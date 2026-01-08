Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 8, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026
Across Answers
- 1. Across: Some pricey insulated mugs – YETIS
- 6. Across: Juicer byproduct – PULP
- 10. Across: Keeps posted privately – BCCS
- 14. Across: Buzz word? – APIAN
- 15. Across: Potatoes, in Indian cuisine – ALOO
- 16. Across: “No way, no how!” – UHUH
- 17. Across: Leeway – WIGGLEROOM
- 19. Across: Title fit for a king – SIRE
- 20. Across: Possible title for a B-school grad – CEO
- 21. Across: Cam button – REC
- 22. Across: Spine-tingling – EERIE
- 23. Across: Hair of the dog? – FUR
- 24. Across: Hard-to-find opening on street-sweeping days – PARKINGSPOT
- 27. Across: Tickling targets – ARMPITS
- 29. Across: Small part of a machine – COG
- 30. Across: Grease again – REOIL
- 31. Across: Part of WYSIWYG – SEE
- 32. Across: Graceful waterbird – SWAN
- 36. Across: Low Earth orbit, for one – SATELLITELOCALE
- 40. Across: With sharp resolution – INHD
- 41. Across: Seer’s gift – ESP
- 42. Across: Actress Berry – HALLE
- 43. Across: __ Arbor, Michigan – ANN
- 44. Across: Troublemaker’s opposite – GOODKID
- 46. Across: Period of quiet reflection – TIMETOTHINK
- 51. Across: Western treaty gp. – OAS
- 52. Across: Project on stage – EMOTE
- 53. Across: Alphabet starter – ABC
- 54. Across: Travel stop – INN
- 55. Across: Drive-__ – THRU
- 56. Across: Gathering place that’s neither work nor home, or an apt description of 36-Across in the series that includes 17-, 24-, and 46-Across – THIRDSPACE
- 60. Across: Melon covering – RIND
- 61. Across: __ bene – NOTA
- 62. Across: Wickerwork twig – OSIER
- 63. Across: Altar alcove – APSE
- 64. Across: Mattress choice – TWIN
- 65. Across: Inferior – WORSE
Down Answers
- 1. Down: Swerve off course, as a ship – YAW
- 2. Down: Fond of fine food and drink – EPICUREAN
- 3. Down: Insect with striped wings – TIGERMOTH
- 4. Down: Othello’s betrayer – IAGO
- 5. Down: “Weekend Update” show, for short – SNL
- 6. Down: Apple gadgets – PARERS
- 7. Down: Horseshoe-shaped security device – ULOCK
- 8. Down: Bathroom, in Bath – LOO
- 9. Down: Fluffy pup – POM
- 10. Down: School fleet – BUSES
- 11. Down: Keyless entry sound – CHIRP
- 12. Down: Knickknack – CURIO
- 13. Down: Paper unit – SHEET
- 18. Down: Latin 101 verb – ERAT
- 22. Down: What applesauce may replace in vegan baking – EGG
- 23. Down: Tehran tongue – FARSI
- 24. Down: Tablet – PILL
- 25. Down: Frozen treat served with a stroon – ICEE
- 26. Down: Yuletide – NOEL
- 28. Down: Like a calico cat – PIED
- 31. Down: Fuel additive brand – STP
- 32. Down: Whole bunch – SCAD
- 33. Down: Feel euphoric – WALKONAIR
- 34. Down: Close associations – ALLIANCES
- 35. Down: Must-haves – NEEDS
- 37. Down: TV host Jay – LENO
- 38. Down: “That __ true!” – ISNT
- 39. Down: “Now I understand” – OHOK
- 43. Down: Was full of beans, maybe? – ATE
- 44. Down: “The Prophet” author Kahlil – GIBRAN
- 45. Down: Like many audiobooks, once – ONCD
- 46. Down: Colorful aquarium fish – TETRA
- 47. Down: “Got it, dude!” – IMHIP
- 48. Down: Daybreaks, poetically – MORNS
- 49. Down: Piano student’s assignment – ETUDE
- 50. Down: Creole-speaking nation – HAITI
- 54. Down: __ facto – IPSO
- 56. Down: Demo stuff – TNT
- 57. Down: “Please explain” – HOW
- 58. Down: Female pig – SOW
- 59. Down: Afore – ERE
This crossword shows a solid balance of wordplay and general knowledge, with clues that range smoothly from conversational phrasing to clever reinterpretations that reward careful reading. Several entries play with idioms, pop culture, and everyday language, creating satisfying moments as crossings lock into place. The grid itself is cleanly constructed, allowing longer thematic entries to flow naturally without feeling forced. Overall, it’s an engaging puzzle that feels accessible yet smart, encouraging solvers to think laterally while enjoying steady momentum. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5
