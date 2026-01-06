Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 6, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Pantry platform – SHELF
- 6 Across: Contrail, essentially – VAPOR
- 11 Across: Auction offer – BID
- 14 Across: Humped beast at a desert oasis – CAMEL
- 15 Across: “Go me!” – IRULE
- 16 Across: Eggs, to a biologist – OVA
- 17 Across: “This could’ve been a lot worse” – ITSNOTSOBAD
- 19 Across: __ or nothing – ALL
- 20 Across: Draped dresses in Hindi films – SARIS
- 21 Across: Paleontologist’s find – FOSSIL
- 23 Across: Tire gauge meas. – PSI
- 26 Across: Schleps – TOTES
- 28 Across: High point of a trip to Sicily? – ETNA
- 29 Across: Play with, as a trampoline – JUMPON
- 31 Across: Jewel boxes – CDCASES
- 34 Across: Reject – SPURN
- 35 Across: Confident about – SUREOF
- 37 Across: Antiwar gathering of world leaders – PEACESUMMIT
- 40 Across: “Women Talking” novelist Toews – MIRIAM
- 41 Across: CNN journalist Hill – ERICA
- 44 Across: Hit that may go out of the park – HOMERUN
- 47 Across: Alternative to “Yours truly” – ASEVER
- 48 Across: Extremely dry – ARID
- 49 Across: Finish by – ENDAT
- 52 Across: “That’s gotta hurt” – OOF
- 53 Across: Sentra automaker – NISSAN
- 56 Across: Archer’s projectile – ARROW
- 58 Across: Distress signal – SOS
- 59 Across: Supporting musicians, or what can be found in 17-, 31-, 37-, and 44-Across – BACKUPBANDS
- 64 Across: Tree with serrated leaves – ELM
- 65 Across: Remove a wooden pin from – UNPEG
- 66 Across: Listless feeling – ENNUI
- 67 Across: Filmmaker Ang – LEE
- 68 Across: Warty hoppers – TOADS
- 69 Across: 28 of the cards in a Monopoly set – DEEDS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: __-fi – SCI
- 2 Down: Topper – HAT
- 3 Down: 911 responders, briefly – EMS
- 4 Down: Periscope part – LENS
- 5 Down: Experience elation – FLOATONAIR
- 6 Down: Pop in on – VISIT
- 7 Down: Came up – AROSE
- 8 Down: Trivia night venue – PUB
- 9 Down: “Frozen” snowman – OLAF
- 10 Down: Try again – REDO
- 11 Down: Sings one’s own praises – BOASTS
- 12 Down: Means to administer medication – IVLINE
- 13 Down: Texas city with the Cowboys and the Wings – DALLAS
- 18 Down: Sci-fi franchise with “Legacy” and “Ares” installments – TRON
- 22 Down: Bioluminescence produced by marine microorganisms – SEAFIRE
- 23 Down: Garments that might have feet, familiarly – PJS
- 24 Down: Dine, quaintly – SUP
- 25 Down: Grumble from the recently roused – IMUP
- 27 Down: Rugby play with tight formation – SCRUM
- 30 Down: Some organic chemistry students – PREMEDS
- 32 Down: Blue pol – DEM
- 33 Down: Joins one’s partner in retirement? – COMESTOBED
- 35 Down: River through Paris – SEINE
- 36 Down: Mex. neighbor – USA
- 38 Down: Grand __: French wine classification – CRU
- 39 Down: DVR pioneer – TIVO
- 42 Down: Corp. leader – CEO
- 43 Down: Dog park sound – ARF
- 44 Down: Gretel’s brother – HANSEL
- 45 Down: Baltimore ballplayer – ORIOLE
- 46 Down: “Did you notice I was gone?” – MISSME
- 47 Down: Org. working against age discrimination – AARP
- 50 Down: Unclothed – NAKED
- 51 Down: Pharmacy offerings – DRUGS
- 54 Down: Sit alongside – ABUT
- 55 Down: Billionth: Pref. – NANO
- 57 Down: Taper off – WANE
- 60 Down: Tax prep pro – CPA
- 61 Down: SSW’s opposite – NNE
- 62 Down: Disappointing firecracker – DUD
- 63 Down: Female sib – SIS
This crossword offers a satisfying balance between accessibility and clever construction, with a grid that fills cleanly and rewards steady solving rather than brute-force guessing. The longer entries are especially well-integrated, adding personality and a light touch of wit without feeling forced, while the shorter fill keeps the puzzle moving at a brisk pace. There’s a nice mix of contemporary references, everyday language, and classic crossword vocabulary, which helps maintain momentum across both halves of the grid. Crossings generally feel fair, and the theme-related entries stand out just enough to feel special without overwhelming the overall solve. Overall, it’s an enjoyable, well-polished puzzle that feels thoughtfully clued and consistently engaging from start to finish. I would rate this crossword 5 out of 5.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.