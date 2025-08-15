Everything You Must Watch Before Peacemaker Season 2 – Watch Guide

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 is premiering soon and will take place right after the events of Superman.

Following what’s canon and what’s not in the DCU is a slippery slope, considering the number of changes that have been implemented.

Here’s every DC movie and TV show you need to watch to complete the Peacemaker Season 2 watch guide.

Peacemaker Season 2 is premiering on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max. It is the third official DCU project and will take place one month after the events of Superman. James Gunn has confirmed that this season will play a pivotal role in shaping the overarching DCU and setting the stage for what’s to come.

The DCU hype train is just starting to pick up steam, and our Peacemaker season 2 watch guide will show you where to start. We first met Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, and one of the main plotlines in season 2 will pick up directly from there. So, if you’re still not up to speed and are clamoring to finish everything before season 2 drops, here’s everything you need to watch.

Everything That Leads Up to Peacemaker Season 2 in Chronological Order

James Gunn has revealed that each project in the MCU can be enjoyed on its own, meaning that you won’t have to do homework before jumping in. As of writing, it’s unclear whether or not that holds true for Peacemaker, but we will answer that question by the end of this guide.

1. The Suicide Squad (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

91% Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Skippable: No

Peacemaker alongside Polka Dot Man, King Shark and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad | Credit: Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad was our first introduction to John Cena as Peacemaker. Warner Bros. approached Gunn in 2018, giving him full freedom to choose from the roster of DC characters. The Guardians director chose Suicide Squad and took a huge swing by including unknown characters like Polka Dot Man, Bloodsport, and, lo and behold, Peacemaker.

At that time, no one knew these characters, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Gunn put them on the map. Suicide Squad doesn’t really tell us much about Peacemaker’s origins, but the movie ends with an important detail that directly leads up to the first season of Peacemaker. That said, if you’re too lazy, the show does offer a small recap of what happened, and you won’t be missing much, except, of course, one of the best DC movies ever made.

2. Peacemaker Season 1 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Apple TV+ Skippable: No

Peacemaker Season 1 Official Cover Poster 1 | Credit: Warner Bros.

The events of The Suicide Squad directly lead into Peacemaker Season 1. The HBO Max series dives headfirst into John Cena’s character, Christopher Smith, his motivations, his likes, his dislikes, and most importantly, his pet eagle and sidekick, conveniently named Eagly. The plot revolves around an alien invasion set against the backdrop of Peacemaker coming to terms with his identity and understanding his relationship with his father.

Despite its often lighthearted tone, the show is rated R for violence and has mature themes of trauma, anxiety, and self-identity. As of writing, it’s not clear how much of season 1 is canon since – Spoiler Alert – the season finale brings in the Justice League as the ultimate eye candy.

3. Creature Commandos Season 1 (2024)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Apple TV+ Skippable: No

Rick Flag Sr. along with the Creature Commandos | Credit: Warner Bros.

If you couldn’t tell yet, James Gunn is a huge fan of ensemble films and the found family trope. Gunn yet again uses his ability to make us fall in love with a ragtag bunch of characters we know nothing about. Creature Commandos is a team led by Rick Flag Sr., who, if you’ve watched The Suicide Squad, is the father of Rick Flag, who led the Suicide Squad.

Organically, Creature Commandos isn’t very different from Suicide Squad. The show, however, dedicates each episode to one character of the team to flesh out their story. If you’re wondering how this connects to Peacemaker season 2, much of the story revolves around the character of Rick Flag Sr., who will be playing a major role in Peacemaker season 2.

4. Superman (2025)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Where to Watch: Releasing on Digital on August 15

Releasing on Digital on August 15 Skippable: Yes

Rick Flag Sr., Ultraman, Engineer, and Superman in Superman (2025) | Credits: Warner Bros.

You don’t really have to watch Superman to understand the plot of Peacemaker. However, if you haven’t watched it yet, you’re just depriving yourself of good superhero media. That said, James Gunn has confirmed you don’t need to watch this movie to understand Peacemaker season 2, but certain characters from the movie will be making an appearance.

As of writing, it’s confirmed that Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern and Hawkgirl will be interviewing Peacemaker for the Justice Gang. Superman also marks Frank Grillo’s first live-action appearance as Rick Flag Sr. You might have noticed, he doesn’t seem to be sporting his white hair look from Creature Commandos. Gunn has explained that this discrepancy was owing to scheduling conflicts, and Gunn has addressed this issue in-universe by stating that Flag colors his hair.

Can You Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Without Watching Season 1

The short answer is yes. You can technically watch Peacemaker Season 2 without watching Peacemaker Season 1. However, you will be doing a huge disservice to the overarching plot and the plot of Peacemaker itself. On the contrary, you will be saving yourself the hassle of understanding what’s canon and what’s not. You will miss out on a lot of character development, though.

James Gunn has previously stated that each DCU project exists on its own, and you can watch it without watching any of the other properties. Considering the show will anyway begin with a DCU recap, if you’re short on time or just too lazy, you can skip out on this Peacemaker Season 2 watch guide entirely.