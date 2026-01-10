Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 10, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

1 Across: Volunteer effort where word gets around? – BOOKDRIVE

10 Across: Wrapped in terry cloth – ROBED

15 Across: Let someone else do the cooking – ORDEREDIN

16 Across: Make reparations – ATONE

17 Across: Romantic partner's quirky yet innocuous behavior – BEIGEFLAG

18 Across: Game with blocking fouls? – JENGA

19 Across: Suffix in many Icelandic surnames – SON

20 Across: Faced off, in a way – DUELED

22 Across: Soothe – LULL

23 Across: Like Parmesan cheese – AGED

24 Across: Sticks the landing – NAILSIT

26 Across: Part partner – PARCEL

29 Across: Professionals who have a real sense of style – EDITORS

30 Across: "Copy that" – HEARD

31 Across: Lock – TRESS

32 Across: "Now I get it!" – OHH

34 Across: Cedar Point's lake – ERIE

35 Across: Join – MARRY

36 Across: Primary instrument of English Renaissance composer John Dowland – LUTE

37 Across: Score 11 points in pickleball, perhaps – WIN

38 Across: Broncos and Mustangs – AUTOS

39 Across: Group of experts – PANEL

40 Across: International travel need, often – ADAPTER

42 Across: Smashing pumpkins fan? – VANDAL

43 Across: Relief medium – PLASTER

44 Across: Kite, for one – BIRD

45 Across: Vent – RANT

46 Across: Oatmeal-based brews – STOUTS

48 Across: Fell – HEW

51 Across: "Blackish" mammals – ORCAS

53 Across: One of 17,974 in Passau's St. Stephen's Cathedral – ORGANPIPE

55 Across: Cardiologist's insert – STENT

56 Across: Counted – TALLIEDUP

57 Across: Rebecca Solnit piece – ESSAY

58 Across: Accumulation for new parents – SLEEPDEBT

1 Down: Blunt cuts – BOBS

2 Down: Snack that had a Space Dunk version – OREO

3 Down: Ragnarok warrior – ODIN

4 Down: Saloon delivery – KEG

5 Down: Coated in flour before frying – DREDGED

6 Down: Make a pit stop – REFUEL

7 Down: Ran in place – IDLED

8 Down: Vaccine container – VIAL

9 Down: Gives rise to – ENGENDERS

10 Down: "The Big Bang Theory" role – RAJ

11 Down: Verdi opera with Desdemona – OTELLO

12 Down: Chance to add to one's score – BONUSROUND

13 Down: Twinings product – ENGLISHTEA

14 Down: Passed out – DEALT

21 Down: Princess who first appeared in Super Mario Land – DAISY

23 Down: Lot unit – ACRE

25 Down: "__ go time!" – ITS

26 Down: "What a relief!" – PHEW

27 Down: Silks and trapeze, e.g. – AERIALARTS

28 Down: Hopi ceremonies – RAINDANCES

29 Down: User __ – ERRORS

31 Down: Hot-dish topping – TATERTOTS

33 Down: Land down under? – HELL

35 Down: Trumpet accessories – MUTES

36 Down: Resonate, as a joke – LAND

38 Down: Spot-on – APT

39 Down: Root vegetable – PARSNIP

41 Down: Kazakhstan capital – ASTANA

42 Down: Sportscaster who coined "dipsy-doo dunkaroo" – VITALE

43 Down: Conventional writing – PROSE

44 Down: Military brass? – BUGLE

47 Down: Like most dissertation defenses – ORAL

48 Down: Mask – HIDE

49 Down: Kindle file format – EPUB

50 Down: Expressed relief, perhaps – WEPT

52 Down: Dirty digs – STY

54 Down: Disposable sock – PED

This puzzle features a sophisticated grid that blends modern slang with traditional trivia to create a compelling linguistic challenge. The clues are impressively varied, ranging from pop culture references like video game characters and television roles to specific historical and musical instruments. You will find clever wordplay involving everyday items, such as household tools and clothing, alongside more technical terms from medicine and geography. The prompts frequently use creative phrasing, asking for everything from specific lake names to types of beer or specialized professional titles. This diverse approach ensures that the path to completion requires a broad knowledge base, spanning from classic literature to contemporary social habits. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

