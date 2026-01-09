Home » Puzzles » Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 9, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Framing pieces – JAMBS
  • 6 Across: Layer under a tee – CAMI
  • 10 Across: Basketball commentator Rebecca – LOBO
  • 14 Across: Swings and misses three times, say – ISOUT
  • 15 Across: Nudge – PROD
  • 16 Across: Leaving less of a bad taste, maybe – RIPER
  • 17 Across: Pseudo? – FALSEFRONT
  • 19 Across: Annual EDM festival in 22-Down – ULTRA
  • 20 Across: Fashionably nostalgic – RETRO
  • 21 Across: __ the consequences – DAMN
  • 23 Across: Evil act – SIN
  • 24 Across: Lab coat? – FUR
  • 25 Across: Neo? – NEWBEGINNING
  • 29 Across: Word of woe – ALAS
  • 31 Across: Biological pouch – SAC
  • 32 Across: Maxims – SAYINGS
  • 33 Across: Portions (out) – METES
  • 35 Across: Covered in crystals? – ICY
  • 37 Across: Stalter of “Hacks” – MEG
  • 38 Across: Mono? – SINGLEORIGIN
  • 42 Across: Also – TOO
  • 43 Across: Pair – DUO
  • 44 Across: Spot targeted by butterfly stretches – GROIN
  • 47 Across: Takes up a lot of space – SPRAWLS
  • 51 Across: “__ been a minute” – ITS
  • 53 Across: Ibiza, por ejemplo – ISLA
  • 54 Across: Mega? – GRANDOPENING
  • 57 Across: Shade tree – ELM
  • 58 Across: Tax counterpart – TIP
  • 59 Across: Missing GI – AWOL
  • 60 Across: Concession speech? – ILOST
  • 62 Across: Down in the dumps – MOPEY
  • 64 Across: Anti? – NONSTARTER
  • 68 Across: Location, location, location – AREAS
  • 69 Across: Transcript figs. – GPAS
  • 70 Across: Racing shell – SCULL
  • 71 Across: Leave in the lurch in the church – JILT
  • 72 Across: “Abominable” character named Everest – YETI
  • 73 Across: Word of woe – SADLY

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Peter Pan rival – JIF
  • 2 Down: In general – ASARULE
  • 3 Down: “Naked” rodents – MOLERATS
  • 4 Down: Get three eights in blackjack, say – BUST
  • 5 Down: Unsmiling – STERN
  • 6 Down: Procedure practiced on mannequins: Abbr. – CPR
  • 7 Down: Preferring platonic relationships, informally – ARO
  • 8 Down: Café du __: New Orleans shop known for beignets – MONDE
  • 9 Down: Collar danglers – IDTAGS
  • 10 Down: Rapper __ Mama – LIL
  • 11 Down: Elects to participate – OPTSIN
  • 12 Down: Strait off the coast of Siberia – BERING
  • 13 Down: Indonesian apes – ORANGS
  • 16 Down: Over-easy serving – RUNNYEGG
  • 18 Down: Nemeses – FOES
  • 22 Down: Biscayne Bay cityMIAMI
  • 24 Down: Sibs and ‘rents – FAM
  • 26 Down: Make like a banshee – WAIL
  • 27 Down: Covertly included – BCCED
  • 28 Down: Sushi bite sometimes served on a model boat – NIGIRI
  • 30 Down: Vegan protein option – SEITAN
  • 34 Down: Winter break? – SNOWDAYS
  • 36 Down: “We doing this?” – YOUIN
  • 39 Down: Decline to take the high road – GOLOW
  • 40 Down: Naan relative – ROTI
  • 41 Down: Small bit of facial jewelry – NOSESTUD
  • 45 Down: “You won’t get away with this!” – ILLTELL
  • 46 Down: __ khao: Laotian crispy rice salad – NAM
  • 47 Down: High-ranking noncomSGTMAJ
  • 48 Down: A __: literally, “from what is earlier” – PRIORI
  • 49 Down: Climber’s descent – RAPPEL
  • 50 Down: Absorbent – SPONGY
  • 52 Down: Foul mood – SNIT
  • 55 Down: Have no reception, say – ELOPE
  • 56 Down: Corning Museum material – GLASS
  • 61 Down: Killer whale –ORCA
  • 63 Down: Have a snack – EAT
  • 65 Down: “Etc.,” in Pittsburghese – NAT
  • 66 Down: Fed. stipend for some people with disabilities – SSI
  • 67 Down: “Srsly?” – RLY

This crossword offers a clever mix of modern culture and classic wordplay that keeps solvers on their toes. The clues range from trendy music festivals and TV stars to geographic straits, providing a nice challenge for different knowledge bases. I especially enjoyed how the puzzle balances short, punchy definitions with more conversational, pun-filled hints. It is a satisfying daily grid that feels fresh and rewarding without being overly frustrating for a casual player. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

