Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 2, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Charges:- BILLS
  • 6 Across: During:-AMID
  • 10 Across: House shower?:- CSPAN
  • 15 Across: More slick:-ICIER
  • 16 Across: 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP “__ Time” Lillard:- DAME
  • 17 Across: In the loop:-AWARE
  • 18 Across: Warning on a note passed in a seminar?:- NOTFORPROF
  • 20 Across: Sew loosely:- BASTE
  • 21 Across: Not gross:- NET
  • 22 Across: Some Duracells:- AAS
  • 23 Across: Like many fiddle-leaf figs:- POTTED
  • 24 Across: Land south of Eur.:- AFR
  • 25 Across: Crystal ball consulted atop Mount Everest?:- HIGHEARTHORB
  • 28 Across: Hawaiian for “white”:- KEA
  • 29 Across: Highest seed:- ONE
  • 30 Across: Regret:- RUE
  • 31 Across: Marble __:- RYE
  • 32 Across: Up and about:- ASTIR
  • 34 Across: Mother with a Nobel Peace Prize:- TERESA
  • 37 Across: The discovery of the Lucy fossils, for one?:- SIGNIFICANTDIG
  • 42 Across: Agree:- ASSENT
  • 43 Across: Soccer star Sergio who scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid:- RAMOS
  • 45 Across: Audible sighs:- AHS
  • 48 Across: Long. crosser:- LAT
  • 49 Across: “Rugrats” dad:- STU
  • 51 Across: Tiebreaker periods, for short:- OTS
  • 52 Across: Beauty school treatment?:- LEARNERSPERM
  • 56 Across: Opposite of oui:- NON
  • 57 Across: Release:- LETOUT
  • 58 Across: Singer Carly __ Jepsen:- RAE
  • 59 Across: Paramount + partner, briefly:- SHO
  • 60 Across: Batter beater:- WHISK
  • 61 Across: “Cut that out!,” or an apt title for this puzzle:- KNOCKITOFF
  • 65 Across: Like déjà vu:- EERIE
  • 66 Across: Cry of dismay:- OHNO
  • 67 Across: Leaves for dinner:- SALAD
  • 68 Across: Freezing temps:- TEENS
  • 69 Across: Large number:- SLEW
  • 70 Across: Monster with regenerative heads:- HYDRA

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Recycling container:- BIN
  • 2 Down: Admission of guilt:- ICONFESS
  • 3 Down: Well-read individuals:- LITERATI
  • 4 Down: Not right?:- LEFT
  • 5 Down: Sold-out letters:- SRO
  • 6 Down: Magazine income source:- ADPAGE
  • 7 Down: Swampy habitat:- MARSH
  • 8 Down: Texter’s qualifier:- IMO
  • 9 Down: Pt. of HDTV:- DEF
  • 10 Down: Novelist Meg:- CABOT
  • 11 Down: Broad strip:- SWATH
  • 12 Down: Tacos al __:- PASTOR
  • 13 Down: Aorta, for one:- ARTERY
  • 14 Down: (If) necessary:- NEEDBE
  • 19 Down: Picnic spoiler:- RAIN
  • 23 Down: Groom feathers:- PREEN
  • 24 Down: Pseudonym preceder:- AKA
  • 25 Down: Features of orchestras and rhinos:- HORNS
  • 26 Down: Upright:- ERECT
  • 27 Down: Spiritual glow:- AURA
  • 33 Down: Four-time French Open winner Swiatek:- IGA
  • 34 Down: Window shades:- TINTS
  • 35 Down: Play guitar:- STRUM
  • 36 Down: Org. for orthodontists:- ADA
  • 38 Down: Key:- ISLET
  • 39 Down: Dread:- FEAR
  • 40 Down: Comment from someone listening to elevator music, perhaps:- IMONHOLD
  • 41 Down: Push beyond acceptable limits:- GOTOOFAR
  • 44 Down: ID with two hyphens:- SSN
  • 45 Down: Totally wrong:- ALLWET
  • 46 Down: [Giggle]:- HEEHEE
  • 47 Down: Many a mockumentary:- SATIRE
  • 49 Down: Manatee, e.g.:- SEACROW
  • 50 Down: Taxing trip:- TREK
  • 53 Down: Gymnast’s gripping aid:- ROSIN
  • 54 Down: Zaps:- NUKES
  • 55 Down: Susceptible (to):- PRONE
  • 59 Down: “Don’t go!”:- STAY
  • 61 Down: MMA stat:- KOS
  • 62 Down: Kraken’s realm, briefly:- NHL
  • 63 Down: “Or so”:- ISH
  • 64 Down: HHS agency – FDA
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Today’s Washington Post crossword is a smooth, enjoyable solve that leans on clever but fair cluing, maintaining a light, conversational tone throughout. The grid flows well, with clean crossings and just enough misdirection to keep things interesting without becoming frustrating, making it feel satisfying rather than exhausting. I would rate today’s crossword 4.5/5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

Aditya Dogra is a content writer at TechWiser with a keen interest in technology and digital trends. He enjoys creating clear, engaging, and easy-to-understand content for a wide range of readers. His work focuses on delivering practical information in a concise and reader-friendly manner. Aditya believes in the importance of accuracy and clarity in digital content. He is always eager to learn and adapt to new topics in the fast-changing tech space. Through his writing, he aims to help readers stay informed and make better use of technology in everyday life.

