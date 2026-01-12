Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 12, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Awards such as Best Upset and Best Game – ESPYS

Awards such as Best Upset and Best Game – 6 Across: Have a spoonful, say – TASTE

Have a spoonful, say – 11 Across: “Tsk!” kin – TUT

“Tsk!” kin – 14 Across: Fleece source – SHEEP

Fleece source – 15 Across: Astronaut Ellen who was the first Latina director of the Johnson Space Center – OCHOA

Astronaut Ellen who was the first Latina director of the Johnson Space Center – 16 Across: Activist Yoko – ONO

Activist Yoko – 17 Across: 1980s Atari racing game – SUPERSPRINT

1980s Atari racing game – 19 Across: Air passenger screening org. – TSA

Air passenger screening org. – 20 Across: Future counselor’s maj. – PSYCH

Future counselor’s maj. – 21 Across: Hallucinations – VISIONS

Hallucinations – 23 Across: Salt Lake state – UTAH

Salt Lake state – 25 Across: Black dialect, for short – AAVE

Black dialect, for short – 27 Across: “Doggone it!” – DRAT

“Doggone it!” – 28 Across: Tree goo – SAP

Tree goo – 29 Across: Minimally invasive surgical procedure – ARTHROSCOPY

Minimally invasive surgical procedure – 32 Across: Mop target – SPILL

Mop target – 34 Across: Old photo hue – SEPIA

Old photo hue – 35 Across: Amuses, as with anecdotes – REGALES

Amuses, as with anecdotes – 38 Across: Elementary school shoebox project – DIORAMA

Elementary school shoebox project – 42 Across: Actor Nick – NOLTE

Actor Nick – 44 Across: Calf’s suckling spot – UDDER

Calf’s suckling spot – 45 Across: Hall of Fame pitcher who threw four no-hitters for the Dodgers – SANDYKOUFAX

Hall of Fame pitcher who threw four no-hitters for the Dodgers – 50 Across: Industrial tank – VAT

Industrial tank – 51 Across: __ vera gel – ALOE

__ vera gel – 52 Across: Front of a ship – PROW

Front of a ship – 53 Across: Like some high-fiber breakfast bars – OATY

Like some high-fiber breakfast bars – 54 Across: Snug apartments – STUDIOS

Snug apartments – 57 Across: Times New __ – ROMAN

Times New __ – 59 Across: Give in to gravity – SAG

Give in to gravity – 60 Across: Cylinder in the snack aisle – PRINGLESCAN

Cylinder in the snack aisle – 64 Across: Notable time – ERA

Notable time – 65 Across: Texas A&M athlete – AGGIE

Texas A&M athlete – 66 Across: Cathedral city in Tuscany – SIENA

Cathedral city in Tuscany – 67 Across: Summer hrs. – DST

Summer hrs. – 68 Across: Frowned-upon acts – DONTS

Frowned-upon acts – 69 Across: Analyze, as ore – ASSAY

Down Answers 1 Down: Start to sneeze? – ESS

Start to sneeze? – 2 Down: Moo __ pork – SHU

Moo __ pork – 3 Down: British cartoon character who loves muddy puddles – PEPPAPIG

British cartoon character who loves muddy puddles – 4 Down: “Oof, that’s not good” – YEESH

“Oof, that’s not good” – 5 Down: Quick and nimble – SPRY

Quick and nimble – 6 Down: Monopoly token sported by the game’s mascot – TOPHAT

Monopoly token sported by the game’s mascot – 7 Down: Crossword dir. – ACR

Crossword dir. – 8 Down: Shook with cold – SHIVERED

Shook with cold – 9 Down: Novelist Morrison – TONI

Novelist Morrison – 10 Down: Breaks bread – EATS

Breaks bread – 11 Down: Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor __” – TOTORO

Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor __” – 12 Down: Open, as a onesie – UNSNAP

Open, as a onesie – 13 Down: Nice and warm – TOASTY

Nice and warm – 18 Down: Emotional wound – SCAR

Emotional wound – 22 Down: 19-Across request – IDCARD

19-Across request – 23 Down: Spy-fi side – USSR

Spy-fi side – 24 Down: See 26-Down – TAPE

See 26-Down – 26 Down: With 24-Down, outmoded media format – VHS

With 24-Down, outmoded media format – 29 Down: Mixture of metals – ALLOY

Mixture of metals – 30 Down: Nail salon brand – OPI

Nail salon brand – 31 Down: __ City, Iowa – SIOUX

__ City, Iowa – 33 Down: Terse text sent while taxiing to the terminal – LANDED

Terse text sent while taxiing to the terminal – 36 Down: Large ruminant in the Rockies – ELK

Large ruminant in the Rockies – 37 Down: Octagon at an intersection – STOPSIGN

Octagon at an intersection – 39 Down: Prepayments in some big book deals – ADVANCES

Prepayments in some big book deals – 40 Down: Ravioli filling, sometimes – MEAT

Ravioli filling, sometimes – 41 Down: Highbrow – ARTY

Highbrow – 43 Down: Benelux continent – EUR

Benelux continent – 45 Down: Got smart with – SASSED

Got smart with – 46 Down: Sites for some rites – ALTARS

Sites for some rites – 47 Down: Chewy candy – NOUGAT

Chewy candy – 48 Down: Blacksmiths’ workplaces – FORGES

Blacksmiths’ workplaces – 49 Down: Mil. truant – AWOL

Mil. truant – 53 Down: Desert watering hole – OASIS

Desert watering hole – 55 Down: AirPlay and AirDrop tablet – IPAD

AirPlay and AirDrop tablet – 56 Down: Challenging chem course – ORGO

Challenging chem course – 58 Down: Phoenix suburb – MESA

Phoenix suburb – 61 Down: Petty peeve – NIT

Petty peeve – 62 Down: Actress de Armas – ANA

Actress de Armas – 63 Down: Yea’s opposite – NAY

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This puzzle masterfully balances technical vocabulary with pop culture, weaving together references to medical procedures, legendary sports figures, and modern tech acronyms. The clues are concise yet evocative, offering a satisfying mix of straightforward trivia and clever wordplay that caters to a wide range of knowledge. Structurally, the grid is impressively open, featuring long-span horizontal entries that act as a sturdy backbone for the surrounding intersections. This layout ensures a fluid solving experience, avoiding isolated corners and maintaining a steady momentum from top to bottom. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.