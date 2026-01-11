Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 11, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Bottom of a platter? –SIDEB
- 6 Across: Singer Guthrie – ARLO
- 10 Across: Actress Mireille – ENOS
- 14 Across: Beta preceder – ALPHA
- 19 Across: Solo – ALONE
- 20 Across: Shakespearean king – LEAR
- 21 Across: Catholic leader – POPE
- 22 Across: Prepare for a long drive – TEEUP
- 23 Across: Santa Ana __ – WINDS
- 24 Across: Miami-__ County – DADE
- 25 Across: Risks a “TMI” response – OVERSHARES
- 27 Across: Irresistibly cute river animal? – ANOTTERYOUCANTREFUSE
- 30 Across: Video game thief Sandiego – CARMEN
- 31 Across: Learning ctr. – SCH
- 32 Across: Pastoral people of Kenya – MASAI
- 33 Across: Actor Sean – ASTIN
- 36 Across: Equivalent – SAME
- 38 Across: Update a cartographer’s work – REMAP
- 42 Across: “Get that pool float out of my way!”? – MOVETHENOODLE
- 47 Across: Fury – OUTRAGE
- 49 Across: Obey, with “by” – ABIDE
- 50 Across: Early show since 1975, briefly – GMA
- 51 Across: Aspiring atty.’s hurdle – LSAT
- 53 Across: Freelancer’s job – GIG
- 54 Across: __ a one – NARY
- 55 Across: Question about a new romantic partner? – WHOAREYOUKISSING
- 61 Across: Ostrich kin – EMU
- 62 Across: Sausages served with sauerkraut, for short – BRATS
- 63 Across: Sonoma product – WINE
- 64 Across: Swimmer’s unit – LAP
- 65 Across: “Have a bite” – TASTEIT
- 67 Across: Juniper-flavored liquor – GIN
- 68 Across: Huge favors – BIGASKS
- 72 Across: Zoo doc – VET
- 73 Across: Prayer ender – AMEN
- 75 Across: Astonish – AMAZE
- 77 Across: “__ Maria” – AVE
- 78 Across: Photo taken as milk spreads over a table? – THESPILLINGIMAGE
- 83 Across: Figure skating gold medalist Nathan – CHEN
- 84 Across: Email signature info – TEL
- 85 Across: Catches – NABS
- 86 Across: Apple variety – MAC
- 87 Across: Bars under cars – RAILS
- 88 Across: Gulf of Mexico structures – OILRIGS
- 91 Across: Goo or ga, for a baby? – HALFTHEBABBLE
- 96 Across: Show off in the mirror – PREEN
- 97 Across: Give a hoot – CARE
- 98 Across: Davenport citizen – IOWAN
- 99 Across: G-Shock watchmaker – CASIO
- 102 Across: Some British sports cars – MGS
- 104 Across: Superficially attractive – GILDED
- 108 Across: Working the barbecue at the corn festival? – GRILLINGFROMEARTOEEAR
- 114 Across: Unit in Chagall’s “Four Seasons” – MOSAICTILE
- 115 Across: “Another thing … ” – ALSO
- 116 Across: Pay stub data – WAGES
- 118 Across: K.T. of country music – OSLIN
- 119 Across: Airline figs. – ETAS
- 120 Across: Narrow inlets – RIAS
- 121 Across: Basketball great Shaquille – ONEAL
- 122 Across: Ignominy – SHAME
- 123 Across: Hall of Fame safety Ronnie – LOTT
- 124 Across: Chooses, as a replacement – TAPS
- 125 Across: Square – NERDY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Glimpsed – SAW
- 2 Down: __ crest: pelvis part – ILIAC
- 3 Down: Disco legend Summer – DONNA
- 4 Down: “Return of the Jedi” forest moon – ENDOR
- 5 Down: Brit’s close pal – BESTMATE
- 6 Down: Like some pasta – ALDENTE
- 7 Down: __ admiral – REAR
