Irish – 17 Across : Crossover design from Vivienne Westwood and Diane von Fürstenberg? – BUBBLEWRAP

: Crossover design from Vivienne Westwood and Diane von Fürstenberg? – 19 Across : Suds – BEER

: Suds – 20 Across : Former quarterback Manning – ELI

: Former quarterback Manning – 21 Across : __-Caps candy – SNO

: __-Caps candy – 22 Across : Give a damn? – CURSE

: Give a damn? – 23 Across : __ gel: contents of “Do not eat” packets – SILICA

: __ gel: contents of “Do not eat” packets – 26 Across : On the decline – WANING

: On the decline – 29 Across : Creative team behind Lilly Pulitzer’s signature frock? – SHIFTWORKERS

: Creative team behind Lilly Pulitzer’s signature frock? – 33 Across : Liturgical vestment – STOLE

: Liturgical vestment – 36 Across : Really, really enjoy a joke – ROAR

: Really, really enjoy a joke – 37 Across : Madre’s sister – TIA

: Madre’s sister – 38 Across : Greek cafe – TAVERNA

: Greek cafe – 40 Across : Alive and __ – KICKING

: Alive and __ – 43 Across : Viking weapon – AXE

: Viking weapon – 44 Across : Pinnacle – ACME

: Pinnacle – 46 Across : Aection from a dog – LICKS

: Aection from a dog – 47 Across : Item in Giorgio Armani’s 50th anniversary collection? – BIRTHDAYSUIT

: Item in Giorgio Armani’s 50th anniversary collection? – 51 Across : Patterned fabric woven on Jacquard looms – DAMASK

: Patterned fabric woven on Jacquard looms – 52 Across : Orates – SPEAKES

: Orates – 56 Across : __ shorts – CARGO

: __ shorts – 58 Across : Be in debt – OWE

: Be in debt – 60 Across : Briny – SEA

: Briny – 61 Across : Vaping device – ECIG

: Vaping device – 62 Across : Line of Mary Quant’s trademark skirts? – MINISERIES

: Line of Mary Quant’s trademark skirts? – 66 Across : Place for pews – NAVE

: Place for pews – 67 Across : Legend – ICON

: Legend – 68 Across : Wet bars? – SOAPS

: Wet bars? – 69 Across : Even – TIED

: Even – 70 Across : Keyboard locale – DESK

: Keyboard locale – 71 Across: Really hard to see – EENSY

Down Answers 1 Down : Innocents – BABES

: Innocents – 2 Down : Circular openings in domes – OCULI

: Circular openings in domes – 3 Down : Synergy Supreme+ gasoline retailer – MOBIL

: Synergy Supreme+ gasoline retailer – 4 Down : “Putting my phone down a sec” – BRB

: “Putting my phone down a sec” – 5 Down : Weekly skit show, for short – SNL

: Weekly skit show, for short – 6 Down : Scattered – SOWN

: Scattered – 7 Down : Target in a game of catch – THROWTO

: Target in a game of catch – 8 Down : Japanese carrier – ANA

: Japanese carrier – 9 Down : Blouse – TOP

: Blouse – 10 Down : Expose as false – DEBUNK

: Expose as false – 11 Down : Peppy – ENERGETIC

: Peppy – 12 Down : Seeing things – EYES

: Seeing things – 13 Down : Redder than medium – RARE

: Redder than medium – 18 Down : Actor Morales – ESAI

: Actor Morales – 22 Down : Round g. – CIR

: Round g. – 24 Down : Remote getaway spot – ISLE

: Remote getaway spot – 25 Down : “Moonstruck” Oscar winner – CHER

: “Moonstruck” Oscar winner – 27 Down : Faces the day – AWAKES

: Faces the day – 28 Down : Musubi seaweed – NORI

: Musubi seaweed – 30 Down : Brawl – FRACAS

: Brawl – 31 Down : Playing surface surrounded by boards – RINK

: Playing surface surrounded by boards – 32 Down : Droops – SAGS

: Droops – 33 Down : Try – STAB

: Try – 34 Down : Call with a raised hand – TAXI

: Call with a raised hand – 35 Down : State of ramped-up productivity – OVERDRIVE

: State of ramped-up productivity – 39 Down : Zilch – NADA

: Zilch – 41 Down : Rate of speed – CLIP

: Rate of speed – 42 Down : Beach toy – KITE

: Beach toy – 45 Down : Greek island in the Cyclades – MYKONOS

: Greek island in the Cyclades – 48 Down : Caught off base? – TAGGED

: Caught off base? – 49 Down : Med. plan option – HMO

: Med. plan option – 50 Down : Functions – USES

: Functions – 53 Down : Nepali, e.g. – ASIAN

: Nepali, e.g. – 54 Down : Stays fresh – KEEPS

: Stays fresh – 55 Down : “Listen to __”: podcast that covers a classic teen magazine – SASSY

: “Listen to __”: podcast that covers a classic teen magazine – 56 Down : Penny – CENT

: Penny – 57 Down : Berry native to the Amazon rainforest – ACAI

: Berry native to the Amazon rainforest – 59 Down : “Don’t take me too seriously” indicator – WINK

: “Don’t take me too seriously” indicator – 62 Down : Prefix with way or wife – MID

: Prefix with way or wife – 63 Down : Raw bar need – ICE

: Raw bar need – 64 Down : Language suffix – ESE

: Language suffix – 65 Down: Caviar – ROE

Today’s Washington Post puzzle lands in that sweet spot where it feels busy but not brutal. The grid looks intimidating at first glance, yet the cluing is fair enough that momentum builds quickly once a few corners fall. There is a nice mix of straightforward entries and playful misdirection, which keeps it from feeling like autopilot fill. Some clues push you to rethink the obvious, but they rarely cross into eye-roll territory. Overall, it feels sharp, modern, and confident, the kind of solve that rewards paying attention without demanding total brain melt.



