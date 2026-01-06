Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 6, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across : Pantry platform – SHELF

: Pantry platform – 6 Across : Contrail, essentially – VAPOR

: Contrail, essentially – 11 Across : Auction offer – BID

: Auction offer – 14 Across : Humped beast at a desert oasis – CAMEL

: Humped beast at a desert oasis – 15 Across : “Go me!” – IRULE

: “Go me!” – 16 Across : Eggs, to a biologist – OVA

: Eggs, to a biologist – 17 Across : “This could’ve been a lot worse” – ITSNOTSOBAD

: “This could’ve been a lot worse” – 19 Across : __ or nothing – ALL

: __ or nothing – 20 Across : Draped dresses in Hindi films – SARIS

: Draped dresses in Hindi films – 21 Across : Paleontologist’s find – FOSSIL

: Paleontologist’s find – 23 Across : Tire gauge meas. – PSI

: Tire gauge meas. – 26 Across : Schleps – TOTES

: Schleps – 28 Across : High point of a trip to Sicily? – ETNA

: High point of a trip to Sicily? – 29 Across : Play with, as a trampoline – JUMPON

: Play with, as a trampoline – 31 Across : Jewel boxes – CDCASES

: Jewel boxes – 34 Across : Reject – SPURN

: Reject – 35 Across : Confident about – SUREOF

: Confident about – 37 Across : Antiwar gathering of world leaders – PEACESUMMIT

: Antiwar gathering of world leaders – 40 Across : “Women Talking” novelist Toews – MIRIAM

: “Women Talking” novelist Toews – 41 Across : CNN journalist Hill – ERICA

: CNN journalist Hill – 44 Across : Hit that may go out of the park – HOMERUN

: Hit that may go out of the park – 47 Across : Alternative to “Yours truly” – ASEVER

: Alternative to “Yours truly” – 48 Across : Extremely dry – ARID

: Extremely dry – 49 Across : Finish by – ENDAT

: Finish by – 52 Across : “That’s gotta hurt” – OOF

: “That’s gotta hurt” – 53 Across : Sentra automaker – NISSAN

: Sentra automaker – 56 Across : Archer’s projectile – ARROW

: Archer’s projectile – 58 Across : Distress signal – SOS

: Distress signal – 59 Across : Supporting musicians, or what can be found in 17-, 31-, 37-, and 44-Across – BACKUPBANDS

: Supporting musicians, or what can be found in 17-, 31-, 37-, and 44-Across – 64 Across : Tree with serrated leaves – ELM

: Tree with serrated leaves – 65 Across : Remove a wooden pin from – UNPEG

: Remove a wooden pin from – 66 Across : Listless feeling – ENNUI

: Listless feeling – 67 Across : Filmmaker Ang – LEE

: Filmmaker Ang – 68 Across : Warty hoppers – TOADS

: Warty hoppers – 69 Across: 28 of the cards in a Monopoly set – DEEDS

Down Answers 1 Down : __-fi – SCI

: __-fi – 2 Down : Topper – HAT

: Topper – 3 Down : 911 responders, briefly – EMS

: 911 responders, briefly – 4 Down : Periscope part – LENS

: Periscope part – 5 Down : Experience elation – FLOATONAIR

: Experience elation – 6 Down : Pop in on – VISIT

: Pop in on – 7 Down : Came up – AROSE

: Came up – 8 Down : Trivia night venue – PUB

: Trivia night venue – 9 Down : “Frozen” snowman – OLAF

: “Frozen” snowman – 10 Down : Try again – REDO

: Try again – 11 Down : Sings one’s own praises – BOASTS

: Sings one’s own praises – 12 Down : Means to administer medication – IVLINE

: Means to administer medication – 13 Down : Texas city with the Cowboys and the Wings – DALLAS

: Texas city with the Cowboys and the Wings – 18 Down : Sci-fi franchise with “Legacy” and “Ares” installments – TRON

: Sci-fi franchise with “Legacy” and “Ares” installments – 22 Down : Bioluminescence produced by marine microorganisms – SEAFIRE

: Bioluminescence produced by marine microorganisms – 23 Down : Garments that might have feet, familiarly – PJS

: Garments that might have feet, familiarly – 24 Down : Dine, quaintly – SUP

: Dine, quaintly – 25 Down : Grumble from the recently roused – IMUP

: Grumble from the recently roused – 27 Down : Rugby play with tight formation – SCRUM

: Rugby play with tight formation – 30 Down : Some organic chemistry students – PREMEDS

: Some organic chemistry students – 32 Down : Blue pol – DEM

: Blue pol – 33 Down : Joins one’s partner in retirement? – COMESTOBED

: Joins one’s partner in retirement? – 35 Down : River through Paris – SEINE

: River through Paris – 36 Down : Mex. neighbor – USA

: Mex. neighbor – 38 Down : Grand __: French wine classification – CRU

: Grand __: French wine classification – 39 Down : DVR pioneer – TIVO

: DVR pioneer – 42 Down : Corp. leader – CEO

: Corp. leader – 43 Down : Dog park sound – ARF

: Dog park sound – 44 Down : Gretel’s brother – HANSEL

: Gretel’s brother – 45 Down : Baltimore ballplayer – ORIOLE

: Baltimore ballplayer – 46 Down : “Did you notice I was gone?” – MISSME

: “Did you notice I was gone?” – 47 Down : Org. working against age discrimination – AARP

: Org. working against age discrimination – 50 Down : Unclothed – NAKED

: Unclothed – 51 Down : Pharmacy offerings – DRUGS

: Pharmacy offerings – 54 Down : Sit alongside – ABUT

: Sit alongside – 55 Down : Billionth: Pref. – NANO

: Billionth: Pref. – 57 Down : Taper off – WANE

: Taper off – 60 Down : Tax prep pro – CPA

: Tax prep pro – 61 Down : SSW’s opposite – NNE

: SSW’s opposite – 62 Down : Disappointing firecracker – DUD

: Disappointing firecracker – 63 Down: Female sib – SIS

This crossword offers a satisfying balance between accessibility and clever construction, with a grid that fills cleanly and rewards steady solving rather than brute-force guessing. The longer entries are especially well-integrated, adding personality and a light touch of wit without feeling forced, while the shorter fill keeps the puzzle moving at a brisk pace. There’s a nice mix of contemporary references, everyday language, and classic crossword vocabulary, which helps maintain momentum across both halves of the grid. Crossings generally feel fair, and the theme-related entries stand out just enough to feel special without overwhelming the overall solve. Overall, it’s an enjoyable, well-polished puzzle that feels thoughtfully clued and consistently engaging from start to finish. I would rate this crossword 5 out of 5.



