Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 5, 2026

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Insurance company with a gecko mascot – GEICO

Insurance company with a gecko mascot – 6 Across: “What __ is new?” – ELSE

“What __ is new?” – 10 Across: Freeway exit – RAMP

Freeway exit – 14 Across: Heavy coat? – ARMOR

Heavy coat? – 15 Across: WhatsApp’s parent company – META

WhatsApp’s parent company – 16 Across: Gumbo pod – OKRA

Gumbo pod – 17 Across: Sweetener used on a Providence campus? – BROWNSUGAR

Sweetener used on a Providence campus? – 19 Across: See 12-Down – DASH

See 12-Down – 20 Across: Restroom, to a Brit – LAV

Restroom, to a Brit – 21 Across: Forearm bones – ULNAE

Forearm bones – 23 Across: “__ dreaming?” – AMI

“__ dreaming?” – 26 Across: Horse that’s saddled up for a tour of a Philadelphia campus? – TEMPLEMOUNT

Horse that’s saddled up for a tour of a Philadelphia campus? – 31 Across: Hybrid orange fruit – TANGELO

Hybrid orange fruit – 33 Across: Physician – DOCTOR

Physician – 34 Across: Oft-grilled fish, on menus – MAHI

Oft-grilled fish, on menus – 35 Across: Flirts (with) – TOYS

Flirts (with) – 38 Across: Adventure novelist Cussler – CLIVE

Adventure novelist Cussler – 39 Across: Time for extracurricular activities, or where the ends of 17-, 26-, 52-, and 62-Across literally are – AFTERSCHOOL

Time for extracurricular activities, or where the ends of 17-, 26-, 52-, and 62-Across literally are – 42 Across: Basil-based sauce – PESTO

Basil-based sauce – 44 Across: Author Wiesel – ELIE

Author Wiesel – 45 Across: Hot spot service – WIFI

Hot spot service – 48 Across: Toward the back of a boat – ASTERN

Toward the back of a boat – 50 Across: Supplied, as funds – FRONTED

Supplied, as funds – 52 Across: Quad found on a Portland campus? – REEDSECTION

Quad found on a Portland campus? – 55 Across: “Totally!” – YES

“Totally!” – 56 Across: Australian marsupial – KOALA

Australian marsupial – 57 Across: Provisos – IFS

Provisos – 59 Across: With 27-Down, “The Substance” Oscar nominee – DEMI

With 27-Down, “The Substance” Oscar nominee – 62 Across: Kitchen appliance used at a Houston campus? – RICECOOKER

Kitchen appliance used at a Houston campus? – 67 Across: Wowed – AWED

Wowed – 68 Across: Genesis grandson – ENOS

Genesis grandson – 69 Across: Mediterranean oil source – OLIVE

Mediterranean oil source – 70 Across: Beseeches – BEGS

Beseeches – 71 Across: Take a break – REST

Take a break – 72 Across: Sacred carving – TOTEM

Down Answers 1 Down: Chitchat – GAB

Chitchat – 2 Down: Make a wrong turn, say – ERR

Make a wrong turn, say – 3 Down: “Seems to me” shorthand – IMO

“Seems to me” shorthand – 4 Down: Monastic hood – COWL

Monastic hood – 5 Down: Elaborately decorated – ORNATE

Elaborately decorated – 6 Down: Australian bird – EMU

Australian bird – 7 Down: Boost – LEGUP

Boost – 8 Down: Horse stable unit – STALL

Horse stable unit – 9 Down: Brought home, as a salary – EARNED

Brought home, as a salary – 10 Down: Performer in bull riding competitions – RODEOCLOWN

Performer in bull riding competitions – 11 Down: Letters between names – AKA

Letters between names – 12 Down: With 19-Across, salt-free seasoning brand – MRS

With 19-Across, salt-free seasoning brand – 13 Down: Dismissive sound – PAH

Dismissive sound – 18 Down: Gracefully slim – SVELTE

Gracefully slim – 22 Down: Gas brand with a torch logo – AMOCO

Gas brand with a torch logo – 23 Down: Spot for short people? – ATM

Spot for short people? – 24 Down: Barnyard bleat – MAA

Barnyard bleat – 25 Down: Without bothering to be careful – INHASTE

Without bothering to be careful – 27 Down: See 59-Across – MOORE

See 59-Across – 28 Down: __ knife: handy kitchen tool – UTILITY

__ knife: handy kitchen tool – 29 Down: Thanksgiving mo. – NOV

Thanksgiving mo. – 30 Down: Italian three – TRE

Italian three – 32 Down: Naturally talented youngsters – GIFTEDKIDS

Naturally talented youngsters – 36 Down: French fashion monogram – YSL

French fashion monogram – 37 Down: Futuristic genre – SCIFI

Futuristic genre – 40 Down: Upper body – TORSO

Upper body – 41 Down: Brave and noble – HEROIC

Brave and noble – 42 Down: __ for the course – PAR

__ for the course – 43 Down: Opposite of WNW – ESE

Opposite of WNW – 46 Down: Extra charge – FEE

Extra charge – 47 Down: Docs with DOBs, often – IDS

Docs with DOBs, often – 49 Down: Not as far – NEARER

Not as far – 51 Down: By walking – ONFOOT

By walking – 53 Down: Country singer Patsy – CLINE

Country singer Patsy – 54 Down: Food truck fare – TACOS

Food truck fare – 58 Down: Without backup – SOLO

Without backup – 59 Down: Pat gently – DAB

Pat gently – 60 Down: Female sheep – EWE

Female sheep – 61 Down: Actress Ryan – MEG

Actress Ryan – 63 Down: Ballpark fig. – EST

Ballpark fig. – 64 Down: Baby beaver – KIT

Baby beaver – 65 Down: Genesis matriarch – EVE

Genesis matriarch – 66 Down: Sleep cycle letters – REM

This crossword offers a lively, well-balanced solve that blends approachable fill with clever thematic touches, making it satisfying without feeling overstuffed. The grid flows smoothly, with strong marquee entries anchoring the puzzle and shorter answers doing their job cleanly, rarely feeling like filler. Several clues show a nice sense of wit and misdirection, especially where playful phrasing leads to straightforward but rewarding answers, and the theme is executed consistently enough to feel intentional rather than forced. There’s a good mix of general knowledge and everyday language, keeping the difficulty steady and fair throughout, and the crossings provide solid support even in trickier spots. Overall, it’s an engaging and polished crossword that rewards careful reading and delivers a pleasant, confident solving experience.

I would rate this crossword 4 out of 5.



