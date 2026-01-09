Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 9, 2026

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Framing pieces – JAMBS
- 6 Across: Layer under a tee – CAMI
- 10 Across: Basketball commentator Rebecca – LOBO
- 14 Across: Swings and misses three times, say – ISOUT
- 15 Across: Nudge – PROD
- 16 Across: Leaving less of a bad taste, maybe – RIPER
- 17 Across: Pseudo? – FALSEFRONT
- 19 Across: Annual EDM festival in 22-Down – ULTRA
- 20 Across: Fashionably nostalgic – RETRO
- 21 Across: __ the consequences – DAMN
- 23 Across: Evil act – SIN
- 24 Across: Lab coat? – FUR
- 25 Across: Neo? – NEWBEGINNING
- 29 Across: Word of woe – ALAS
- 31 Across: Biological pouch – SAC
- 32 Across: Maxims – SAYINGS
- 33 Across: Portions (out) – METES
- 35 Across: Covered in crystals? – ICY
- 37 Across: Stalter of “Hacks” – MEG
- 38 Across: Mono? – SINGLEORIGIN
- 42 Across: Also – TOO
- 43 Across: Pair – DUO
- 44 Across: Spot targeted by butterfly stretches – GROIN
- 47 Across: Takes up a lot of space – SPRAWLS
- 51 Across: “__ been a minute” – ITS
- 53 Across: Ibiza, por ejemplo – ISLA
- 54 Across: Mega? – GRANDOPENING
- 57 Across: Shade tree – ELM
- 58 Across: Tax counterpart – TIP
- 59 Across: Missing GI – AWOL
- 60 Across: Concession speech? – ILOST
- 62 Across: Down in the dumps – MOPEY
- 64 Across: Anti? – NONSTARTER
- 68 Across: Location, location, location – AREAS
- 69 Across: Transcript figs. – GPAS
- 70 Across: Racing shell – SCULL
- 71 Across: Leave in the lurch in the church – JILT
- 72 Across: “Abominable” character named Everest – YETI
- 73 Across: Word of woe – SADLY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Peter Pan rival – JIF
- 2 Down: In general – ASARULE
- 3 Down: “Naked” rodents – MOLERATS
- 4 Down: Get three eights in blackjack, say – BUST
- 5 Down: Unsmiling – STERN
- 6 Down: Procedure practiced on mannequins: Abbr. – CPR
- 7 Down: Preferring platonic relationships, informally – ARO
- 8 Down: Café du __: New Orleans shop known for beignets – MONDE
- 9 Down: Collar danglers – IDTAGS
- 10 Down: Rapper __ Mama – LIL
- 11 Down: Elects to participate – OPTSIN
- 12 Down: Strait off the coast of Siberia – BERING
- 13 Down: Indonesian apes – ORANGS
- 16 Down: Over-easy serving – RUNNYEGG
- 18 Down: Nemeses – FOES
- 22 Down: Biscayne Bay city – MIAMI
- 24 Down: Sibs and ‘rents – FAM
- 26 Down: Make like a banshee – WAIL
- 27 Down: Covertly included – BCCED
- 28 Down: Sushi bite sometimes served on a model boat – NIGIRI
- 30 Down: Vegan protein option – SEITAN
- 34 Down: Winter break? – SNOWDAYS
- 36 Down: “We doing this?” – YOUIN
- 39 Down: Decline to take the high road – GOLOW
- 40 Down: Naan relative – ROTI
- 41 Down: Small bit of facial jewelry – NOSESTUD
- 45 Down: “You won’t get away with this!” – ILLTELL
- 46 Down: __ khao: Laotian crispy rice salad – NAM
- 47 Down: High-ranking noncom – SGTMAJ
- 48 Down: A __: literally, “from what is earlier” – PRIORI
- 49 Down: Climber’s descent – RAPPEL
- 50 Down: Absorbent – SPONGY
- 52 Down: Foul mood – SNIT
- 55 Down: Have no reception, say – ELOPE
- 56 Down: Corning Museum material – GLASS
- 61 Down: Killer whale –ORCA
- 63 Down: Have a snack – EAT
- 65 Down: “Etc.,” in Pittsburghese – NAT
- 66 Down: Fed. stipend for some people with disabilities – SSI
- 67 Down: “Srsly?” – RLY
This crossword offers a clever mix of modern culture and classic wordplay that keeps solvers on their toes. The clues range from trendy music festivals and TV stars to geographic straits, providing a nice challenge for different knowledge bases. I especially enjoyed how the puzzle balances short, punchy definitions with more conversational, pun-filled hints. It is a satisfying daily grid that feels fresh and rewarding without being overly frustrating for a casual player. I’d comfortably rate this crossword 3.5 out of 5
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.