Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 4, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Geyser output – STEAM
  • 6 Across: Cause to blush – ABASH
  • 11 Across: Some Caribbean exports – RUMS
  • 15 Across: “Goldberg Variations” composer – BACH
  • 19 Across: Blender button – PULSE
  • 20 Across: Marisa who plays Peter Parker’s aunt – TOMEI
  • 21 Across: Cookie with six Thanksgiving-inspired flavors – OREO
  • 22 Across: Crass – RUDE
  • 23 Across: Dined at home – ATEIN
  • 24 Across: Massage – KNED
  • 25 Across: Annapolis sch. – USNA
  • 26 Across: “For All Mankind” side: Abbr. – USSR
  • 27 Across: Bistro where diners rarely get what they order? – CONFUSIONRESTAURANT
  • 31 Across: Bullpen stat – ERA
  • 32 Across: Get into – DON
  • 33 Across: Poke bowl choice – AHI
  • 34 Across: Vassals – SERFS
  • 37 Across: One who makes a huge profit in the gaming industry? – CONSOLEBENEFICIARY
  • 44 Across: Branch of Islam – SHIA
  • 47 Across: Part to play – ROLE
  • 48 Across: Give of – EXUDE
  • 49 Across: Chaney of classic horror – LON
  • 50 Across: Museum employee who specializes in topographic maps? – CONTOURGUIDE
  • 55 Across: Marvel superhero with martial arts expertise – IRONFIST
  • 57 Across: Road beneath a freeway – UNDERPASS
  • 58 Across: Uncomfortable spot – ZIT
  • 60 Across: Layers – STRATA
  • 61 Across: TV actress Susan – DEY
  • 62 Across: Understood – GOT
  • 63 Across: Parts of quotes – PRICES
  • 66 Across: Black stone – ONYX
  • 67 Across: Well-secured garden vines? – CONSTRAINEDPEAS
  • 72 Across: Word in classic mystery novel titles – CASE
  • 75 Across: Kumquat shade – ORANGE
  • 76 Across: Concert piece – AMP
  • 77 Across: Long-running CBS drama – CSI
  • 80 Across: Part of a vague threat – ORELSE
  • 83 Across: Nail art brand – OPI
  • 84 Across: Row of stores – STRIPMALL
  • 87 Across: Sunday planning that makes weeknight dinners easier, say – MEALPREP
  • 89 Across: Inflatables ridden in a river race? – CONTESTTUBES
  • 92 Across: Shiba __ – INU
  • 93 Across: Maximum or minimum – LIMIT
  • 95 Across: Shoddy – POOR
  • 96 Across: The Hawkeye State – IOWA
  • 97 Across: Inchworm with a successful YouTube channel? – CONTENTCATERPILLAR
  • 103 Across: “Goosebumps” series writer – STINE
  • 104 Across: Retro hip beer, for short – PBR
  • 105 Across: Coconut __ – OIL
  • 106 Across: Hosts, for short – MCS
  • 109 Across: Remodel of a badly designed airport terminal? – CONCOURSECORRECTION
  • 117 Across: Storyline – PLOT
  • 119 Across: River of northern Spain – EBRO
  • 120 Across: Made manageable – TAMED
  • 121 Across: “The Studio” actress Catherine – OHARA
  • 122 Across: In short supply – RARE
  • 123 Across: Corporate image – LOGO
  • 124 Across: “Judge Mathis” event – TRIAL
  • 125 Across: Election Day figure – VOTER
  • 126 Across: Doesn’t rent – OWNS
  • 127 Across: Abound (with) – TEEM
  • 128 Across: In a suitable way – APTLY
  • 129 Across: Clear – ERASE
Down Answers
  • 1 Down: __ bar – SPACE
  • 2 Down: Teach privately – TUTOR
  • 3 Down: Two-time WNBA MVP __ Delle Donne – ELENA
  • 4 Down: “Ew! No!” – ASIF
  • 5 Down: Mexican soup made with tripe – MENUDO
  • 6 Down: Guitarist Chet who helped create the Nashville sound – ATKINS
  • 7 Down: Pro : at no charge – BONO
  • 8 Down: “Right on!” – AMEN
  • 9 Down: Cook the surface of – SEAR
  • 10 Down: Sleeper sofa – HIDEABED
