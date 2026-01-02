Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 2, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Charges:- BILLS
- 6 Across: During:-AMID
- 10 Across: House shower?:- CSPAN
- 15 Across: More slick:-ICIER
- 16 Across: 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP “__ Time” Lillard:- DAME
- 17 Across: In the loop:-AWARE
- 18 Across: Warning on a note passed in a seminar?:- NOTFORPROF
- 20 Across: Sew loosely:- BASTE
- 21 Across: Not gross:- NET
- 22 Across: Some Duracells:- AAS
- 23 Across: Like many fiddle-leaf figs:- POTTED
- 24 Across: Land south of Eur.:- AFR
- 25 Across: Crystal ball consulted atop Mount Everest?:- HIGHEARTHORB
- 28 Across: Hawaiian for “white”:- KEA
- 29 Across: Highest seed:- ONE
- 30 Across: Regret:- RUE
- 31 Across: Marble __:- RYE
- 32 Across: Up and about:- ASTIR
- 34 Across: Mother with a Nobel Peace Prize:- TERESA
- 37 Across: The discovery of the Lucy fossils, for one?:- SIGNIFICANTDIG
- 42 Across: Agree:- ASSENT
- 43 Across: Soccer star Sergio who scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid:- RAMOS
- 45 Across: Audible sighs:- AHS
- 48 Across: Long. crosser:- LAT
- 49 Across: “Rugrats” dad:- STU
- 51 Across: Tiebreaker periods, for short:- OTS
- 52 Across: Beauty school treatment?:- LEARNERSPERM
- 56 Across: Opposite of oui:- NON
- 57 Across: Release:- LETOUT
- 58 Across: Singer Carly __ Jepsen:- RAE
- 59 Across: Paramount + partner, briefly:- SHO
- 60 Across: Batter beater:- WHISK
- 61 Across: “Cut that out!,” or an apt title for this puzzle:- KNOCKITOFF
- 65 Across: Like déjà vu:- EERIE
- 66 Across: Cry of dismay:- OHNO
- 67 Across: Leaves for dinner:- SALAD
- 68 Across: Freezing temps:- TEENS
- 69 Across: Large number:- SLEW
- 70 Across: Monster with regenerative heads:- HYDRA
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Recycling container:- BIN
- 2 Down: Admission of guilt:- ICONFESS
- 3 Down: Well-read individuals:- LITERATI
- 4 Down: Not right?:- LEFT
- 5 Down: Sold-out letters:- SRO
- 6 Down: Magazine income source:- ADPAGE
- 7 Down: Swampy habitat:- MARSH
- 8 Down: Texter’s qualifier:- IMO
- 9 Down: Pt. of HDTV:- DEF
- 10 Down: Novelist Meg:- CABOT
- 11 Down: Broad strip:- SWATH
- 12 Down: Tacos al __:- PASTOR
- 13 Down: Aorta, for one:- ARTERY
- 14 Down: (If) necessary:- NEEDBE
- 19 Down: Picnic spoiler:- RAIN
- 23 Down: Groom feathers:- PREEN
- 24 Down: Pseudonym preceder:- AKA
- 25 Down: Features of orchestras and rhinos:- HORNS
- 26 Down: Upright:- ERECT
- 27 Down: Spiritual glow:- AURA
- 33 Down: Four-time French Open winner Swiatek:- IGA
- 34 Down: Window shades:- TINTS
- 35 Down: Play guitar:- STRUM
- 36 Down: Org. for orthodontists:- ADA
- 38 Down: Key:- ISLET
- 39 Down: Dread:- FEAR
- 40 Down: Comment from someone listening to elevator music, perhaps:- IMONHOLD
- 41 Down: Push beyond acceptable limits:- GOTOOFAR
- 44 Down: ID with two hyphens:- SSN
- 45 Down: Totally wrong:- ALLWET
- 46 Down: [Giggle]:- HEEHEE
- 47 Down: Many a mockumentary:- SATIRE
- 49 Down: Manatee, e.g.:- SEACROW
- 50 Down: Taxing trip:- TREK
- 53 Down: Gymnast’s gripping aid:- ROSIN
- 54 Down: Zaps:- NUKES
- 55 Down: Susceptible (to):- PRONE
- 59 Down: “Don’t go!”:- STAY
- 61 Down: MMA stat:- KOS
- 62 Down: Kraken’s realm, briefly:- NHL
- 63 Down: “Or so”:- ISH
- 64 Down: HHS agency – FDA
Today’s Washington Post crossword is a smooth, enjoyable solve that leans on clever but fair cluing, maintaining a light, conversational tone throughout. The grid flows well, with clean crossings and just enough misdirection to keep things interesting without becoming frustrating, making it feel satisfying rather than exhausting. I would rate today’s crossword 4.5/5.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.