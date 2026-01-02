Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 2, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across : Charges:- BILLS

: Charges:- 6 Across : During:- AMID

: During:- 10 Across : House shower?:- CSPAN

: House shower?:- 15 Across : More slick:- ICIER

: More slick:- 16 Across : 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP “__ Time” Lillard:- DAME

: 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP “__ Time” Lillard:- 17 Across : In the loop:- AWARE

: In the loop:- 18 Across : Warning on a note passed in a seminar?:- NOTFORPROF

: Warning on a note passed in a seminar?:- 20 Across : Sew loosely:- BASTE

: Sew loosely:- 21 Across : Not gross:- NET

: Not gross:- 22 Across : Some Duracells:- AAS

: Some Duracells:- 23 Across : Like many fiddle-leaf figs:- POTTED

: Like many fiddle-leaf figs:- 24 Across : Land south of Eur.:- AFR

: Land south of Eur.:- 25 Across : Crystal ball consulted atop Mount Everest?:- HIGHEARTHORB

: Crystal ball consulted atop Mount Everest?:- 28 Across : Hawaiian for “white”:- KEA

: Hawaiian for “white”:- 29 Across : Highest seed:- ONE

: Highest seed:- 30 Across : Regret:- RUE

: Regret:- 31 Across : Marble __:- RYE

: Marble __:- 32 Across : Up and about:- ASTIR

: Up and about:- 34 Across : Mother with a Nobel Peace Prize:- TERESA

: Mother with a Nobel Peace Prize:- 37 Across : The discovery of the Lucy fossils, for one?:- SIGNIFICANTDIG

: The discovery of the Lucy fossils, for one?:- 42 Across : Agree:- ASSENT

: Agree:- 43 Across : Soccer star Sergio who scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid:- RAMOS

: Soccer star Sergio who scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid:- 45 Across : Audible sighs:- AHS

: Audible sighs:- 48 Across : Long. crosser:- LAT

: Long. crosser:- 49 Across : “Rugrats” dad:- STU

: “Rugrats” dad:- 51 Across : Tiebreaker periods, for short:- OTS

: Tiebreaker periods, for short:- 52 Across : Beauty school treatment?:- LEARNERSPERM

: Beauty school treatment?:- 56 Across : Opposite of oui:- NON

: Opposite of oui:- 57 Across : Release:- LETOUT

: Release:- 58 Across : Singer Carly __ Jepsen:- RAE

: Singer Carly __ Jepsen:- 59 Across : Paramount + partner, briefly:- SHO

: Paramount + partner, briefly:- 60 Across : Batter beater:- WHISK

: Batter beater:- 61 Across : “Cut that out!,” or an apt title for this puzzle:- KNOCKITOFF

: “Cut that out!,” or an apt title for this puzzle:- 65 Across : Like déjà vu:- EERIE

: Like déjà vu:- 66 Across : Cry of dismay:- OHNO

: Cry of dismay:- 67 Across : Leaves for dinner:- SALAD

: Leaves for dinner:- 68 Across : Freezing temps:- TEENS

: Freezing temps:- 69 Across : Large number:- SLEW

: Large number:- 70 Across: Monster with regenerative heads:- HYDRA

Down Answers 1 Down : Recycling container:- BIN

: Recycling container:- 2 Down : Admission of guilt:- ICONFESS

: Admission of guilt:- 3 Down : Well-read individuals:- LITERATI

: Well-read individuals:- 4 Down : Not right?:- LEFT

: Not right?:- 5 Down : Sold-out letters:- SRO

: Sold-out letters:- 6 Down : Magazine income source:- ADPAGE

: Magazine income source:- 7 Down : Swampy habitat:- MARSH

: Swampy habitat:- 8 Down : Texter’s qualifier:- IMO

: Texter’s qualifier:- 9 Down : Pt. of HDTV:- DEF

: Pt. of HDTV:- 10 Down : Novelist Meg:- CABOT

: Novelist Meg:- 11 Down : Broad strip:- SWATH

: Broad strip:- 12 Down : Tacos al __:- PASTOR

: Tacos al __:- 13 Down : Aorta, for one:- ARTERY

: Aorta, for one:- 14 Down : (If) necessary:- NEEDBE

: (If) necessary:- 19 Down : Picnic spoiler:- RAIN

: Picnic spoiler:- 23 Down : Groom feathers:- PREEN

: Groom feathers:- 24 Down : Pseudonym preceder:- AKA

: Pseudonym preceder:- 25 Down : Features of orchestras and rhinos:- HORNS

: Features of orchestras and rhinos:- 26 Down : Upright:- ERECT

: Upright:- 27 Down : Spiritual glow:- AURA

: Spiritual glow:- 33 Down : Four-time French Open winner Swiatek:- IGA

: Four-time French Open winner Swiatek:- 34 Down : Window shades:- TINTS

: Window shades:- 35 Down : Play guitar:- STRUM

: Play guitar:- 36 Down : Org. for orthodontists:- ADA

: Org. for orthodontists:- 38 Down : Key:- ISLET

: Key:- 39 Down : Dread:- FEAR

: Dread:- 40 Down : Comment from someone listening to elevator music, perhaps:- IMONHOLD

: Comment from someone listening to elevator music, perhaps:- 41 Down : Push beyond acceptable limits:- GOTOOFAR

: Push beyond acceptable limits:- 44 Down : ID with two hyphens:- SSN

: ID with two hyphens:- 45 Down : Totally wrong:- ALLWET

: Totally wrong:- 46 Down : [Giggle]:- HEEHEE

: [Giggle]:- 47 Down : Many a mockumentary:- SATIRE

: Many a mockumentary:- 49 Down : Manatee, e.g.:- SEACROW

: Manatee, e.g.:- 50 Down : Taxing trip:- TREK

: Taxing trip:- 53 Down : Gymnast’s gripping aid:- ROSIN

: Gymnast’s gripping aid:- 54 Down : Zaps:- NUKES

: Zaps:- 55 Down : Susceptible (to):- PRONE

: Susceptible (to):- 59 Down : “Don’t go!”:- STAY

: “Don’t go!”:- 61 Down : MMA stat:- KOS

: MMA stat:- 62 Down : Kraken’s realm, briefly:- NHL

: Kraken’s realm, briefly:- 63 Down : “Or so”:- ISH

: “Or so”:- 64 Down: HHS agency – FDA

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

Today’s Washington Post crossword is a smooth, enjoyable solve that leans on clever but fair cluing, maintaining a light, conversational tone throughout. The grid flows well, with clean crossings and just enough misdirection to keep things interesting without becoming frustrating, making it feel satisfying rather than exhausting. I would rate today’s crossword 4.5/5.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.