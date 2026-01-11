Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 11, 2026

by Aditya Dogra
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Bottom of a platter? –SIDEB
  • 6 Across: Singer Guthrie – ARLO
  • 10 Across: Actress Mireille – ENOS
  • 14 Across: Beta preceder – ALPHA
  • 19 Across: Solo – ALONE
  • 20 Across: Shakespearean king – LEAR
  • 21 Across: Catholic leader – POPE
  • 22 Across: Prepare for a long drive – TEEUP
  • 23 Across: Santa Ana __ – WINDS
  • 24 Across: Miami-__ County – DADE
  • 25 Across: Risks a “TMI” response – OVERSHARES
  • 27 Across: Irresistibly cute river animal? – ANOTTERYOUCANTREFUSE
  • 30 Across: Video game thief Sandiego – CARMEN
  • 31 Across: Learning ctr. – SCH
  • 32 Across: Pastoral people of Kenya – MASAI
  • 33 Across: Actor Sean – ASTIN
  • 36 Across: Equivalent – SAME
  • 38 Across: Update a cartographer’s work – REMAP
  • 42 Across: “Get that pool float out of my way!”? – MOVETHENOODLE
  • 47 Across: Fury – OUTRAGE
  • 49 Across: Obey, with “by” – ABIDE
  • 50 Across: Early show since 1975, briefly – GMA
  • 51 Across: Aspiring atty.’s hurdle – LSAT
  • 53 Across: Freelancer’s job – GIG
  • 54 Across: __ a one – NARY
  • 55 Across: Question about a new romantic partner? – WHOAREYOUKISSING
  • 61 Across: Ostrich kin – EMU
  • 62 Across: Sausages served with sauerkraut, for short – BRATS
  • 63 Across: Sonoma product – WINE
  • 64 Across: Swimmer’s unit – LAP
  • 65 Across: “Have a bite” – TASTEIT
  • 67 Across: Juniper-flavored liquor – GIN
  • 68 Across: Huge favors – BIGASKS
  • 72 Across: Zoo doc – VET
  • 73 Across: Prayer ender – AMEN
  • 75 Across: Astonish – AMAZE
  • 77 Across: “__ Maria” – AVE
  • 78 Across: Photo taken as milk spreads over a table? – THESPILLINGIMAGE
  • 83 Across: Figure skating gold medalist Nathan – CHEN
  • 84 Across: Email signature info – TEL
  • 85 Across: Catches – NABS
  • 86 Across: Apple variety – MAC
  • 87 Across: Bars under cars – RAILS
  • 88 Across: Gulf of Mexico structures – OILRIGS
  • 91 Across: Goo or ga, for a baby? – HALFTHEBABBLE
  • 96 Across: Show off in the mirror – PREEN
  • 97 Across: Give a hoot – CARE
  • 98 Across: Davenport citizen – IOWAN
  • 99 Across: G-Shock watchmaker – CASIO
  • 102 Across: Some British sports cars – MGS
  • 104 Across: Superficially attractive – GILDED
  • 108 Across: Working the barbecue at the corn festival? – GRILLINGFROMEARTOEEAR
  • 114 Across: Unit in Chagall’s “Four Seasons” – MOSAICTILE
  • 115 Across: “Another thing … ” – ALSO
  • 116 Across: Pay stub data – WAGES
  • 118 Across: K.T. of country music – OSLIN
  • 119 Across: Airline figs. – ETAS
  • 120 Across: Narrow inlets – RIAS
  • 121 Across: Basketball great Shaquille – ONEAL
  • 122 Across: Ignominy – SHAME
  • 123 Across: Hall of Fame safety Ronnie – LOTT
  • 124 Across: Chooses, as a replacement – TAPS
  • 125 Across: Square – NERDY