  • 11 Down: Ordinary – ROUTINE
  • 12 Down: __ Major – URSA
  • 13 Down: OpenTable link – MENU
  • 14 Down: Skyrocket – SOAR
  • 15 Down: Country surrounded by the Malaysian state of Sarawak – BRUNEI
  • 16 Down: Like koalas – AUSTRALIAN
  • 17 Down: IRA options – CDS
  • 18 Down: See 29-Down – HER
  • 28 Down: Daughter’s brother – SON
  • 29 Down: With 18-Down, pronoun pair – SHE
  • 30 Down: Way up – ASCENT
  • 35 Down: Extremely unfriendly – FROSTY
  • 36 Down: Sentence structure – SYNTAX
  • 37 Down: Blanchett with two Oscars – CATE
  • 38 Down: Agcys. – ORGS
  • 39 Down: Singers Reed and Rawls – LOUS
  • 40 Down: Yale student – ELI
  • 41 Down: Left – EXITED
  • 42 Down: Dog coat – FUR
  • 43 Down: Rite words – IDOS
  • 44 Down: Skim along, as clouds – SCUD
  • 45 Down: Sharpen – HONE
  • 46 Down: Memorial Day weekend race, casually – INDY
  • 51 Down: Chem class for premeds – ORGO
  • 52 Down: “ further reflection … ” – UPON
  • 53 Down: “Midnight Cowboy” hustler – RATSO
  • 54 Down: Online mag – EZINE
  • 56 Down: Curly hairstyles, informally – FROS
  • 59 Down: Zamboni surface – ICE
  • 63 Down: Freak out – PANIC
  • 64 Down: Semi – RIG
  • 65 Down: Trades barbs – SPARS
  • 67 Down: Minesweeper unit – CELL
  • 68 Down: Torrid Zone boundary – TROPIC
  • 69 Down: Sharp knock – RAP
  • 70 Down: Give of – EMIT
  • 71 Down: Spot on a sked – APPT
  • 72 Down: Stand-up individuals? – COMICS
  • 73 Down: “We __ alone” – ARENOT
  • 74 Down: Narwhal – SEAUNICORN
  • 77 Down: Baja resort, familiarly – CABO
  • 78 Down: Whole lot – SLEW
  • 79 Down: The “kid” in “Here’s looking at you, kid” – ILSA
  • 81 Down: Organ near the pancreas – SPLEEN
  • 82 Down: CNN anchor Burnett – ERIN
  • 84 Down: “Enough!” – STOP
  • 85 Down: Actress Polo – TERI
  • 86 Down: ABC News anchor David – MUIR
  • 88 Down: First aid pro – EMT
  • 90 Down: “The Mikado,” for one – OPERETTA
  • 91 Down: Scand. kingdom – NOR
  • 94 Down: Place to make draft picks – TAPROOM
  • 98 Down: IRA options – TNOTES
  • 99 Down: Network that airs “TBBT” reruns – TBS
  • 100 Down: Imperious – LORDLY
  • 101 Down: Tell tales – LIE
  • 102 Down: Cozy spot – ALCOVE
  • 106 Down: Mazda two-seater – MIATA
  • 107 Down: Apple centers – CORES
  • 108 Down: Drum kit piece – SNARE
  • 110 Down: Saxon foe – CELT
  • 111 Down: Wind with keys – OBOE
  • 112 Down: Hankering – URGE
  • 113 Down: Complain querulously – CARP
  • 114 Down: Conveniently leave out, maybe – OMIT
  • 115 Down: Word in some Spanish team names – REAL
  • 116 Down: Hammer-wielding god – THOR
  • 117 Down: __ rata – PRO
  • 118 Down: Brief topic – LAW
This crossword strikes a satisfying balance between clever wordplay and accessible solving, with several long entries that feel playful without being overcomplicated. The theme-driven clues are particularly enjoyable, offering light “aha” moments that reward careful reading rather than brute force, while the fill overall feels clean and contemporary. There’s a nice mix of pop culture, everyday language, and classic crossword staples, which helps maintain momentum throughout the grid. A few crossings lean on familiar abbreviations, but they’re placed thoughtfully and don’t detract from the overall flow. All told, it’s a smooth, engaging puzzle that feels fair and well-constructed, making it an enjoyable solve from start to finish.I would rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5