- 8 Down: British title –LADY
- 9 Down: Cookies similar to Trader Joe’s Joe-Joe’s – OREOS
- 10 Down: Momentous – EPOCHAL
- 11 Down: Bossa __ – NOVA
- 12 Down: Enticing words on a gift box – OPENME
- 13 Down: Sealy rival – SERTA
- 14 Down: Fundamentally – ATHEART
- 15 Down: Less raked – LEAFIER
- 16 Down: Home of the Spectacled Bear Conservation Society – PERU
- 17 Down: Shades – HUES
- 18 Down: Church recess – APSE
- 26 Down: Soon-to-be grads – SRS
- 28 Down: Musician and radio host John – TESH
- 29 Down: The Tritons of the NCAA – UCSD
- 34 Down: Gold block – INGOT
- 35 Down: Spanish “Stop!” – NOMAS
- 37 Down: Honeydew, e.g. – MELON
- 39 Down: Crèche figures – MAGI
- 40 Down: Opposin’ – AGIN
- 41 Down: Simon of “The Boys” – PEGG
- 42 Down: Impressionist Édouard – MANET
- 43 Down: “The Light We Carry” writer Michelle – OBAMA
- 44 Down: Self-replicating malware – VIRUS
- 45 Down: Ice cream maker Joseph – EDY
- 46 Down: Paddle kin – OAR
- 47 Down: Shipbuilding wood – OAK
- 48 Down: Employ – UTILIZE
- 52 Down: Take to court – SUE
- 55 Down: Cuneiform, e.g. – WRITING
- 56 Down: Panama, for one – HAT
- 57 Down: “Dallas” surname – EWING
- 58 Down: __ and yang – YIN
- 59 Down: Wise one – SAGE
- 60 Down: Massage locale – SPA
- 62 Down: Page – BEEP
- 66 Down: Den sets – TVS
- 67 Down: X, Y, or Z intro – GEN
- 68 Down: Purse – BAG
- 69 Down: Hindi title – SAHIB
- 70 Down: Rejoice with pride – KVELL
- 71 Down: Get a feeling about – SENSE
- 73 Down: Clerical robe – ALB
- 74 Down: “Supernatural” actor Collins – MISHA
- 75 Down: Rare Italian violin – AMATI
- 76 Down: “__ Man”: Village People hit – MACHO
- 78 Down: Mustang roof option – TTOP
- 79 Down: Successor – HEIR
- 80 Down: French pronoun – ELLE
- 81 Down: __ Vegas Raiders – LAS
- 82 Down: Global finance org. – IMF
- 83 Down: Hired ride – CAB
- 87 Down: Was almost out of – RANLOWON
- 89 Down: Win back – RECLAIM
- 90 Down: Waiting, perhaps – INALINE
- 92 Down: Coveted territory in the air? – ARMREST
- 93 Down: Brickmaker – LEGO
- 94 Down: “That’s disgusting!” – EWGROSS
- 95 Down: Angler’s supply – BAIT
- 97 Down: “__, ergo sum” – COGITO
- 100 Down: “I know this is wrong,” from an editor – SIC
- 101 Down: Spy collection – INTEL
- 103 Down: Like some watches – SMART
- 105 Down: Silas of the Continental Congress – DEANE
- 106 Down: Enthusiastic – EAGER
- 107 Down: Anticipate with fear – DREAD
- 108 Down: Engineered foods, for short – GMOS
- 109 Down: __ Hashana – ROSH
- 110 Down: Cuba, por ejemplo – ISLA
- 111 Down: Like an open can of soda, eventually – FLAT
- 112 Down: Director Kazan – ELIA
- 113 Down: “Right now!” – ASAP
- 117 Down: Underhanded – SLY
This crossword puzzle is a clever challenge that mixes pop culture references with tricky wordplay. The clues range from historical figures and world geography to modern slang, keeping you on your toes with every section. I especially enjoyed how the longer phrases require a bit of creative thinking to bridge the gap between the different corners of the grid. It is a perfect mental workout for anyone who loves a mix of academic knowledge and everyday trivia. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.