Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 3, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across : 2013 memoir that was followed in 2025 by “Finding My Way” – IAMMALALA

: 2013 memoir that was followed in 2025 by “Finding My Way” – 10 Across : Passing muster? – AWOL

: Passing muster? – 14 Across : Interns, at times – FREELABOR

: Interns, at times – 15 Across : Birds whose collective noun is chime – WRENS

: Birds whose collective noun is chime – 16 Across : Shared pleasantries – SMALLTALK

: Shared pleasantries – 17 Across : Sank, in a way – HOLED

: Sank, in a way – 18 Across : Olive often found with spinach – OYL

: Olive often found with spinach – 19 Across : Word on a green helmet – JETS

: Word on a green helmet – 20 Across : Without restraint – MADLY

: Without restraint – 21 Across : Essential – CORE

: Essential – 22 Across : Destiny – LOT

: Destiny – 23 Across : Brio – PEP

: Brio – 25 Across : Haterade – FLAK

: Haterade – 27 Across : Two pieces? – DUETS

: Two pieces? – 29 Across : Thai’s neighbor – LAO

: Thai’s neighbor – 30 Across : Physical location – CLINIC

: Physical location – 32 Across : Drops from above – RAIN

: Drops from above – 33 Across : Fine print, e.g. – ART

: Fine print, e.g. – 34 Across : Question asked by a fan? – HOTENOUGHFORYOU

: Question asked by a fan? – 37 Across : Wonder – AWE

: Wonder – 38 Across : Left – GONE

: Left – 39 Across : Prepares (oneself) – STEELS

: Prepares (oneself) – 40 Across : Big mo. for florists – FEB

: Big mo. for florists – 41 Across : Top-tier – ALIST

: Top-tier – 43 Across : Rundgren in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – TODD

: Rundgren in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – 44 Across : Be wrong – ERR

: Be wrong – 45 Across : First perfect number – SIX

: First perfect number – 46 Across : Olympic archer? – EROS

: Olympic archer? – 48 Across : Pop by – VISIT

: Pop by – 50 Across : Giveaway – TELL

: Giveaway – 51 Across : “Fancy!” – OOH

: “Fancy!” – 54 Across : Saw – DATED

: Saw – 55 Across : Scenario just before a board takeover? – MATEINTWO

: Scenario just before a board takeover? – 57 Across : Volunteer’s offer – USEME

: Volunteer’s offer – 58 Across : Sharp kicks? – ICESKATES

: Sharp kicks? – 59 Across : From South Asia, perhaps – DESI

: From South Asia, perhaps – 60 Across: Namesakes of some days in English – NORSEGODS

Down Answers 1 Down : “In that case … ” – IFSO

: “In that case … ” – 2 Down : Theater group? – ARMY

: Theater group? – 3 Down : Series of courses – MEAL

: Series of courses – 4 Down : Former “The Great British Baking Show” co-host Giedroyc – MEL

: Former “The Great British Baking Show” co-host Giedroyc – 5 Down : “Seriously … ” – ALLJOKINGASIDE

: “Seriously … ” – 6 Down : Down the road – LATER

: Down the road – 7 Down : Let up – ABATED

: Let up – 8 Down : Chuckles at a gif, say – LOLS

: Chuckles at a gif, say – 9 Down : Sanctuary – ARK

: Sanctuary – 10 Down : Nickname of the slugger who holds the MLB record for most career grand slams – AROD

: Nickname of the slugger who holds the MLB record for most career grand slams – 11 Down : “Clever” – WELLPLAYED

: “Clever” – 12 Down : No longer a foal – ONEYEAROLD

: No longer a foal – 13 Down : Drug needed for some trips – LSD

: Drug needed for some trips – 15 Down : Rhetorical expression of approval – WHATSNOTTOLIKE

: Rhetorical expression of approval – 20 Down : Characteristic patterns – MOTIFS

: Characteristic patterns – 21 Down : Support staff? – CANE

: Support staff? – 22 Down : “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Chase – LEAH

: “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Chase – 24 Down : C in C – POTUS

: C in C – 25 Down : Spot for getting one’s buds together? – FLOWERVASE

: Spot for getting one’s buds together? – 26 Down : Classic toys with colorful pegs – LITEBRITES

: Classic toys with colorful pegs – 28 Down : Pushes – URGES

: Pushes – 30 Down : Rub the wrong way? – CHAFE

: Rub the wrong way? – 31 Down : “Simmer down!” – COOLIT

: “Simmer down!” – 35 Down : Early operating system – UNIX

: Early operating system – 36 Down : Some vintage cars – REOS

: Some vintage cars – 42 Down : Rock – TEETER

: Rock – 47 Down : Like May through August – RLESS

: Like May through August – 49 Down : 50% up front? – SEMI

: 50% up front? – 50 Down : Birria order – TACO

: Birria order – 51 Down : “The Simpsons” character whose surname is Mann – OTTO

: “The Simpsons” character whose surname is Mann – 52 Down : Due – OWED

: Due – 53 Down : Informal ride – HOSS

: Informal ride – 54 Down : Lemon – DUD

: Lemon – 55 Down : Hr. division – MIN

: Hr. division – 56 Down: Hound – NAG

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This crossword delivers a solid, well-rounded solving experience with a clean grid and a lively mix of everyday vocabulary, pop culture, and clever phrasing. The clues are mostly straightforward but sprinkled with enough wordplay to keep things interesting, making it enjoyable for both casual solvers and regular crossword fans. A few longer entries help the puzzle flow nicely, and the overall fill feels smooth and cohesive without relying on obscurities.I would rate this crossword a 4 out of 5.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.