Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 4, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Geyser output – STEAM
- 6 Across: Cause to blush – ABASH
- 11 Across: Some Caribbean exports – RUMS
- 15 Across: “Goldberg Variations” composer – BACH
- 19 Across: Blender button – PULSE
- 20 Across: Marisa who plays Peter Parker’s aunt – TOMEI
- 21 Across: Cookie with six Thanksgiving-inspired flavors – OREO
- 22 Across: Crass – RUDE
- 23 Across: Dined at home – ATEIN
- 24 Across: Massage – KNED
- 25 Across: Annapolis sch. – USNA
- 26 Across: “For All Mankind” side: Abbr. – USSR
- 27 Across: Bistro where diners rarely get what they order? – CONFUSIONRESTAURANT
- 31 Across: Bullpen stat – ERA
- 32 Across: Get into – DON
- 33 Across: Poke bowl choice – AHI
- 34 Across: Vassals – SERFS
- 37 Across: One who makes a huge profit in the gaming industry? – CONSOLEBENEFICIARY
- 44 Across: Branch of Islam – SHIA
- 47 Across: Part to play – ROLE
- 48 Across: Give of – EXUDE
- 49 Across: Chaney of classic horror – LON
- 50 Across: Museum employee who specializes in topographic maps? – CONTOURGUIDE
- 55 Across: Marvel superhero with martial arts expertise – IRONFIST
- 57 Across: Road beneath a freeway – UNDERPASS
- 58 Across: Uncomfortable spot – ZIT
- 60 Across: Layers – STRATA
- 61 Across: TV actress Susan – DEY
- 62 Across: Understood – GOT
- 63 Across: Parts of quotes – PRICES
- 66 Across: Black stone – ONYX
- 67 Across: Well-secured garden vines? – CONSTRAINEDPEAS
- 72 Across: Word in classic mystery novel titles – CASE
- 75 Across: Kumquat shade – ORANGE
- 76 Across: Concert piece – AMP
- 77 Across: Long-running CBS drama – CSI
- 80 Across: Part of a vague threat – ORELSE
- 83 Across: Nail art brand – OPI
- 84 Across: Row of stores – STRIPMALL
- 87 Across: Sunday planning that makes weeknight dinners easier, say – MEALPREP
- 89 Across: Inflatables ridden in a river race? – CONTESTTUBES
- 92 Across: Shiba __ – INU
- 93 Across: Maximum or minimum – LIMIT
- 95 Across: Shoddy – POOR
- 96 Across: The Hawkeye State – IOWA
- 97 Across: Inchworm with a successful YouTube channel? – CONTENTCATERPILLAR
- 103 Across: “Goosebumps” series writer – STINE
- 104 Across: Retro hip beer, for short – PBR
- 105 Across: Coconut __ – OIL
- 106 Across: Hosts, for short – MCS
- 109 Across: Remodel of a badly designed airport terminal? – CONCOURSECORRECTION
- 117 Across: Storyline – PLOT
- 119 Across: River of northern Spain – EBRO
- 120 Across: Made manageable – TAMED
- 121 Across: “The Studio” actress Catherine – OHARA
- 122 Across: In short supply – RARE
- 123 Across: Corporate image – LOGO
- 124 Across: “Judge Mathis” event – TRIAL
- 125 Across: Election Day figure – VOTER
- 126 Across: Doesn’t rent – OWNS
- 127 Across: Abound (with) – TEEM
- 128 Across: In a suitable way – APTLY
- 129 Across: Clear – ERASE
Down Answers
- 1 Down: __ bar – SPACE
- 2 Down: Teach privately – TUTOR
- 3 Down: Two-time WNBA MVP __ Delle Donne – ELENA
- 4 Down: “Ew! No!” – ASIF
- 5 Down: Mexican soup made with tripe – MENUDO
- 6 Down: Guitarist Chet who helped create the Nashville sound – ATKINS
- 7 Down: Pro : at no charge – BONO
- 8 Down: “Right on!” – AMEN
- 9 Down: Cook the surface of – SEAR
- 10 Down: Sleeper sofa – HIDEABED
- 11 Down: Ordinary – ROUTINE
