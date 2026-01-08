Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 8, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Across Answers 1. Across: Some pricey insulated mugs – YETIS

Some pricey insulated mugs – 6. Across: Juicer byproduct – PULP

Juicer byproduct – 10. Across: Keeps posted privately – BCCS

Keeps posted privately – 14. Across: Buzz word? – APIAN

Buzz word? – 15. Across: Potatoes, in Indian cuisine – ALOO

Potatoes, in Indian cuisine – 16. Across: “No way, no how!” – UHUH

“No way, no how!” – 17. Across: Leeway – WIGGLEROOM

Leeway – 19. Across: Title fit for a king – SIRE

Title fit for a king – 20. Across: Possible title for a B-school grad – CEO

Possible title for a B-school grad – 21. Across: Cam button – REC

Cam button – 22. Across: Spine-tingling – EERIE

Spine-tingling – 23. Across: Hair of the dog? – FUR

Hair of the dog? – 24. Across: Hard-to-find opening on street-sweeping days – PARKINGSPOT

Hard-to-find opening on street-sweeping days – 27. Across: Tickling targets – ARMPITS

Tickling targets – 29. Across: Small part of a machine – COG

Small part of a machine – 30. Across: Grease again – REOIL

Grease again – 31. Across: Part of WYSIWYG – SEE

Part of WYSIWYG – 32. Across: Graceful waterbird – SWAN

Graceful waterbird – 36. Across: Low Earth orbit, for one – SATELLITELOCALE

Low Earth orbit, for one – 40. Across: With sharp resolution – INHD

With sharp resolution – 41. Across: Seer’s gift – ESP

Seer’s gift – 42. Across: Actress Berry – HALLE

Actress Berry – 43. Across: __ Arbor, Michigan – ANN

__ Arbor, Michigan – 44. Across: Troublemaker’s opposite – GOODKID

Troublemaker’s opposite – 46. Across: Period of quiet reflection – TIMETOTHINK

Period of quiet reflection – 51. Across: Western treaty gp. – OAS

Western treaty gp. – 52. Across: Project on stage – EMOTE

Project on stage – 53. Across: Alphabet starter – ABC

Alphabet starter – 54. Across: Travel stop – INN

Travel stop – 55. Across: Drive-__ – THRU

Drive-__ – 56. Across: Gathering place that’s neither work nor home, or an apt description of 36-Across in the series that includes 17-, 24-, and 46-Across – THIRDSPACE

Gathering place that’s neither work nor home, or an apt description of 36-Across in the series that includes 17-, 24-, and 46-Across – 60. Across: Melon covering – RIND

Melon covering – 61. Across: __ bene – NOTA

__ bene – 62. Across: Wickerwork twig – OSIER

Wickerwork twig – 63. Across: Altar alcove – APSE

Altar alcove – 64. Across: Mattress choice – TWIN

Mattress choice – 65. Across: Inferior – WORSE

Down Answers 1. Down: Swerve off course, as a ship – YAW

Swerve off course, as a ship – 2. Down: Fond of fine food and drink – EPICUREAN

Fond of fine food and drink – 3. Down: Insect with striped wings – TIGERMOTH

Insect with striped wings – 4. Down: Othello’s betrayer – IAGO

Othello’s betrayer – 5. Down: “Weekend Update” show, for short – SNL

“Weekend Update” show, for short – 6. Down: Apple gadgets – PARERS

Apple gadgets – 7. Down: Horseshoe-shaped security device – ULOCK

Horseshoe-shaped security device – 8. Down: Bathroom, in Bath – LOO

Bathroom, in Bath – 9. Down: Fluffy pup – POM

Fluffy pup – 10. Down: School fleet – BUSES

School fleet – 11. Down: Keyless entry sound – CHIRP

Keyless entry sound – 12. Down: Knickknack – CURIO

Knickknack – 13. Down: Paper unit – SHEET

Paper unit – 18. Down: Latin 101 verb – ERAT

Latin 101 verb – 22. Down: What applesauce may replace in vegan baking – EGG

What applesauce may replace in vegan baking – 23. Down: Tehran tongue – FARSI

Tehran tongue – 24. Down: Tablet – PILL

Tablet – 25. Down: Frozen treat served with a stroon – ICEE

Frozen treat served with a stroon – 26. Down: Yuletide – NOEL

Yuletide – 28. Down: Like a calico cat – PIED

Like a calico cat – 31. Down: Fuel additive brand – STP

Fuel additive brand – 32. Down: Whole bunch – SCAD

Whole bunch – 33. Down: Feel euphoric – WALKONAIR

Feel euphoric – 34. Down: Close associations – ALLIANCES

Close associations – 35. Down: Must-haves – NEEDS

Must-haves – 37. Down: TV host Jay – LENO

TV host Jay – 38. Down: “That __ true!” – ISNT

“That __ true!” – 39. Down: “Now I understand” – OHOK

“Now I understand” – 43. Down: Was full of beans, maybe? – ATE

Was full of beans, maybe? – 44. Down: “The Prophet” author Kahlil – GIBRAN

“The Prophet” author Kahlil – 45. Down: Like many audiobooks, once – ONCD

Like many audiobooks, once – 46. Down: Colorful aquarium fish – TETRA

Colorful aquarium fish – 47. Down: “Got it, dude!” – IMHIP

“Got it, dude!” – 48. Down: Daybreaks, poetically – MORNS

Daybreaks, poetically – 49. Down: Piano student’s assignment – ETUDE

Piano student’s assignment – 50. Down: Creole-speaking nation – HAITI

Creole-speaking nation – 54. Down: __ facto – IPSO

__ facto – 56. Down: Demo stuff – TNT

Demo stuff – 57. Down: “Please explain” – HOW

“Please explain” – 58. Down: Female pig – SOW

Female pig – 59. Down: Afore – ERE

This crossword shows a solid balance of wordplay and general knowledge, with clues that range smoothly from conversational phrasing to clever reinterpretations that reward careful reading. Several entries play with idioms, pop culture, and everyday language, creating satisfying moments as crossings lock into place. The grid itself is cleanly constructed, allowing longer thematic entries to flow naturally without feeling forced. Overall, it’s an engaging puzzle that feels accessible yet smart, encouraging solvers to think laterally while enjoying steady momentum. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 4.5 out of 5



That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.