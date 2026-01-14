Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 14, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: In the thick of – AMID

In the thick of – 5 Across: School attendee – PUPIL

School attendee – 10 Across: Muscles above abs – PECS

Muscles above abs – 14 Across: Junction point – NODE

Junction point – 15 Across: Father of Kartikeya and Ganesha, in Hindu traditions – SHIVA

Father of Kartikeya and Ganesha, in Hindu traditions – 16 Across: Feedback for a prof – EVAL

Feedback for a prof – 17 Across: *Part of the bus that makes the wheels go round and round, round and round – DRIVESHAFT

*Part of the bus that makes the wheels go round and round, round and round – 19 Across: Frost – RIME

Frost – 20 Across: “Groovy!” – RAD

“Groovy!” – 21 Across: Leave slack-jawed – STUN

Leave slack-jawed – 22 Across: Extend beyond – OUTLIE

Extend beyond – 24 Across: Mass-mailing tool – ELIST

Mass-mailing tool – 26 Across: *Part of the Blessed Trinity – HOLYGHOST

*Part of the Blessed Trinity – 28 Across: Barbecue wipe – WETNAP

Barbecue wipe – 30 Across: Punster – WAG

Punster – 31 Across: One of the Three Stooges – MOE

One of the Three Stooges – 32 Across: At the original rate, in sheet music – ATEMPO

At the original rate, in sheet music – 35 Across: Canasta combination – MELD

Canasta combination – 36 Across: *Folded flyer – PAPERAIRPALNE

*Folded flyer – 40 Across: Ordinances – LAWS

Ordinances – 41 Across: Kolkata resident – INDIAN

Kolkata resident – 42 Across: Simile center – ASA

Simile center – 43 Across: Long stretch – EON

Long stretch – 45 Across: Lawn care task – EDGING

Lawn care task – 49 Across: *Command aboard the USS Enterprise – WARPSPEED

*Command aboard the USS Enterprise – 53 Across: Sing in a high range? – YODEL

Sing in a high range? – 54 Across: Most peculiar – ODDEST

Most peculiar – 55 Across: Glorify – LAUD

Glorify – 57 Across: Farm-to-table program, briefly – CSA

Farm-to-table program, briefly – 58 Across: Golda of Israel – MEIR

Golda of Israel – 59 Across: Permission to adapt a novel, say, or what the answers to the starred clues all have – FILMRIGHTS

Permission to adapt a novel, say, or what the answers to the starred clues all have – 62 Across: Novelist Tyler – ANNE

Novelist Tyler – 63 Across: Rubber-stamping – OKING

Rubber-stamping – 64 Across: Gets even with – TIES

Gets even with – 65 Across: Badgers – NAGS

Badgers – 66 Across: Witherspoon of “The Morning Show” – REESE

Witherspoon of “The Morning Show” – 67 Across: Agile – SPRY

Down Answers 1 Down: “Christina’s World” painter Wyeth – ANDREW

“Christina’s World” painter Wyeth – 2 Down: Booster target, perhaps – MORALE

Booster target, perhaps – 3 Down: Victorious cry – IDIDIT

Victorious cry – 4 Down: Actor Patel – DEV

Actor Patel – 5 Down: Sibilant summons – PSST

Sibilant summons – 6 Down: Slangy affirmative – UHHUH

Slangy affirmative – 7 Down: Grand instrument – PIANO

Grand instrument – 8 Down: Assisted reproductive option: Abbr. – IVF

Assisted reproductive option: Abbr. – 9 Down: Singer Jackson – LATOYA

Singer Jackson – 10 Down: Capital of Western Australia – PERTH

Capital of Western Australia – 11 Down: Really bad sign – EVILOMEN

Really bad sign – 12 Down: Top with spaghetti straps – CAMISOLE

Top with spaghetti straps – 13 Down: Came down hard? – SLEETED

Came down hard? – 18 Down: Grand property – ESTATE

Grand property – 23 Down: Brand of fleecy slippers – UGG

Brand of fleecy slippers – 25 Down: Onesie closers – SNAPS

Onesie closers – 27 Down: Euphemistic expression of affection – LWORD

Euphemistic expression of affection – 29 Down: Each – PER

Each – 33 Down: Quebec neighbor – MAINE

Quebec neighbor – 34 Down: Brooch – PIN

Brooch – 35 Down: National fruit of the Philippines – MANGO

National fruit of the Philippines – 36 Down: Caltech locale – PASADENA

Caltech locale – 37 Down: Handing an Emmy to, e.g. – AWARDING

Handing an Emmy to, e.g. – 38 Down: __ chart – PIE

__ chart – 39 Down: Royal bride of 1981 – LADYDI

Royal bride of 1981 – 40 Down: Doors album whose last track is “Riders on the Storm” – LAWOMAN

Doors album whose last track is “Riders on the Storm” – 43 Down: Pothook shape – ESS

Pothook shape – 44 Down: Select – OPTFOR

Select – 46 Down: Pet-locating device – IDCHIP

Pet-locating device – 47 Down: Mama bird, for one – NESTER

Mama bird, for one – 48 Down: Like some stares – GLASSY

Like some stares – 50 Down: French fathers – PERES

French fathers – 51 Down: “Love Me Like You Do” singer Goulding – ELLIE

“Love Me Like You Do” singer Goulding – 52 Down: Sends to eternal punishment – DAMNS

Sends to eternal punishment – 56 Down: Craving – URGE

Craving – 60 Down: Actor Barinholtz – IKE

Actor Barinholtz – 61 Down: Classic sports cars – GTS

This crossword puzzle strikes a playful balance between high-brow mythology and modern pop culture references. The grid construction is notably elegant, featuring wide-open corners and longer thematic entries that reward a flexible vocabulary. Many of the clues lean into clever wordplay, such as the musical and mechanical puns that breathe life into the longer horizontal spans. The starred items are particularly well-crafted, requiring you to think about common phrases that share a hidden, versatile noun to unlock the central mystery of the board. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.