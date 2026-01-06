Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 6, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Pantry platform – SHELF
  • 6 Across: Contrail, essentially – VAPOR
  • 11 Across: Auction offer – BID
  • 14 Across: Humped beast at a desert oasis – CAMEL
  • 15 Across: “Go me!” – IRULE
  • 16 Across: Eggs, to a biologist – OVA
  • 17 Across: “This could’ve been a lot worse” – ITSNOTSOBAD
  • 19 Across: __ or nothing – ALL
  • 20 Across: Draped dresses in Hindi films – SARIS
  • 21 Across: Paleontologist’s find – FOSSIL
  • 23 Across: Tire gauge meas. – PSI
  • 26 Across: Schleps – TOTES
  • 28 Across: High point of a trip to Sicily? – ETNA
  • 29 Across: Play with, as a trampoline – JUMPON
  • 31 Across: Jewel boxes – CDCASES
  • 34 Across: Reject – SPURN
  • 35 Across: Confident about – SUREOF
  • 37 Across: Antiwar gathering of world leaders – PEACESUMMIT
  • 40 Across: “Women Talking” novelist Toews – MIRIAM
  • 41 Across: CNN journalist Hill – ERICA
  • 44 Across: Hit that may go out of the park – HOMERUN
  • 47 Across: Alternative to “Yours truly” – ASEVER
  • 48 Across: Extremely dry – ARID
  • 49 Across: Finish by – ENDAT
  • 52 Across: “That’s gotta hurt” – OOF
  • 53 Across: Sentra automaker – NISSAN
  • 56 Across: Archer’s projectile – ARROW
  • 58 Across: Distress signal – SOS
  • 59 Across: Supporting musicians, or what can be found in 17-, 31-, 37-, and 44-Across – BACKUPBANDS
  • 64 Across: Tree with serrated leaves – ELM
  • 65 Across: Remove a wooden pin from – UNPEG
  • 66 Across: Listless feeling – ENNUI
  • 67 Across: Filmmaker Ang – LEE
  • 68 Across: Warty hoppers – TOADS
  • 69 Across: 28 of the cards in a Monopoly set – DEEDS

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: __-fi – SCI
  • 2 Down: Topper – HAT
  • 3 Down: 911 responders, briefly – EMS
  • 4 Down: Periscope part – LENS
  • 5 Down: Experience elation – FLOATONAIR
  • 6 Down: Pop in on – VISIT
  • 7 Down: Came up – AROSE
  • 8 Down: Trivia night venue – PUB
  • 9 Down: “Frozen” snowman – OLAF
  • 10 Down: Try again – REDO
  • 11 Down: Sings one’s own praises – BOASTS
  • 12 Down: Means to administer medication – IVLINE
  • 13 Down: Texas city with the Cowboys and the Wings – DALLAS
  • 18 Down: Sci-fi franchise with “Legacy” and “Ares” installments – TRON
  • 22 Down: Bioluminescence produced by marine microorganisms – SEAFIRE
  • 23 Down: Garments that might have feet, familiarly – PJS
  • 24 Down: Dine, quaintly – SUP
  • 25 Down: Grumble from the recently roused – IMUP
  • 27 Down: Rugby play with tight formation – SCRUM
  • 30 Down: Some organic chemistry students – PREMEDS
  • 32 Down: Blue pol – DEM
  • 33 Down: Joins one’s partner in retirement? – COMESTOBED
  • 35 Down: River through Paris – SEINE
  • 36 Down: Mex. neighbor – USA
  • 38 Down: Grand __: French wine classification – CRU
  • 39 Down: DVR pioneer – TIVO
  • 42 Down: Corp. leader – CEO
  • 43 Down: Dog park sound – ARF
  • 44 Down: Gretel’s brother – HANSEL
  • 45 Down: Baltimore ballplayer – ORIOLE
  • 46 Down: “Did you notice I was gone?” – MISSME
  • 47 Down: Org. working against age discrimination – AARP
  • 50 Down: Unclothed – NAKED
  • 51 Down: Pharmacy offerings – DRUGS
  • 54 Down: Sit alongside – ABUT
  • 55 Down: Billionth: Pref. – NANO
  • 57 Down: Taper off – WANE
  • 60 Down: Tax prep pro – CPA
  • 61 Down: SSW’s opposite – NNE
  • 62 Down: Disappointing firecracker – DUD
  • 63 Down: Female sib – SIS

This crossword offers a satisfying balance between accessibility and clever construction, with a grid that fills cleanly and rewards steady solving rather than brute-force guessing. The longer entries are especially well-integrated, adding personality and a light touch of wit without feeling forced, while the shorter fill keeps the puzzle moving at a brisk pace. There’s a nice mix of contemporary references, everyday language, and classic crossword vocabulary, which helps maintain momentum across both halves of the grid. Crossings generally feel fair, and the theme-related entries stand out just enough to feel special without overwhelming the overall solve. Overall, it’s an enjoyable, well-polished puzzle that feels thoughtfully clued and consistently engaging from start to finish. I would rate this crossword 5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

