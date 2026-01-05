Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 5, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Insurance company with a gecko mascot – GEICO
- 6 Across: “What __ is new?” – ELSE
- 10 Across: Freeway exit – RAMP
- 14 Across: Heavy coat? – ARMOR
- 15 Across: WhatsApp’s parent company – META
- 16 Across: Gumbo pod – OKRA
- 17 Across: Sweetener used on a Providence campus? – BROWNSUGAR
- 19 Across: See 12-Down – DASH
- 20 Across: Restroom, to a Brit – LAV
- 21 Across: Forearm bones – ULNAE
- 23 Across: “__ dreaming?” – AMI
- 26 Across: Horse that’s saddled up for a tour of a Philadelphia campus? – TEMPLEMOUNT
- 31 Across: Hybrid orange fruit – TANGELO
- 33 Across: Physician – DOCTOR
- 34 Across: Oft-grilled fish, on menus – MAHI
- 35 Across: Flirts (with) – TOYS
- 38 Across: Adventure novelist Cussler – CLIVE
- 39 Across: Time for extracurricular activities, or where the ends of 17-, 26-, 52-, and 62-Across literally are – AFTERSCHOOL
- 42 Across: Basil-based sauce – PESTO
- 44 Across: Author Wiesel – ELIE
- 45 Across: Hot spot service – WIFI
- 48 Across: Toward the back of a boat – ASTERN
- 50 Across: Supplied, as funds – FRONTED
- 52 Across: Quad found on a Portland campus? – REEDSECTION
- 55 Across: “Totally!” – YES
- 56 Across: Australian marsupial – KOALA
- 57 Across: Provisos – IFS
- 59 Across: With 27-Down, “The Substance” Oscar nominee – DEMI
- 62 Across: Kitchen appliance used at a Houston campus? – RICECOOKER
- 67 Across: Wowed – AWED
- 68 Across: Genesis grandson – ENOS
- 69 Across: Mediterranean oil source – OLIVE
- 70 Across: Beseeches – BEGS
- 71 Across: Take a break – REST
- 72 Across: Sacred carving – TOTEM
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Chitchat – GAB
- 2 Down: Make a wrong turn, say – ERR
- 3 Down: “Seems to me” shorthand – IMO
- 4 Down: Monastic hood – COWL
- 5 Down: Elaborately decorated – ORNATE
- 6 Down: Australian bird – EMU
- 7 Down: Boost – LEGUP
- 8 Down: Horse stable unit – STALL
- 9 Down: Brought home, as a salary – EARNED
- 10 Down: Performer in bull riding competitions – RODEOCLOWN
- 11 Down: Letters between names – AKA
- 12 Down: With 19-Across, salt-free seasoning brand – MRS
- 13 Down: Dismissive sound – PAH
- 18 Down: Gracefully slim – SVELTE
- 22 Down: Gas brand with a torch logo – AMOCO
- 23 Down: Spot for short people? – ATM
- 24 Down: Barnyard bleat – MAA
- 25 Down: Without bothering to be careful – INHASTE
- 27 Down: See 59-Across – MOORE
- 28 Down: __ knife: handy kitchen tool – UTILITY
- 29 Down: Thanksgiving mo. – NOV
- 30 Down: Italian three – TRE
- 32 Down: Naturally talented youngsters – GIFTEDKIDS
- 36 Down: French fashion monogram – YSL
- 37 Down: Futuristic genre – SCIFI
- 40 Down: Upper body – TORSO
- 41 Down: Brave and noble – HEROIC
- 42 Down: __ for the course – PAR
- 43 Down: Opposite of WNW – ESE
- 46 Down: Extra charge – FEE
- 47 Down: Docs with DOBs, often – IDS
- 49 Down: Not as far – NEARER
- 51 Down: By walking – ONFOOT
- 53 Down: Country singer Patsy – CLINE
- 54 Down: Food truck fare – TACOS
- 58 Down: Without backup – SOLO
- 59 Down: Pat gently – DAB
- 60 Down: Female sheep – EWE
- 61 Down: Actress Ryan – MEG
- 63 Down: Ballpark fig. – EST
- 64 Down: Baby beaver – KIT
- 65 Down: Genesis matriarch – EVE
- 66 Down: Sleep cycle letters – REM
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
This crossword offers a lively, well-balanced solve that blends approachable fill with clever thematic touches, making it satisfying without feeling overstuffed. The grid flows smoothly, with strong marquee entries anchoring the puzzle and shorter answers doing their job cleanly, rarely feeling like filler. Several clues show a nice sense of wit and misdirection, especially where playful phrasing leads to straightforward but rewarding answers, and the theme is executed consistently enough to feel intentional rather than forced. There’s a good mix of general knowledge and everyday language, keeping the difficulty steady and fair throughout, and the crossings provide solid support even in trickier spots. Overall, it’s an engaging and polished crossword that rewards careful reading and delivers a pleasant, confident solving experience.
I would rate this crossword 4 out of 5.
