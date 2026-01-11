Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 11, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Bottom of a platter? – SIDEB

Bottom of a platter? – 6 Across: Singer Guthrie – ARLO

Singer Guthrie – 10 Across: Actress Mireille – ENOS

Actress Mireille – 14 Across: Beta preceder – ALPHA

Beta preceder – 19 Across: Solo – ALONE

Solo – 20 Across: Shakespearean king – LEAR

Shakespearean king – 21 Across: Catholic leader – POPE

Catholic leader – 22 Across: Prepare for a long drive – TEEUP

Prepare for a long drive – 23 Across: Santa Ana __ – WINDS

Santa Ana __ – 24 Across: Miami-__ County – DADE

Miami-__ County – 25 Across: Risks a “TMI” response – OVERSHARES

Risks a “TMI” response – 27 Across: Irresistibly cute river animal? – ANOTTERYOUCANTREFUSE

Irresistibly cute river animal? – 30 Across: Video game thief Sandiego – CARMEN

Video game thief Sandiego – 31 Across: Learning ctr. – SCH

Learning ctr. – 32 Across: Pastoral people of Kenya – MASAI

Pastoral people of Kenya – 33 Across: Actor Sean – ASTIN

Actor Sean – 36 Across: Equivalent – SAME

Equivalent – 38 Across: Update a cartographer’s work – REMAP

Update a cartographer’s work – 42 Across: “Get that pool float out of my way!”? – MOVETHENOODLE

“Get that pool float out of my way!”? – 47 Across: Fury – OUTRAGE

Fury – 49 Across: Obey, with “by” – ABIDE

Obey, with “by” – 50 Across: Early show since 1975, briefly – GMA

Early show since 1975, briefly – 51 Across: Aspiring atty.’s hurdle – LSAT

Aspiring atty.’s hurdle – 53 Across: Freelancer’s job – GIG

Freelancer’s job – 54 Across: __ a one – NARY

__ a one – 55 Across: Question about a new romantic partner? – WHOAREYOUKISSING

Question about a new romantic partner? – 61 Across: Ostrich kin – EMU

Ostrich kin – 62 Across: Sausages served with sauerkraut, for short – BRATS

Sausages served with sauerkraut, for short – 63 Across: Sonoma product – WINE

Sonoma product – 64 Across: Swimmer’s unit – LAP

Swimmer’s unit – 65 Across: “Have a bite” – TASTEIT

“Have a bite” – 67 Across: Juniper-flavored liquor – GIN

Juniper-flavored liquor – 68 Across: Huge favors – BIGASKS

Huge favors – 72 Across: Zoo doc – VET

Zoo doc – 73 Across: Prayer ender – AMEN

Prayer ender – 75 Across: Astonish – AMAZE

Astonish – 77 Across: “__ Maria” – AVE

“__ Maria” – 78 Across: Photo taken as milk spreads over a table? – THESPILLINGIMAGE

Photo taken as milk spreads over a table? – 83 Across: Figure skating gold medalist Nathan – CHEN

Figure skating gold medalist Nathan – 84 Across: Email signature info – TEL

Email signature info – 85 Across: Catches – NABS

Catches – 86 Across: Apple variety – MAC

Apple variety – 87 Across: Bars under cars – RAILS

Bars under cars – 88 Across: Gulf of Mexico structures – OILRIGS

Gulf of Mexico structures – 91 Across: Goo or ga, for a baby? – HALFTHEBABBLE

Goo or ga, for a baby? – 96 Across: Show off in the mirror – PREEN

Show off in the mirror – 97 Across: Give a hoot – CARE

Give a hoot – 98 Across: Davenport citizen – IOWAN

Davenport citizen – 99 Across: G-Shock watchmaker – CASIO

G-Shock watchmaker – 102 Across: Some British sports cars – MGS

Some British sports cars – 104 Across: Superficially attractive – GILDED

Superficially attractive – 108 Across: Working the barbecue at the corn festival? – GRILLINGFROMEARTOEEAR

Working the barbecue at the corn festival? – 114 Across: Unit in Chagall’s “Four Seasons” – MOSAICTILE

