Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 13, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Attaches patches, say – SEWS
  • 5 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR
  • 10 Across: Hop, skip, or jump – VERB
  • 14 Across: State boldly – AVOW
  • 15 Across: Two-time Nobel Prize winner Curie – MARIE
  • 16 Across: “Your turn,” on a walkie-talkie – OVER
  • 17 Across: Actress who plays Honey Chandler on “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” – MIMIROGERS
  • 19 Across: Give in – CAVE
  • 20 Across: City near Dallas – PLANO
  • 21 Across: Heritage gp. with roots in China, India, and Samoa – AAPI
  • 22 Across: Far from shore – ASEA
  • 23 Across: Running time – LENGTH
  • 25 Across: Flightless species last seen in the 1660s – DODOBIRD
  • 27 Across: Subj. for some immigrants – ESL
  • 28 Across: Scatter, as seeds – SOW
  • 30 Across: Ctrl-Alt-__: PC reboot combo – DEL
  • 31 Across: Tiebreakers, briefly – OTS
  • 32 Across: Eyelid malady – STYE
  • 34 Across: Prefix with day or night – MID
  • 36 Across: Family rooms – DENS
  • 38 Across: Type of exam that allows crib sheets, or a hint to 17-, 25-, 56-, and 66-Across – OPENNOTES
  • 42 Across: Not full-size – MINI
  • 44 Across: Tailless primate – APE
  • 45 Across: Buddies – PALS
  • 49 Across: Ultrasound goop – GEL
  • 50 Across: Summer zodiac sign – LEO
  • 53 Across: Smidgen – TAD
  • 55 Across: Casual shoe, casually – MOC
  • 56 Across: Musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – LALALAND
  • 59 Across: Like some algebra – LINEAR
  • 61 Across: X __ xylophone – ASIN
  • 62 Across: Typical high schooler – TEEN
  • 64 Across: Science fiction author Jules – VERNE
  • 65 Across: Channel – DUCT
  • 66 Across: Lukewarm critique – SOSOREVIEW
  • 68 Across: Southernmost Great Lake – EERIE
  • 69 Across: Used a pen – INKED
  • 70 Across: Light brown shade – ECRU
  • 71 Across: Complete groups – SETS
  • 72 Across: Inventor Nikola – TESLA
  • 73 Across: Hoarse voice – RASP

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Grocery store freebies – SAMPLES
  • 2 Down: Most wicked – EVILEST
  • 3 Down: Feminine – WOMANLY
  • 4 Down: Attempt to hit a baseball – SWING
  • 5 Down: Punk subgenre – EMO
  • 6 Down: Very long story – SAGA
  • 7 Down: Tire pattern – TREAD
  • 8 Down: Apple gadget in an ear – AIRPOD
  • 9 Down: Live (in) – RESIDE
  • 10 Down: Words on flash cards, for short – VOCAB
  • 11 Down: Tax crime – EVASION
  • 12 Down: Changes back (to) – REVERTS
  • 13 Down: Rye and sourdough – BREADS
  • 18 Down: Decomposes – ROTS
  • 24 Down: Base after third base – HOME
  • 26 Down: Merrie __ England – OLDE
  • 29 Down: Victory – WIN
  • 33 Down: Long time – EON
  • 35 Down: Genetic letters – DNA
  • 37 Down: Mind reader’s gift – ESP
  • 39 Down: Medication form – PILL
  • 40 Down: Choose (to) – OPT
  • 41 Down: Blue-green shade – TEAL
  • 42 Down: Use a ruler – MEASURE
  • 43 Down: Prohibited – ILLICIT
  • 46 Down: Song that begins “My country, ’tis of thee” – AMERICA
  • 47 Down: Short-term offerings from an auto shop – LOANERS
  • 48 Down: Make a mess of – SCREWUP
  • 49 Down: Grassy forest clearings – GLADES
  • 51 Down: Fails big-time – EATSIT
  • 52 Down: Tied in a best-of-three series – ONEONE
  • 54 Down: Go in headfirst – DIVE
  • 57 Down: Buys into a poker game – ANTES
  • 58 Down: Classroom array – DESKS
  • 60 Down: “Not a chance!” – NEVER
  • 63 Down: Christmas – NOEL
  • 67 Down: Vitamin fig. – RDA

This crossword puzzle presents a dense and expansive grid that moves beyond the typical mini format, offering a complex layout with a high degree of connectivity. The cluing is masterfully anchored by a recurring concept that links several long-form horizontal entries, ranging from notable celebrities and historical species to award-winning cinema and critical reviews. The vertical paths provide a rigorous framework, challenging the solver with a mix of scientific terminology, historical references, and everyday idioms that require varied lateral thinking. It is a well-balanced construction that rewards persistence, using its large surface area to create a cohesive experience where the across and down clues feel truly interdependent. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

