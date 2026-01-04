Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 4, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Geyser output – STEAM

Geyser output – 6 Across: Cause to blush – ABASH

Cause to blush – 11 Across: Some Caribbean exports – RUMS

Some Caribbean exports – 15 Across: “Goldberg Variations” composer – BACH

“Goldberg Variations” composer – 19 Across: Blender button – PULSE

Blender button – 20 Across: Marisa who plays Peter Parker’s aunt – TOMEI

Marisa who plays Peter Parker’s aunt – 21 Across: Cookie with six Thanksgiving-inspired flavors – OREO

Cookie with six Thanksgiving-inspired flavors – 22 Across: Crass – RUDE

Crass – 23 Across: Dined at home – ATEIN

Dined at home – 24 Across: Massage – KNED

Massage – 25 Across: Annapolis sch. – USNA

Annapolis sch. – 26 Across: “For All Mankind” side: Abbr. – USSR

“For All Mankind” side: Abbr. – 27 Across: Bistro where diners rarely get what they order? – CONFUSIONRESTAURANT

Bistro where diners rarely get what they order? – 31 Across: Bullpen stat – ERA

Bullpen stat – 32 Across: Get into – DON

Get into – 33 Across: Poke bowl choice – AHI

Poke bowl choice – 34 Across: Vassals – SERFS

Vassals – 37 Across: One who makes a huge profit in the gaming industry? – CONSOLEBENEFICIARY

One who makes a huge profit in the gaming industry? – 44 Across: Branch of Islam – SHIA

Branch of Islam – 47 Across: Part to play – ROLE

Part to play – 48 Across: Give of – EXUDE

Give of – 49 Across: Chaney of classic horror – LON

Chaney of classic horror – 50 Across: Museum employee who specializes in topographic maps? – CONTOURGUIDE

Museum employee who specializes in topographic maps? – 55 Across: Marvel superhero with martial arts expertise – IRONFIST

Marvel superhero with martial arts expertise – 57 Across: Road beneath a freeway – UNDERPASS

Road beneath a freeway – 58 Across: Uncomfortable spot – ZIT

Uncomfortable spot – 60 Across: Layers – STRATA

Layers – 61 Across: TV actress Susan – DEY

TV actress Susan – 62 Across: Understood – GOT

Understood – 63 Across: Parts of quotes – PRICES

Parts of quotes – 66 Across: Black stone – ONYX

Black stone – 67 Across: Well-secured garden vines? – CONSTRAINEDPEAS

Well-secured garden vines? – 72 Across: Word in classic mystery novel titles – CASE

Word in classic mystery novel titles – 75 Across: Kumquat shade – ORANGE

Kumquat shade – 76 Across: Concert piece – AMP

Concert piece – 77 Across: Long-running CBS drama – CSI

Long-running CBS drama – 80 Across: Part of a vague threat – ORELSE

Part of a vague threat – 83 Across: Nail art brand – OPI

Nail art brand – 84 Across: Row of stores – STRIPMALL

Row of stores – 87 Across: Sunday planning that makes weeknight dinners easier, say – MEALPREP

Sunday planning that makes weeknight dinners easier, say – 89 Across: Inflatables ridden in a river race? – CONTESTTUBES

Inflatables ridden in a river race? – 92 Across: Shiba __ – INU

Shiba __ – 93 Across: Maximum or minimum – LIMIT

Maximum or minimum – 95 Across: Shoddy – POOR

Shoddy – 96 Across: The Hawkeye State – IOWA

The Hawkeye State – 97 Across: Inchworm with a successful YouTube channel? – CONTENTCATERPILLAR

Inchworm with a successful YouTube channel? – 103 Across: “Goosebumps” series writer – STINE

“Goosebumps” series writer – 104 Across: Retro hip beer, for short – PBR

Retro hip beer, for short – 105 Across: Coconut __ – OIL

Coconut __ – 106 Across: Hosts, for short – MCS

Hosts, for short – 109 Across: Remodel of a badly designed airport terminal? – CONCOURSECORRECTION

Remodel of a badly designed airport terminal? – 117 Across: Storyline – PLOT

Storyline – 119 Across: River of northern Spain – EBRO

River of northern Spain – 120 Across: Made manageable – TAMED

Made manageable – 121 Across: “The Studio” actress Catherine – OHARA

“The Studio” actress Catherine – 122 Across: In short supply – RARE

In short supply – 123 Across: Corporate image – LOGO

Corporate image – 124 Across: “Judge Mathis” event – TRIAL

“Judge Mathis” event – 125 Across: Election Day figure – VOTER

Election Day figure – 126 Across: Doesn’t rent – OWNS

Doesn’t rent – 127 Across: Abound (with) – TEEM

Abound (with) – 128 Across: In a suitable way – APTLY

In a suitable way – 129 Across: Clear – ERASE

Down Answers 1 Down: __ bar – SPACE

__ bar – 2 Down: Teach privately – TUTOR

Teach privately – 3 Down: Two-time WNBA MVP __ Delle Donne – ELENA

Two-time WNBA MVP __ Delle Donne – 4 Down: “Ew! No!” – ASIF

“Ew! No!” – 5 Down: Mexican soup made with tripe – MENUDO

Mexican soup made with tripe – 6 Down: Guitarist Chet who helped create the Nashville sound – ATKINS

Guitarist Chet who helped create the Nashville sound – 7 Down: Pro : at no charge – BONO

