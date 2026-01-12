Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 12, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Awards such as Best Upset and Best Game – ESPYS
- 6 Across: Have a spoonful, say – TASTE
- 11 Across: “Tsk!” kin – TUT
- 14 Across: Fleece source – SHEEP
- 15 Across: Astronaut Ellen who was the first Latina director of the Johnson Space Center – OCHOA
- 16 Across: Activist Yoko – ONO
- 17 Across: 1980s Atari racing game – SUPERSPRINT
- 19 Across: Air passenger screening org. – TSA
- 20 Across: Future counselor’s maj. – PSYCH
- 21 Across: Hallucinations – VISIONS
- 23 Across: Salt Lake state – UTAH
- 25 Across: Black dialect, for short – AAVE
- 27 Across: “Doggone it!” – DRAT
- 28 Across: Tree goo – SAP
- 29 Across: Minimally invasive surgical procedure – ARTHROSCOPY
- 32 Across: Mop target – SPILL
- 34 Across: Old photo hue – SEPIA
- 35 Across: Amuses, as with anecdotes – REGALES
- 38 Across: Elementary school shoebox project – DIORAMA
- 42 Across: Actor Nick – NOLTE
- 44 Across: Calf’s suckling spot – UDDER
- 45 Across: Hall of Fame pitcher who threw four no-hitters for the Dodgers – SANDYKOUFAX
- 50 Across: Industrial tank – VAT
- 51 Across: __ vera gel – ALOE
- 52 Across: Front of a ship – PROW
- 53 Across: Like some high-fiber breakfast bars – OATY
- 54 Across: Snug apartments – STUDIOS
- 57 Across: Times New __ – ROMAN
- 59 Across: Give in to gravity – SAG
- 60 Across: Cylinder in the snack aisle – PRINGLESCAN
- 64 Across: Notable time – ERA
- 65 Across: Texas A&M athlete – AGGIE
- 66 Across: Cathedral city in Tuscany – SIENA
- 67 Across: Summer hrs. – DST
- 68 Across: Frowned-upon acts – DONTS
- 69 Across: Analyze, as ore – ASSAY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Start to sneeze? – ESS
- 2 Down: Moo __ pork – SHU
- 3 Down: British cartoon character who loves muddy puddles – PEPPAPIG
- 4 Down: “Oof, that’s not good” – YEESH
- 5 Down: Quick and nimble – SPRY
- 6 Down: Monopoly token sported by the game’s mascot – TOPHAT
- 7 Down: Crossword dir. – ACR
- 8 Down: Shook with cold – SHIVERED
- 9 Down: Novelist Morrison – TONI
- 10 Down: Breaks bread – EATS
- 11 Down: Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor __” – TOTORO
- 12 Down: Open, as a onesie – UNSNAP
- 13 Down: Nice and warm – TOASTY
- 18 Down: Emotional wound – SCAR
- 22 Down: 19-Across request – IDCARD
- 23 Down: Spy-fi side – USSR
- 24 Down: See 26-Down – TAPE
- 26 Down: With 24-Down, outmoded media format – VHS
- 29 Down: Mixture of metals – ALLOY
- 30 Down: Nail salon brand – OPI
- 31 Down: __ City, Iowa – SIOUX
- 33 Down: Terse text sent while taxiing to the terminal – LANDED
- 36 Down: Large ruminant in the Rockies – ELK
- 37 Down: Octagon at an intersection – STOPSIGN
- 39 Down: Prepayments in some big book deals – ADVANCES
- 40 Down: Ravioli filling, sometimes – MEAT
- 41 Down: Highbrow – ARTY
- 43 Down: Benelux continent – EUR
- 45 Down: Got smart with – SASSED
- 46 Down: Sites for some rites – ALTARS
- 47 Down: Chewy candy – NOUGAT
- 48 Down: Blacksmiths’ workplaces – FORGES
- 49 Down: Mil. truant – AWOL
- 53 Down: Desert watering hole – OASIS
- 55 Down: AirPlay and AirDrop tablet – IPAD
- 56 Down: Challenging chem course – ORGO
- 58 Down: Phoenix suburb – MESA
- 61 Down: Petty peeve – NIT
- 62 Down: Actress de Armas – ANA
- 63 Down: Yea’s opposite – NAY
This puzzle masterfully balances technical vocabulary with pop culture, weaving together references to medical procedures, legendary sports figures, and modern tech acronyms. The clues are concise yet evocative, offering a satisfying mix of straightforward trivia and clever wordplay that caters to a wide range of knowledge. Structurally, the grid is impressively open, featuring long-span horizontal entries that act as a sturdy backbone for the surrounding intersections. This layout ensures a fluid solving experience, avoiding isolated corners and maintaining a steady momentum from top to bottom. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.