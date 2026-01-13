Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 13, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Attaches patches, say – SEWS
- 5 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR
- 10 Across: Hop, skip, or jump – VERB
- 14 Across: State boldly – AVOW
- 15 Across: Two-time Nobel Prize winner Curie – MARIE
- 16 Across: “Your turn,” on a walkie-talkie – OVER
- 17 Across: Actress who plays Honey Chandler on “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” – MIMIROGERS
- 19 Across: Give in – CAVE
- 20 Across: City near Dallas – PLANO
- 21 Across: Heritage gp. with roots in China, India, and Samoa – AAPI
- 22 Across: Far from shore – ASEA
- 23 Across: Running time – LENGTH
- 25 Across: Flightless species last seen in the 1660s – DODOBIRD
- 27 Across: Subj. for some immigrants – ESL
- 28 Across: Scatter, as seeds – SOW
- 30 Across: Ctrl-Alt-__: PC reboot combo – DEL
- 31 Across: Tiebreakers, briefly – OTS
- 32 Across: Eyelid malady – STYE
- 34 Across: Prefix with day or night – MID
- 36 Across: Family rooms – DENS
- 38 Across: Type of exam that allows crib sheets, or a hint to 17-, 25-, 56-, and 66-Across – OPENNOTES
- 42 Across: Not full-size – MINI
- 44 Across: Tailless primate – APE
- 45 Across: Buddies – PALS
- 49 Across: Ultrasound goop – GEL
- 50 Across: Summer zodiac sign – LEO
- 53 Across: Smidgen – TAD
- 55 Across: Casual shoe, casually – MOC
- 56 Across: Musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – LALALAND
- 59 Across: Like some algebra – LINEAR
- 61 Across: X __ xylophone – ASIN
- 62 Across: Typical high schooler – TEEN
- 64 Across: Science fiction author Jules – VERNE
- 65 Across: Channel – DUCT
- 66 Across: Lukewarm critique – SOSOREVIEW
- 68 Across: Southernmost Great Lake – EERIE
- 69 Across: Used a pen – INKED
- 70 Across: Light brown shade – ECRU
- 71 Across: Complete groups – SETS
- 72 Across: Inventor Nikola – TESLA
- 73 Across: Hoarse voice – RASP
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Grocery store freebies – SAMPLES
- 2 Down: Most wicked – EVILEST
- 3 Down: Feminine – WOMANLY
- 4 Down: Attempt to hit a baseball – SWING
- 5 Down: Punk subgenre – EMO
- 6 Down: Very long story – SAGA
- 7 Down: Tire pattern – TREAD
- 8 Down: Apple gadget in an ear – AIRPOD
- 9 Down: Live (in) – RESIDE
- 10 Down: Words on flash cards, for short – VOCAB
- 11 Down: Tax crime – EVASION
- 12 Down: Changes back (to) – REVERTS
- 13 Down: Rye and sourdough – BREADS
- 18 Down: Decomposes – ROTS
- 24 Down: Base after third base – HOME
- 26 Down: Merrie __ England – OLDE
- 29 Down: Victory – WIN
- 33 Down: Long time – EON
- 35 Down: Genetic letters – DNA
- 37 Down: Mind reader’s gift – ESP
- 39 Down: Medication form – PILL
- 40 Down: Choose (to) – OPT
- 41 Down: Blue-green shade – TEAL
- 42 Down: Use a ruler – MEASURE
- 43 Down: Prohibited – ILLICIT
- 46 Down: Song that begins “My country, ’tis of thee” – AMERICA
- 47 Down: Short-term offerings from an auto shop – LOANERS
- 48 Down: Make a mess of – SCREWUP
- 49 Down: Grassy forest clearings – GLADES
- 51 Down: Fails big-time – EATSIT
- 52 Down: Tied in a best-of-three series – ONEONE
- 54 Down: Go in headfirst – DIVE
- 57 Down: Buys into a poker game – ANTES
- 58 Down: Classroom array – DESKS
- 60 Down: “Not a chance!” – NEVER
- 63 Down: Christmas – NOEL
- 67 Down: Vitamin fig. – RDA
This crossword puzzle presents a dense and expansive grid that moves beyond the typical mini format, offering a complex layout with a high degree of connectivity. The cluing is masterfully anchored by a recurring concept that links several long-form horizontal entries, ranging from notable celebrities and historical species to award-winning cinema and critical reviews. The vertical paths provide a rigorous framework, challenging the solver with a mix of scientific terminology, historical references, and everyday idioms that require varied lateral thinking. It is a well-balanced construction that rewards persistence, using its large surface area to create a cohesive experience where the across and down clues feel truly interdependent. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.