Pro : at no charge – 8 Down : “Right on!” – AMEN

: “Right on!” – 9 Down : Cook the surface of – SEAR

: Cook the surface of – 10 Down : Sleeper sofa – HIDEABED

: Sleeper sofa – 11 Down : Ordinary – ROUTINE

: Ordinary – 12 Down : __ Major – URSA

: __ Major – 13 Down : OpenTable link – MENU

: OpenTable link – 14 Down : Skyrocket – SOAR

: Skyrocket – 15 Down : Country surrounded by the Malaysian state of Sarawak – BRUNEI

: Country surrounded by the Malaysian state of Sarawak – 16 Down : Like koalas – AUSTRALIAN

: Like koalas – 17 Down : IRA options – CDS

: IRA options – 1 8 Down: See 29-Down – HER

See 29-Down – 28 Down : Daughter’s brother – SON

: Daughter’s brother – 29 Down: With 18-Down, pronoun pair – SHE

With 18-Down, pronoun pair – 30 Down: Way up – ASCENT

Way up – 35 Down: Extremely unfriendly – FROSTY

Extremely unfriendly – 36 Down: Sentence structure – SYNTAX

Sentence structure – 37 Down: Blanchett with two Oscars – CATE

Blanchett with two Oscars – 38 Down: Agcys. – ORGS

Agcys. – 39 Down : Singers Reed and Rawls – LOUS

: Singers Reed and Rawls – 40 Down: Yale student – ELI

Yale student – 41 Down: Left – EXITED

Left – 42 Down : Dog coat – FUR

: Dog coat – 43 Down : Rite words – IDOS

: Rite words – 44 Down: Skim along, as clouds – SCUD

Skim along, as clouds – 45 Down : Sharpen – HONE

: Sharpen – 46 Down : Memorial Day weekend race, casually – INDY

: Memorial Day weekend race, casually – 51 Down : Chem class for premeds – ORGO

: Chem class for premeds – 52 Down: “ further reflection … ” – UPON

“ further reflection … ” – 53 Down: “Midnight Cowboy” hustler – RATSO

“Midnight Cowboy” hustler – 54 Down: Online mag – EZINE

Online mag – 56 Down: Curly hairstyles, informally – FROS

Curly hairstyles, informally – 59 Down: Zamboni surface – ICE

Zamboni surface – 63 Down: Freak out – PANIC

Freak out – 64 Down: Semi – RIG

Semi – 65 Down: Trades barbs – SPARS

Trades barbs – 67 Down: Minesweeper unit – CELL

Minesweeper unit – 68 Down: Torrid Zone boundary – TROPIC

Torrid Zone boundary – 69 Down: Sharp knock – RAP

Sharp knock – 70 Down: Give of – EMIT

Give of – 71 Down: Spot on a sked – APPT

Spot on a sked – 72 Down: Stand-up individuals? – COMICS

Stand-up individuals? – 73 Down: “We __ alone” – ARENOT

“We __ alone” – 74 Down: Narwhal – SEAUNICORN

Narwhal – 77 Down: Baja resort, familiarly – CABO

Baja resort, familiarly – 78 Down: Whole lot – SLEW

Whole lot – 79 Down: The “kid” in “Here’s looking at you, kid” – ILSA

The “kid” in “Here’s looking at you, kid” – 81 Down: Organ near the pancreas – SPLEEN

Organ near the pancreas – 82 Down: CNN anchor Burnett – ERIN

CNN anchor Burnett – 84 Down: “Enough!” – STOP

“Enough!” – 85 Down: Actress Polo – TERI

Actress Polo – 86 Down: ABC News anchor David – MUIR

ABC News anchor David – 88 Down: First aid pro – EMT

First aid pro – 90 Down: “The Mikado,” for one – OPERETTA

“The Mikado,” for one – 91 Down: Scand. kingdom – NOR

Scand. kingdom – 94 Down: Place to make draft picks – TAPROOM

Place to make draft picks – 98 Down: IRA options – TNOTES

IRA options – 99 Down: Network that airs “TBBT” reruns – TBS

Network that airs “TBBT” reruns – 100 Down: Imperious – LORDLY

Imperious – 101 Down: Tell tales – LIE

Tell tales – 102 Down: Cozy spot – ALCOVE

Cozy spot – 106 Down: Mazda two-seater – MIATA

Mazda two-seater – 107 Down: Apple centers – CORES

Apple centers – 108 Down: Drum kit piece – SNARE

Drum kit piece – 110 Down: Saxon foe – CELT

Saxon foe – 111 Down: Wind with keys – OBOE

Wind with keys – 112 Down: Hankering – URGE

Hankering – 113 Down: Complain querulously – CARP

Complain querulously – 114 Down: Conveniently leave out, maybe – OMIT

Conveniently leave out, maybe – 115 Down: Word in some Spanish team names – REAL

Word in some Spanish team names – 116 Down: Hammer-wielding god – THOR

Hammer-wielding god – 117 Down: __ rata – PRO

__ rata – 118 Down: Brief topic – LAW

This crossword strikes a satisfying balance between clever wordplay and accessible solving, with several long entries that feel playful without being overcomplicated. The theme-driven clues are particularly enjoyable, offering light “aha” moments that reward careful reading rather than brute force, while the fill overall feels clean and contemporary. There’s a nice mix of pop culture, everyday language, and classic crossword staples, which helps maintain momentum throughout the grid. A few crossings lean on familiar abbreviations, but they’re placed thoughtfully and don’t detract from the overall flow. All told, it’s a smooth, engaging puzzle that feels fair and well-constructed, making it an enjoyable solve from start to finish.I would rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5



