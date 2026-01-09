Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 9, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Across Answers 1 Across: Framing pieces – JAMBS

Framing pieces – 6 Across: Layer under a tee – CAMI

Layer under a tee – 10 Across: Basketball commentator Rebecca – LOBO

Basketball commentator Rebecca – 14 Across: Swings and misses three times, say – ISOUT

Swings and misses three times, say – 15 Across: Nudge – PROD

Nudge – 16 Across: Leaving less of a bad taste, maybe – RIPER

Leaving less of a bad taste, maybe – 17 Across: Pseudo? – FALSEFRONT

Pseudo? – 19 Across: Annual EDM festival in 22-Down – ULTRA

Annual EDM festival in 22-Down – 20 Across: Fashionably nostalgic – RETRO

Fashionably nostalgic – 21 Across: __ the consequences – DAMN

__ the consequences – 23 Across: Evil act – SIN

Evil act – 24 Across: Lab coat? – FUR

Lab coat? – 25 Across: Neo? – NEWBEGINNING

Neo? – 29 Across: Word of woe – ALAS

Word of woe – 31 Across: Biological pouch – SAC

Biological pouch – 32 Across: Maxims – SAYINGS

Maxims – 33 Across: Portions (out) – METES

Portions (out) – 35 Across: Covered in crystals? – ICY

Covered in crystals? – 37 Across: Stalter of “Hacks” – MEG

Stalter of “Hacks” – 38 Across: Mono? – SINGLEORIGIN

Mono? – 42 Across: Also – TOO

Also – 43 Across: Pair – DUO

Pair – 44 Across: Spot targeted by butterfly stretches – GROIN

Spot targeted by butterfly stretches – 47 Across: Takes up a lot of space – SPRAWLS

Takes up a lot of space – 51 Across: “__ been a minute” – ITS

“__ been a minute” – 53 Across: Ibiza, por ejemplo – ISLA

Ibiza, por ejemplo – 54 Across: Mega? – GRANDOPENING

Mega? – 57 Across: Shade tree – ELM

Shade tree – 58 Across: Tax counterpart – TIP

Tax counterpart – 59 Across: Missing GI – AWOL

Missing GI – 60 Across: Concession speech? – ILOST

Concession speech? – 62 Across: Down in the dumps – MOPEY

Down in the dumps – 64 Across: Anti? – NONSTARTER

Anti? – 68 Across: Location, location, location – AREAS

Location, location, location – 69 Across: Transcript figs. – GPAS

Transcript figs. – 70 Across: Racing shell – SCULL

Racing shell – 71 Across: Leave in the lurch in the church – JILT

Leave in the lurch in the church – 72 Across: “Abominable” character named Everest – YETI

“Abominable” character named Everest – 73 Across: Word of woe – SADLY

Down Answers 1 Down: Peter Pan rival – JIF

Peter Pan rival – 2 Down: In general – ASARULE

In general – 3 Down: “Naked” rodents – MOLERATS

“Naked” rodents – 4 Down: Get three eights in blackjack, say – BUST

Get three eights in blackjack, say – 5 Down: Unsmiling – STERN

Unsmiling – 6 Down: Procedure practiced on mannequins: Abbr. – CPR

Procedure practiced on mannequins: Abbr. – 7 Down: Preferring platonic relationships, informally – ARO

Preferring platonic relationships, informally – 8 Down: Café du __: New Orleans shop known for beignets – MONDE

Café du __: New Orleans shop known for beignets – 9 Down: Collar danglers – IDTAGS

Collar danglers – 10 Down: Rapper __ Mama – LIL

Rapper __ Mama – 11 Down: Elects to participate – OPTSIN

Elects to participate – 12 Down: Strait off the coast of Siberia – BERING

Strait off the coast of Siberia – 13 Down: Indonesian apes – ORANGS

Indonesian apes – 16 Down: Over-easy serving – RUNNYEGG

Over-easy serving – 18 Down: Nemeses – FOES

Nemeses – 22 Down: Biscayne Bay city – MIAMI

Biscayne Bay city – 24 Down: Sibs and ‘rents – FAM

Sibs and ‘rents – 26 Down: Make like a banshee – WAIL

Make like a banshee – 27 Down: Covertly included – BCCED

Covertly included – 28 Down: Sushi bite sometimes served on a model boat – NIGIRI

Sushi bite sometimes served on a model boat – 30 Down: Vegan protein option – SEITAN

Vegan protein option – 34 Down: Winter break? – SNOWDAYS

Winter break? – 36 Down: “We doing this?” – YOUIN

“We doing this?” – 39 Down: Decline to take the high road – GOLOW

Decline to take the high road – 40 Down: Naan relative – ROTI

Naan relative – 41 Down: Small bit of facial jewelry – NOSESTUD

Small bit of facial jewelry – 45 Down: “You won’t get away with this!” – ILLTELL

“You won’t get away with this!” – 46 Down: __ khao: Laotian crispy rice salad – NAM

__ khao: Laotian crispy rice salad – 47 Down: High-ranking noncom – SGTMAJ

High-ranking noncom – 48 Down: A __: literally, “from what is earlier” – PRIORI

A __: literally, “from what is earlier” – 49 Down: Climber’s descent – RAPPEL

Climber’s descent – 50 Down: Absorbent – SPONGY

Absorbent – 52 Down: Foul mood – SNIT

Foul mood – 55 Down: Have no reception, say – ELOPE

Have no reception, say – 56 Down: Corning Museum material – GLASS

Corning Museum material – 61 Down: Killer whale – ORCA

Killer whale – 63 Down: Have a snack – EAT

Have a snack – 65 Down: “Etc.,” in Pittsburghese – NAT

“Etc.,” in Pittsburghese – 66 Down: Fed. stipend for some people with disabilities – SSI

Fed. stipend for some people with disabilities – 67 Down: “Srsly?” – RLY

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This crossword offers a clever mix of modern culture and classic wordplay that keeps solvers on their toes. The clues range from trendy music festivals and TV stars to geographic straits, providing a nice challenge for different knowledge bases. I especially enjoyed how the puzzle balances short, punchy definitions with more conversational, pun-filled hints. It is a satisfying daily grid that feels fresh and rewarding without being overly frustrating for a casual player. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.