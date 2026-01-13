Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 13, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Attaches patches, say – SEWS

Attaches patches, say – 5 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR

To be, en español – 10 Across: Hop, skip, or jump – VERB

Hop, skip, or jump – 14 Across: State boldly – AVOW

State boldly – 15 Across: Two-time Nobel Prize winner Curie – MARIE

Two-time Nobel Prize winner Curie – 16 Across: “Your turn,” on a walkie-talkie – OVER

“Your turn,” on a walkie-talkie – 17 Across: Actress who plays Honey Chandler on “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” – MIMIROGERS

Actress who plays Honey Chandler on “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” – 19 Across: Give in – CAVE

Give in – 20 Across: City near Dallas – PLANO

City near Dallas – 21 Across: Heritage gp. with roots in China, India, and Samoa – AAPI

Heritage gp. with roots in China, India, and Samoa – 22 Across: Far from shore – ASEA

Far from shore – 23 Across: Running time – LENGTH

Running time – 25 Across: Flightless species last seen in the 1660s – DODOBIRD

Flightless species last seen in the 1660s – 27 Across: Subj. for some immigrants – ESL

Subj. for some immigrants – 28 Across: Scatter, as seeds – SOW

Scatter, as seeds – 30 Across: Ctrl-Alt-__: PC reboot combo – DEL

Ctrl-Alt-__: PC reboot combo – 31 Across: Tiebreakers, briefly – OTS

Tiebreakers, briefly – 32 Across: Eyelid malady – STYE

Eyelid malady – 34 Across: Prefix with day or night – MID

Prefix with day or night – 36 Across: Family rooms – DENS

Family rooms – 38 Across: Type of exam that allows crib sheets, or a hint to 17-, 25-, 56-, and 66-Across – OPENNOTES

Type of exam that allows crib sheets, or a hint to 17-, 25-, 56-, and 66-Across – 42 Across: Not full-size – MINI

Not full-size – 44 Across: Tailless primate – APE

Tailless primate – 45 Across: Buddies – PALS

Buddies – 49 Across: Ultrasound goop – GEL

Ultrasound goop – 50 Across: Summer zodiac sign – LEO

Summer zodiac sign – 53 Across: Smidgen – TAD

Smidgen – 55 Across: Casual shoe, casually – MOC

Casual shoe, casually – 56 Across: Musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – LALALAND

Musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – 59 Across: Like some algebra – LINEAR

Like some algebra – 61 Across: X __ xylophone – ASIN

X __ xylophone – 62 Across: Typical high schooler – TEEN

Typical high schooler – 64 Across: Science fiction author Jules – VERNE

Science fiction author Jules – 65 Across: Channel – DUCT

Channel – 66 Across: Lukewarm critique – SOSOREVIEW

Lukewarm critique – 68 Across: Southernmost Great Lake – EERIE

Southernmost Great Lake – 69 Across: Used a pen – INKED

Used a pen – 70 Across: Light brown shade – ECRU

Light brown shade – 71 Across: Complete groups – SETS

Complete groups – 72 Across: Inventor Nikola – TESLA

Inventor Nikola – 73 Across: Hoarse voice – RASP

Down Answers 1 Down: Grocery store freebies – SAMPLES

Grocery store freebies – 2 Down: Most wicked – EVILEST

Most wicked – 3 Down: Feminine – WOMANLY

Feminine – 4 Down: Attempt to hit a baseball – SWING

Attempt to hit a baseball – 5 Down: Punk subgenre – EMO

Punk subgenre – 6 Down: Very long story – SAGA

Very long story – 7 Down: Tire pattern – TREAD

Tire pattern – 8 Down: Apple gadget in an ear – AIRPOD

Apple gadget in an ear – 9 Down: Live (in) – RESIDE

Live (in) – 10 Down: Words on flash cards, for short – VOCAB

Words on flash cards, for short – 11 Down: Tax crime – EVASION

Tax crime – 12 Down: Changes back (to) – REVERTS

Changes back (to) – 13 Down: Rye and sourdough – BREADS

Rye and sourdough – 18 Down: Decomposes – ROTS

Decomposes – 24 Down: Base after third base – HOME

Base after third base – 26 Down: Merrie __ England – OLDE

Merrie __ England – 29 Down: Victory – WIN

Victory – 33 Down: Long time – EON

Long time – 35 Down: Genetic letters – DNA

Genetic letters – 37 Down: Mind reader’s gift – ESP

Mind reader’s gift – 39 Down: Medication form – PILL

Medication form – 40 Down: Choose (to) – OPT

Choose (to) – 41 Down: Blue-green shade – TEAL

Blue-green shade – 42 Down: Use a ruler – MEASURE

Use a ruler – 43 Down: Prohibited – ILLICIT

Prohibited – 46 Down: Song that begins “My country, ’tis of thee” – AMERICA

Song that begins “My country, ’tis of thee” – 47 Down: Short-term offerings from an auto shop – LOANERS

Short-term offerings from an auto shop – 48 Down: Make a mess of – SCREWUP

Make a mess of – 49 Down: Grassy forest clearings – GLADES

Grassy forest clearings – 51 Down: Fails big-time – EATSIT

Fails big-time – 52 Down: Tied in a best-of-three series – ONEONE

Tied in a best-of-three series – 54 Down: Go in headfirst – DIVE

Go in headfirst – 57 Down: Buys into a poker game – ANTES

Buys into a poker game – 58 Down: Classroom array – DESKS

Classroom array – 60 Down: “Not a chance!” – NEVER

“Not a chance!” – 63 Down: Christmas – NOEL

Christmas – 67 Down: Vitamin fig. – RDA

This crossword puzzle presents a dense and expansive grid that moves beyond the typical mini format, offering a complex layout with a high degree of connectivity. The cluing is masterfully anchored by a recurring concept that links several long-form horizontal entries, ranging from notable celebrities and historical species to award-winning cinema and critical reviews. The vertical paths provide a rigorous framework, challenging the solver with a mix of scientific terminology, historical references, and everyday idioms that require varied lateral thinking. It is a well-balanced construction that rewards persistence, using its large surface area to create a cohesive experience where the across and down clues feel truly interdependent. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4 out of 5.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.