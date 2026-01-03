Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 3, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: 2013 memoir that was followed in 2025 by “Finding My Way” – IAMMALALA
- 10 Across: Passing muster? – AWOL
- 14 Across: Interns, at times – FREELABOR
- 15 Across: Birds whose collective noun is chime – WRENS
- 16 Across: Shared pleasantries – SMALLTALK
- 17 Across: Sank, in a way – HOLED
- 18 Across: Olive often found with spinach – OYL
- 19 Across: Word on a green helmet – JETS
- 20 Across: Without restraint – MADLY
- 21 Across: Essential – CORE
- 22 Across: Destiny – LOT
- 23 Across: Brio – PEP
- 25 Across: Haterade – FLAK
- 27 Across: Two pieces? – DUETS
- 29 Across: Thai’s neighbor – LAO
- 30 Across: Physical location – CLINIC
- 32 Across: Drops from above – RAIN
- 33 Across: Fine print, e.g. – ART
- 34 Across: Question asked by a fan? – HOTENOUGHFORYOU
- 37 Across: Wonder – AWE
- 38 Across: Left – GONE
- 39 Across: Prepares (oneself) – STEELS
- 40 Across: Big mo. for florists – FEB
- 41 Across: Top-tier – ALIST
- 43 Across: Rundgren in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – TODD
- 44 Across: Be wrong – ERR
- 45 Across: First perfect number – SIX
- 46 Across: Olympic archer? – EROS
- 48 Across: Pop by – VISIT
- 50 Across: Giveaway – TELL
- 51 Across: “Fancy!” – OOH
- 54 Across: Saw – DATED
- 55 Across: Scenario just before a board takeover? – MATEINTWO
- 57 Across: Volunteer’s offer – USEME
- 58 Across: Sharp kicks? – ICESKATES
- 59 Across: From South Asia, perhaps – DESI
- 60 Across: Namesakes of some days in English – NORSEGODS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: “In that case … ” – IFSO
- 2 Down: Theater group? – ARMY
- 3 Down: Series of courses – MEAL
- 4 Down: Former “The Great British Baking Show” co-host Giedroyc – MEL
- 5 Down: “Seriously … ” – ALLJOKINGASIDE
- 6 Down: Down the road – LATER
- 7 Down: Let up – ABATED
- 8 Down: Chuckles at a gif, say – LOLS
- 9 Down: Sanctuary – ARK
- 10 Down: Nickname of the slugger who holds the MLB record for most career grand slams – AROD
- 11 Down: “Clever” – WELLPLAYED
- 12 Down: No longer a foal – ONEYEAROLD
- 13 Down: Drug needed for some trips – LSD
- 15 Down: Rhetorical expression of approval – WHATSNOTTOLIKE
- 20 Down: Characteristic patterns – MOTIFS
- 21 Down: Support staff? – CANE
- 22 Down: “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Chase – LEAH
- 24 Down: C in C – POTUS
- 25 Down: Spot for getting one’s buds together? – FLOWERVASE
- 26 Down: Classic toys with colorful pegs – LITEBRITES
- 28 Down: Pushes – URGES
- 30 Down: Rub the wrong way? – CHAFE
- 31 Down: “Simmer down!” – COOLIT
- 35 Down: Early operating system – UNIX
- 36 Down: Some vintage cars – REOS
- 42 Down: Rock – TEETER
- 47 Down: Like May through August – RLESS
- 49 Down: 50% up front? – SEMI
- 50 Down: Birria order – TACO
- 51 Down: “The Simpsons” character whose surname is Mann – OTTO
- 52 Down: Due – OWED
- 53 Down: Informal ride – HOSS
- 54 Down: Lemon – DUD
- 55 Down: Hr. division – MIN
- 56 Down: Hound – NAG
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
This crossword delivers a solid, well-rounded solving experience with a clean grid and a lively mix of everyday vocabulary, pop culture, and clever phrasing. The clues are mostly straightforward but sprinkled with enough wordplay to keep things interesting, making it enjoyable for both casual solvers and regular crossword fans. A few longer entries help the puzzle flow nicely, and the overall fill feels smooth and cohesive without relying on obscurities.I would rate this crossword a 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.