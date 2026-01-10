Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 10, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Volunteer effort where word gets around? – BOOKDRIVE
- 10 Across: Wrapped in terry cloth – ROBED
- 15 Across: Let someone else do the cooking – ORDEREDIN
- 16 Across: Make reparations – ATONE
- 17 Across: Romantic partner’s quirky yet innocuous behavior – BEIGEFLAG
- 18 Across: Game with blocking fouls? – JENGA
- 19 Across: Suffix in many Icelandic surnames – SON
- 20 Across: Faced off, in a way – DUELED
- 22 Across: Soothe – LULL
- 23 Across: Like Parmesan cheese – AGED
- 24 Across: Sticks the landing – NAILSIT
- 26 Across: Part partner – PARCEL
- 29 Across: Professionals who have a real sense of style – EDITORS
- 30 Across: “Copy that” – HEARD
- 31 Across: Lock – TRESS
- 32 Across: “Now I get it!” – OHH
- 34 Across: Cedar Point’s lake – ERIE
- 35 Across: Join – MARRY
- 36 Across: Primary instrument of English Renaissance composer John Dowland – LUTE
- 37 Across: Score 11 points in pickleball, perhaps – WIN
- 38 Across: Broncos and Mustangs – AUTOS
- 39 Across: Group of experts – PANEL
- 40 Across: International travel need, often – ADAPTER
- 42 Across: Smashing pumpkins fan? – VANDAL
- 43 Across: Relief medium – PLASTER
- 44 Across: Kite, for one – BIRD
- 45 Across: Vent – RANT
- 46 Across: Oatmeal-based brews – STOUTS
- 48 Across: Fell – HEW
- 51 Across: “Blackish” mammals – ORCAS
- 53 Across: One of 17,974 in Passau’s St. Stephen’s Cathedral – ORGANPIPE
- 55 Across: Cardiologist’s insert – STENT
- 56 Across: Counted – TALLIEDUP
- 57 Across: Rebecca Solnit piece – ESSAY
- 58 Across: Accumulation for new parents – SLEEPDEBT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Blunt cuts – BOBS
- 2 Down: Snack that had a Space Dunk version – OREO
- 3 Down: Ragnarok warrior – ODIN
- 4 Down: Saloon delivery – KEG
- 5 Down: Coated in flour before frying – DREDGED
- 6 Down: Make a pit stop – REFUEL
- 7 Down: Ran in place – IDLED
- 8 Down: Vaccine container –VIAL
- 9 Down: Gives rise to – ENGENDERS
- 10 Down: “The Big Bang Theory” role – RAJ
- 11 Down: Verdi opera with Desdemona – OTELLO
- 12 Down: Chance to add to one’s score – BONUSROUND
- 13 Down: Twinings product – ENGLISHTEA
- 14 Down: Passed out – DEALT
- 21 Down: Princess who first appeared in Super Mario Land – DAISY
- 23 Down: Lot unit – ACRE
- 25 Down: “__ go time!” – ITS
- 26 Down: “What a relief!” – PHEW
- 27 Down: Silks and trapeze, e.g. – AERIALARTS
- 28 Down: Hopi ceremonies – RAINDANCES
- 29 Down: User __ – ERRORS
- 31 Down: Hot-dish topping – TATERTOTS
- 33 Down: Land down under? – HELL
- 35 Down: Trumpet accessories – MUTES
- 36 Down: Resonate, as a joke – LAND
- 38 Down: Spot-on – APT
- 39 Down: Root vegetable – PARSNIP
- 41 Down: Kazakhstan capital – ASTANA
- 42 Down: Sportscaster who coined “dipsy-doo dunkaroo” – VITALE
- 43 Down: Conventional writing – PROSE
- 44 Down: Military brass? – BUGLE
- 47 Down: Like most dissertation defenses – ORAL
- 48 Down: Mask – HIDE
- 49 Down: Kindle file format – EPUB
- 50 Down: Expressed relief, perhaps – WEPT
- 52 Down: Dirty digs – STY
- 54 Down: Disposable sock – PED
This puzzle features a sophisticated grid that blends modern slang with traditional trivia to create a compelling linguistic challenge. The clues are impressively varied, ranging from pop culture references like video game characters and television roles to specific historical and musical instruments. You will find clever wordplay involving everyday items, such as household tools and clothing, alongside more technical terms from medicine and geography. The prompts frequently use creative phrasing, asking for everything from specific lake names to types of beer or specialized professional titles. This diverse approach ensures that the path to completion requires a broad knowledge base, spanning from classic literature to contemporary social habits. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5