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Glimpsed – SAW
  • 2 Down: __ crest: pelvis part – ILIAC
  • 3 Down: Disco legend Summer – DONNA
  • 4 Down: “Return of the Jedi” forest moon – ENDOR
  • 5 Down: Brit’s close pal – BESTMATE
  • 6 Down: Like some pasta – ALDENTE
  • 7 Down: __ admiral – REAR
  • 8 Down: British title –LADY
  • 9 Down: Cookies similar to Trader Joe’s Joe-Joe’s – OREOS
  • 10 Down: Momentous – EPOCHAL
  • 11 Down: Bossa __ – NOVA
  • 12 Down: Enticing words on a gift box – OPENME
  • 13 Down: Sealy rival – SERTA
  • 14 Down: Fundamentally – ATHEART
  • 15 Down: Less raked – LEAFIER
  • 16 Down: Home of the Spectacled Bear Conservation Society – PERU
  • 17 Down: Shades – HUES
  • 18 Down: Church recess – APSE
  • 26 Down: Soon-to-be grads – SRS
  • 28 Down: Musician and radio host John – TESH
  • 29 Down: The Tritons of the NCAA – UCSD
  • 34 Down: Gold block – INGOT
  • 35 Down: Spanish “Stop!” – NOMAS
  • 37 Down: Honeydew, e.g. – MELON
  • 39 Down: Crèche figures – MAGI
  • 40 Down: Opposin’ – AGIN
  • 41 Down: Simon of “The Boys” – PEGG
  • 42 Down: Impressionist Édouard – MANET
  • 43 Down: “The Light We Carry” writer Michelle – OBAMA
  • 44 Down: Self-replicating malware – VIRUS
  • 45 Down: Ice cream maker Joseph – EDY
  • 46 Down: Paddle kin – OAR
  • 47 Down: Shipbuilding wood – OAK
  • 48 Down: Employ – UTILIZE
  • 52 Down: Take to court – SUE
  • 55 Down: Cuneiform, e.g. – WRITING
  • 56 Down: Panama, for one – HAT
  • 57 Down: “Dallas” surname – EWING
  • 58 Down: __ and yang – YIN
  • 59 Down: Wise one – SAGE
  • 60 Down: Massage locale – SPA
  • 62 Down: Page – BEEP
  • 66 Down: Den sets – TVS
  • 67 Down: X, Y, or Z intro – GEN
  • 68 Down: Purse – BAG
  • 69 Down: Hindi title – SAHIB
  • 70 Down: Rejoice with pride – KVELL
  • 71 Down: Get a feeling about – SENSE
  • 73 Down: Clerical robe – ALB
  • 74 Down: “Supernatural” actor Collins – MISHA
  • 75 Down: Rare Italian violin – AMATI
  • 76 Down: “__ Man”: Village People hit – MACHO
  • 78 Down: Mustang roof option – TTOP
  • 79 Down: Successor – HEIR
  • 80 Down: French pronoun – ELLE
  • 81 Down: __ Vegas Raiders – LAS
  • 82 Down: Global finance org. – IMF
  • 83 Down: Hired ride – CAB
  • 87 Down: Was almost out of – RANLOWON
  • 89 Down: Win back – RECLAIM
  • 90 Down: Waiting, perhaps – INALINE
  • 92 Down: Coveted territory in the air? – ARMREST
  • 93 Down: Brickmaker – LEGO
  • 94 Down: “That’s disgusting!” – EWGROSS
  • 95 Down: Angler’s supply – BAIT
  • 97 Down: “__, ergo sum” – COGITO
  • 100 Down: “I know this is wrong,” from an editor – SIC
  • 101 Down: Spy collection – INTEL
  • 103 Down: Like some watches – SMART
  • 105 Down: Silas of the Continental Congress – DEANE
  • 106 Down: Enthusiastic – EAGER
  • 107 Down: Anticipate with fear – DREAD
  • 108 Down: Engineered foods, for short – GMOS
  • 109 Down: __ Hashana – ROSH
  • 110 Down: Cuba, por ejemplo – ISLA
  • 111 Down: Like an open can of soda, eventually – FLAT
  • 112 Down: Director Kazan – ELIA
  • 113 Down: “Right now!” – ASAP
  • 117 Down: Underhanded – SLY

This crossword puzzle is a clever challenge that mixes pop culture references with tricky wordplay. The clues range from historical figures and world geography to modern slang, keeping you on your toes with every section. I especially enjoyed how the longer phrases require a bit of creative thinking to bridge the gap between the different corners of the grid. It is a perfect mental workout for anyone who loves a mix of academic knowledge and everyday trivia. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