- 12 Down: __ Major – URSA
- 13 Down: OpenTable link – MENU
- 14 Down: Skyrocket – SOAR
- 15 Down: Country surrounded by the Malaysian state of Sarawak – BRUNEI
- 16 Down: Like koalas – AUSTRALIAN
- 17 Down: IRA options – CDS
- 18 Down: See 29-Down – HER
- 28 Down: Daughter’s brother – SON
- 29 Down: With 18-Down, pronoun pair – SHE
- 30 Down: Way up – ASCENT
- 35 Down: Extremely unfriendly – FROSTY
- 36 Down: Sentence structure – SYNTAX
- 37 Down: Blanchett with two Oscars – CATE
- 38 Down: Agcys. – ORGS
- 39 Down: Singers Reed and Rawls – LOUS
- 40 Down: Yale student – ELI
- 41 Down: Left – EXITED
- 42 Down: Dog coat – FUR
- 43 Down: Rite words – IDOS
- 44 Down: Skim along, as clouds – SCUD
- 45 Down: Sharpen – HONE
- 46 Down: Memorial Day weekend race, casually – INDY
- 51 Down: Chem class for premeds – ORGO
- 52 Down: “ further reflection … ” – UPON
- 53 Down: “Midnight Cowboy” hustler – RATSO
- 54 Down: Online mag – EZINE
- 56 Down: Curly hairstyles, informally – FROS
- 59 Down: Zamboni surface – ICE
- 63 Down: Freak out – PANIC
- 64 Down: Semi – RIG
- 65 Down: Trades barbs – SPARS
- 67 Down: Minesweeper unit – CELL
- 68 Down: Torrid Zone boundary – TROPIC
- 69 Down: Sharp knock – RAP
- 70 Down: Give of – EMIT
- 71 Down: Spot on a sked – APPT
- 72 Down: Stand-up individuals? – COMICS
- 73 Down: “We __ alone” – ARENOT
- 74 Down: Narwhal – SEAUNICORN
- 77 Down: Baja resort, familiarly – CABO
- 78 Down: Whole lot – SLEW
- 79 Down: The “kid” in “Here’s looking at you, kid” – ILSA
- 81 Down: Organ near the pancreas – SPLEEN
- 82 Down: CNN anchor Burnett – ERIN
- 84 Down: “Enough!” – STOP
- 85 Down: Actress Polo – TERI
- 86 Down: ABC News anchor David – MUIR
- 88 Down: First aid pro – EMT
- 90 Down: “The Mikado,” for one – OPERETTA
- 91 Down: Scand. kingdom – NOR
- 94 Down: Place to make draft picks – TAPROOM
- 98 Down: IRA options – TNOTES
- 99 Down: Network that airs “TBBT” reruns – TBS
- 100 Down: Imperious – LORDLY
- 101 Down: Tell tales – LIE
- 102 Down: Cozy spot – ALCOVE
- 106 Down: Mazda two-seater – MIATA
- 107 Down: Apple centers – CORES
- 108 Down: Drum kit piece – SNARE
- 110 Down: Saxon foe – CELT
- 111 Down: Wind with keys – OBOE
- 112 Down: Hankering – URGE
- 113 Down: Complain querulously – CARP
- 114 Down: Conveniently leave out, maybe – OMIT
- 115 Down: Word in some Spanish team names – REAL
- 116 Down: Hammer-wielding god – THOR
- 117 Down: __ rata – PRO
- 118 Down: Brief topic – LAW
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
This crossword strikes a satisfying balance between clever wordplay and accessible solving, with several long entries that feel playful without being overcomplicated. The theme-driven clues are particularly enjoyable, offering light “aha” moments that reward careful reading rather than brute force, while the fill overall feels clean and contemporary. There’s a nice mix of pop culture, everyday language, and classic crossword staples, which helps maintain momentum throughout the grid. A few crossings lean on familiar abbreviations, but they’re placed thoughtfully and don’t detract from the overall flow. All told, it’s a smooth, engaging puzzle that feels fair and well-constructed, making it an enjoyable solve from start to finish.I would rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5