Unit in Chagall’s “Four Seasons” – 115 Across: “Another thing … ” – ALSO

“Another thing … ” – 116 Across: Pay stub data – WAGES

Pay stub data – 118 Across: K.T. of country music – OSLIN

K.T. of country music – 119 Across: Airline figs. – ETAS

Airline figs. – 120 Across: Narrow inlets – RIAS

Narrow inlets – 121 Across: Basketball great Shaquille – ONEAL

Basketball great Shaquille – 122 Across: Ignominy – SHAME

Ignominy – 123 Across: Hall of Fame safety Ronnie – LOTT

Hall of Fame safety Ronnie – 124 Across: Chooses, as a replacement – TAPS

Chooses, as a replacement – 125 Across: Square – NERDY

Down Answers 1 Down: Glimpsed – SAW

Glimpsed – 2 Down: __ crest: pelvis part – ILIAC

__ crest: pelvis part – 3 Down: Disco legend Summer – DONNA

Disco legend Summer – 4 Down: “Return of the Jedi” forest moon – ENDOR

“Return of the Jedi” forest moon – 5 Down: Brit’s close pal – BESTMATE

Brit’s close pal – 6 Down: Like some pasta – ALDENTE

Like some pasta – 7 Down: __ admiral – REAR

__ admiral – 8 Down: British title – LADY

British title – 9 Down: Cookies similar to Trader Joe’s Joe-Joe’s – OREOS

Cookies similar to Trader Joe’s Joe-Joe’s – 10 Down: Momentous – EPOCHAL

Momentous – 11 Down: Bossa __ – NOVA

Bossa __ – 12 Down: Enticing words on a gift box – OPENME

Enticing words on a gift box – 13 Down: Sealy rival – SERTA

Sealy rival – 14 Down: Fundamentally – ATHEART

Fundamentally – 15 Down: Less raked – LEAFIER

Less raked – 16 Down: Home of the Spectacled Bear Conservation Society – PERU

Home of the Spectacled Bear Conservation Society – 17 Down: Shades – HUES

Shades – 18 Down: Church recess – APSE

Church recess – 26 Down: Soon-to-be grads – SRS

Soon-to-be grads – 28 Down: Musician and radio host John – TESH

Musician and radio host John – 29 Down: The Tritons of the NCAA – UCSD

The Tritons of the NCAA – 34 Down: Gold block – INGOT

Gold block – 35 Down: Spanish “Stop!” – NOMAS

Spanish “Stop!” – 37 Down: Honeydew, e.g. – MELON

Honeydew, e.g. – 39 Down: Crèche figures – MAGI

Crèche figures – 40 Down: Opposin’ – AGIN

Opposin’ – 41 Down: Simon of “The Boys” – PEGG

Simon of “The Boys” – 42 Down: Impressionist Édouard – MANET

Impressionist Édouard – 43 Down: “The Light We Carry” writer Michelle – OBAMA

“The Light We Carry” writer Michelle – 44 Down: Self-replicating malware – VIRUS

Self-replicating malware – 45 Down: Ice cream maker Joseph – EDY

Ice cream maker Joseph – 46 Down: Paddle kin – OAR

Paddle kin – 47 Down: Shipbuilding wood – OAK

Shipbuilding wood – 48 Down: Employ – UTILIZE

Employ – 52 Down: Take to court – SUE

Take to court – 55 Down: Cuneiform, e.g. – WRITING

Cuneiform, e.g. – 56 Down: Panama, for one – HAT

Panama, for one – 57 Down: “Dallas” surname – EWING

“Dallas” surname – 58 Down: __ and yang – YIN

__ and yang – 59 Down: Wise one – SAGE

Wise one – 60 Down: Massage locale – SPA

Massage locale – 62 Down: Page – BEEP

Page – 66 Down: Den sets – TVS

Den sets – 67 Down: X, Y, or Z intro – GEN

X, Y, or Z intro – 68 Down: Purse – BAG

Purse – 69 Down: Hindi title – SAHIB

Hindi title – 70 Down: Rejoice with pride – KVELL

Rejoice with pride – 71 Down: Get a feeling about – SENSE

Get a feeling about – 73 Down: Clerical robe – ALB

Clerical robe – 74 Down: “Supernatural” actor Collins – MISHA

“Supernatural” actor Collins – 75 Down: Rare Italian violin – AMATI

Rare Italian violin – 76 Down: “__ Man”: Village People hit – MACHO

“__ Man”: Village People hit – 78 Down: Mustang roof option – TTOP

Mustang roof option – 79 Down: Successor – HEIR

Successor – 80 Down: French pronoun – ELLE

French pronoun – 81 Down: __ Vegas Raiders – LAS

__ Vegas Raiders – 82 Down: Global finance org. – IMF

Global finance org. – 83 Down: Hired ride – CAB

Hired ride – 87 Down: Was almost out of – RANLOWON

Was almost out of – 89 Down: Win back – RECLAIM

Win back – 90 Down: Waiting, perhaps – INALINE

Waiting, perhaps – 92 Down: Coveted territory in the air? – ARMREST

Coveted territory in the air? – 93 Down: Brickmaker – LEGO

Brickmaker – 94 Down: “That’s disgusting!” – EWGROSS

“That’s disgusting!” – 95 Down: Angler’s supply – BAIT

Angler’s supply – 97 Down: “__, ergo sum” – COGITO

“__, ergo sum” – 100 Down: “I know this is wrong,” from an editor – SIC

“I know this is wrong,” from an editor – 101 Down: Spy collection – INTEL

Spy collection – 103 Down: Like some watches – SMART

Like some watches – 105 Down: Silas of the Continental Congress – DEANE

Silas of the Continental Congress – 106 Down: Enthusiastic – EAGER

Enthusiastic – 107 Down: Anticipate with fear – DREAD

Anticipate with fear – 108 Down: Engineered foods, for short – GMOS

Engineered foods, for short – 109 Down: __ Hashana – ROSH

__ Hashana – 110 Down: Cuba, por ejemplo – ISLA

Cuba, por ejemplo – 111 Down: Like an open can of soda, eventually – FLAT

Like an open can of soda, eventually – 112 Down: Director Kazan – ELIA

Director Kazan – 113 Down: “Right now!” – ASAP

“Right now!” – 117 Down: Underhanded – SLY

This crossword puzzle is a clever challenge that mixes pop culture references with tricky wordplay. The clues range from historical figures and world geography to modern slang, keeping you on your toes with every section. I especially enjoyed how the longer phrases require a bit of creative thinking to bridge the gap between the different corners of the grid. It is a perfect mental workout for anyone who loves a mix of academic knowledge and everyday trivia. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.