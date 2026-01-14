Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 14, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: In the thick of – AMID
- 5 Across: School attendee – PUPIL
- 10 Across: Muscles above abs – PECS
- 14 Across: Junction point – NODE
- 15 Across: Father of Kartikeya and Ganesha, in Hindu traditions – SHIVA
- 16 Across: Feedback for a prof – EVAL
- 17 Across: *Part of the bus that makes the wheels go round and round, round and round – DRIVESHAFT
- 19 Across: Frost – RIME
- 20 Across: “Groovy!” – RAD
- 21 Across: Leave slack-jawed – STUN
- 22 Across: Extend beyond – OUTLIE
- 24 Across: Mass-mailing tool – ELIST
- 26 Across: *Part of the Blessed Trinity – HOLYGHOST
- 28 Across: Barbecue wipe – WETNAP
- 30 Across: Punster – WAG
- 31 Across: One of the Three Stooges – MOE
- 32 Across: At the original rate, in sheet music – ATEMPO
- 35 Across: Canasta combination – MELD
- 36 Across: *Folded flyer – PAPERAIRPALNE
- 40 Across: Ordinances – LAWS
- 41 Across: Kolkata resident – INDIAN
- 42 Across: Simile center – ASA
- 43 Across: Long stretch – EON
- 45 Across: Lawn care task – EDGING
- 49 Across: *Command aboard the USS Enterprise – WARPSPEED
- 53 Across: Sing in a high range? – YODEL
- 54 Across: Most peculiar – ODDEST
- 55 Across: Glorify – LAUD
- 57 Across: Farm-to-table program, briefly – CSA
- 58 Across: Golda of Israel – MEIR
- 59 Across: Permission to adapt a novel, say, or what the answers to the starred clues all have – FILMRIGHTS
- 62 Across: Novelist Tyler – ANNE
- 63 Across: Rubber-stamping – OKING
- 64 Across: Gets even with – TIES
- 65 Across: Badgers – NAGS
- 66 Across: Witherspoon of “The Morning Show” – REESE
- 67 Across: Agile – SPRY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: “Christina’s World” painter Wyeth – ANDREW
- 2 Down: Booster target, perhaps – MORALE
- 3 Down: Victorious cry – IDIDIT
- 4 Down: Actor Patel – DEV
- 5 Down: Sibilant summons – PSST
- 6 Down: Slangy affirmative – UHHUH
- 7 Down: Grand instrument – PIANO
- 8 Down: Assisted reproductive option: Abbr. – IVF
- 9 Down: Singer Jackson – LATOYA
- 10 Down: Capital of Western Australia –PERTH
- 11 Down: Really bad sign – EVILOMEN
- 12 Down: Top with spaghetti straps – CAMISOLE
- 13 Down: Came down hard? – SLEETED
- 18 Down: Grand property – ESTATE
- 23 Down: Brand of fleecy slippers – UGG
- 25 Down: Onesie closers – SNAPS
- 27 Down: Euphemistic expression of affection – LWORD
- 29 Down: Each – PER
- 33 Down: Quebec neighbor – MAINE
- 34 Down: Brooch – PIN
- 35 Down: National fruit of the Philippines – MANGO
- 36 Down: Caltech locale – PASADENA
- 37 Down: Handing an Emmy to, e.g. – AWARDING
- 38 Down: __ chart – PIE
- 39 Down: Royal bride of 1981 – LADYDI
- 40 Down: Doors album whose last track is “Riders on the Storm” – LAWOMAN
- 43 Down: Pothook shape – ESS
- 44 Down: Select – OPTFOR
- 46 Down: Pet-locating device – IDCHIP
- 47 Down: Mama bird, for one – NESTER
- 48 Down: Like some stares – GLASSY
- 50 Down: French fathers – PERES
- 51 Down: “Love Me Like You Do” singer Goulding – ELLIE
- 52 Down: Sends to eternal punishment – DAMNS
- 56 Down: Craving – URGE
- 60 Down: Actor Barinholtz – IKE
- 61 Down: Classic sports cars – GTS
This crossword puzzle strikes a playful balance between high-brow mythology and modern pop culture references. The grid construction is notably elegant, featuring wide-open corners and longer thematic entries that reward a flexible vocabulary. Many of the clues lean into clever wordplay, such as the musical and mechanical puns that breathe life into the longer horizontal spans. The starred items are particularly well-crafted, requiring you to think about common phrases that share a hidden, versatile noun to unlock the central mystery of the board. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.